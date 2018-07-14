Getty Images

Knicks new coach to fly to Latvia, show Kristaps Porzingis film of Kevin Knox

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2018, 11:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks’ first-round pick Kevin Knox has been one of the standouts of the Las Vegas Summer League. He’s averaging 21.3 points per game, shown off impressive athleticism, and wowed fans with his potential.

Knicks’ coach David Fizdale is about to fly to Latvia, and he wants to show Kristaps Porzingis film of Knox.

Marc Berman of the New York Post has the details.

Fizdale will head to Latvia next Sunday to meet Porzingis.

On the visit, Fizdale plans to sit with Porzingis and show him a lot of film. He wants to show him summer-league footage, too, how he and Knox can become a dynamic duo for the next several years.

“It’s going to be a big part of the next step to show him the big picture,’’ Fizdale said of his trip. “How I want to utilize him, coach him, start building a relationship with him, a bond with him, a connection with him.”

First, good on Fizdale for going to Latvia for the meeting — other Knicks brass and coaches have not made that personal trek.

It’s definitely possible to envision Porzingis and Knox together, two-thirds of the frontcourt of a positionless team. They can both space the floor as shooters, attack the basket, and their games can complement each other. Knicks fans are right to have hope the two players they booed on draft night could lead them to a new era.

It’s just going to be a while before we see it. Porzingis is coming off a torn ACL and is expected to be out until the calendar flips to 2019 at least, and he could miss the entire season. The Knicks are not going to rush him.

But there is growing potential on that roster.

Watch Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton drop 17 on Rockets in Summer League win

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2018, 9:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

Collin Sexton has improved as Summer League has gone on. After some pedestrian early games, he dropped 25 the other night against the Kings, with 7 assists.

Saturday he had another strong game, with 17 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Rockets.

Watch the highlights above and you can see a guy starting to figure out how to read the game at this level, then make the right decision. It’s part of what Summer League is about, getting young players acclimated to a new level of athlete they will go against (something that will only get much tougher come the regular season).

Shabazz Napier reportedly agreed to contract with Brooklyn Nets

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2018, 7:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Brooklyn Nets trust Spencer Dinwiddie at the point. They also have D'Angelo Russell, who needs to prove himself next season, a contract season for the No. 2 pick.

The third point guard in the mix in Brooklyn is now Shabazz Napier, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free-agent guard Shabazz Napier has agreed to a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told ESPN.

The deal includes a team option on the second year, league sources said.

This is effectively a one-year deal, keeping the Nets massive cap space for 2019 (two max contract spaces).

Napier found a role and had his best NBA season in Portland last year, where he was a solid backup point guard who gave the Blazers 20 minutes and 8.7 points per night. Portland suffered some real losses this summer with Ed Davis and Napier going (both key parts of their rotation).

In Brooklyn, they have a guard logjam. What the guard rotation will be for coach Kenny Atkinson in Brooklyn? Start Russell and Dinwiddie at the two guard spots and move Allen Crabbe to the three, with Napier coming off the bench with DeMarre Carroll? There will be options.

Cavaliers reportedly bringing back Channing Frye on one-year contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last February at the trade deadline, the Cavaliers sent Channing Frye to the Lakers as part of the package that brought Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson to Cleveland for the playoff push (and sending Isaiah Thomas to L.A., shaking up a dysfunctional locker room).

Now the Cavaliers are bringing Frye back on a one-year contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Free-agent forward Channing Frye has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

That is a veteran minumum contract.

Frye will come off the bench and play mostly as as stretch five behind Tristan Thompson, although he can get some time at the four (where the Cavs are currently a little thin). Last season he took 54 percent of his shot attemtpt from three, hitting 33.9 percent of them.

Metta World Peace ejected for punting ball during Big3 game

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

When Charles Oakley looks at you and is confused why you did something outlandish, you may have crossed a line.

Early in the Big3 game between Trillogy and the Killer 3s Friday night, Metta World Peace went the full Shane Lechler and punted the ball — literally. That will get you ejected at any level, and it did for World Peace. That doesn’t make it any less funny.

The more things change…

If you haven’t been watching the Friday night broadcasts on FS1, you should tune in just to watch Nate Robinson tear people up.