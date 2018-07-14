Shabazz Napier reportedly agreed to contract with Brooklyn Nets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Brooklyn Nets trust Spencer Dinwiddie at the point. They also have D'Angelo Russell, who needs to prove himself next season, a contract season for the No. 2 pick.

The third point guard in the mix in Brooklyn is now Shabazz Napier, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free-agent guard Shabazz Napier has agreed to a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told ESPN. The deal includes a team option on the second year, league sources said.

This is effectively a one-year deal, keeping the Nets massive cap space for 2019 (two max contract spaces).

Brooklyn now with 14 players (13 guaranteed) under contract after the Shabazz Napier signing. The Nets are right at the cap and can now begin the process of signing Joe Harris (early bird exception) and Ed Davis (room midlevel exception) to exceed the salary cap. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 14, 2018

Napier found a role and had his best NBA season in Portland last year, where he was a solid backup point guard who gave the Blazers 20 minutes and 8.7 points per night. Portland suffered some real losses this summer with Ed Davis and Napier going (both key parts of their rotation).

In Brooklyn, they have a guard logjam. What the guard rotation will be for coach Kenny Atkinson in Brooklyn? Start Russell and Dinwiddie at the two guard spots and move Allen Crabbe to the three, with Napier coming off the bench with DeMarre Carroll? There will be options.