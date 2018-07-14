Former NBA All-Star Len Chappell dies at 77

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest university says former basketball all-American and NBA All-Star Len Chappell has died.
The school says the 77-year-old Chappell died Thursday. No cause of death was provided in Friday’s announcement.
The 6-foot-8 Chappell led the Demon Deacons to two Atlantic Coast Conference tournament titles and the school’s only Final Four trip in 1962. He was the school’s first consensus all-American. He was also named ACC player of the year in 1961 and 1962.
Chappell was the No. 4 pick in the 1962 NBA draft and played nine seasons in the league, scoring more than 5,600 points. In 1964, he became the first Demon Deacons player selected to an NBA All-Star Game while with the New York Knicks. Over the course of his career he played for the Knicks, Bulls, Pistons, Hawks, Bucks, Sixers, and Cavaliers.
LAS VEGAS —Trae Young looked overmatched in his first two Summer League games. No question.
In Salt Lake City, the No. 5 pick and newest face of the Atlanta franchise shot 9-of-36 overall and 2-of-16 from three through two games. The Stephen Curry comparisons, which were always overheated, looked foolish. Young couldn’t create space on his drives, could not find lanes for his passes, and was rushing his shot. Like everyone around the NBA, I wrote about it saying he “laid bricks.” NBA Twitter roasted him. There was a lot of “they wanted this guy instead of Luka Doncic?” comments, and a few hot takers ever threw the “B” word — “bust” — around.
Hawks’ coach Lloyd Pierce saw things differently.
Looking at the big picture, he wasn’t worried about a few missed shots, he knew that would change. Pierce said he thought his rookie point guard was making good decisions, just not executing them. Yet.
“I don’t know if you guys expected that, but I expected that…” Pierce said after Young’s first game in Utah. “I’ve done this 11 years now, you come out for your first Summer League game and everybody thinks it’s going to be a home run, a success. Then you see ‘I’ve got a lot of work to do.’”
By the time the Hawks got to Las Vegas, Trae Young had put in some work and figured out Summer League.
In Las Vegas, Young is averaging 17 points and 7.8 assists per game. He’s still searching for efficiency and taking some poor shots, but he’s creating space, impressing with his passing, and improving. Fast.
Pierce’s big picture outlook seems justified.
“It’s hard to be upset with a player when you don’t know what they know,” Pierce told NBC Sports in Las Vegas about the process with Young. “So I’m giving them a little bit, and now I get to evaluate it, I get to study it, then I get to coach them just a little bit.”
Young has figured out how to make his game work against Summer League competition — but 90 percent of the players in Las Vegas will not be on an NBA roster. Young is going to get a lot of minutes against elite NBA defenders come next season, guys Pierce described as “bigger, stronger” than what Young has seen so far.
Summer League is just the start of the process, a place to benchmark where Young is at.
“So we have a couple areas with Trae… where we say, ‘you know what, I know what we need to work on,’” Pierce said. “More will come, but at least I have a starting point and we can have a conversation now.
“The conversation is, ‘There’s a lot of work to be done.’ For all of us, myself included. And then you got to perform 82 nights, so how do we help you get better? How do we help you understand what you’re going to need at this level? That’s the starting point that we have.
“The conversation is for them to understand, and to hear it from me. I know what we’re trying to get across, I know it’s going to take a while, but we’ve got to start somewhere and that’s what I’m doing with this summer.”
Young’s summer has shown the potential to learn and adapt. That’s a good sign, because while fans can fixate on what a player does at Summer League, what matters to teams is how players improve from July until camp opens. And from there, how they grow over the course of a season until next fall.
Young’s game has evolved over the first two weeks of July. Keep that trend up and he will earn that face-of-the-franchise tag Pierce and the Hawks are counting on. But there’s a lot of work between now and then.
Jazz sign forward Georges Niang to guaranteed contract
Georges Niang was a player that stood out for the Jazz in Summer League, as he had done in the G-League the season before. In three games in the Utah Summer League, he showed himself to be a high IQ forward who was just in the right spot, plus he knew how to shoot the rock — he averaged 16.7 points a game and shot better than 50 percent in Utah. In Las Vegas, that “fell” to 15 points a game.
It impressed the Jazz enough that they are giving him a guaranteed contract for next season, the team announced Friday night. While the Jazz did not officially release the details, this was a minimum contract but Niang is going to be on the roster next season.
The first year of Georges Niang's contract is guaranteed, league sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune
Niang was a second-round pick of the Pacers back in 2016 (out of Iowa State) who has bounced around the G-League and NBA training camps for years, honing his game. He averaged 22 points a game for the Salt Lake Stars last season.
He primarily will play the four, where he’s not going to get a lot of run behind Derrick Favors and Jae Crowder, but kind of fills the Jonas Jerebko role of a big man who can shoot the rock and provide floor spacing off the bench.
It’s a good minimum contract for rounding out the roster by Utah.
PBT Extra: Breaking down Jeremy Lin, Isaiah Thomas player moves
The NBA Summer is slowing down, although there are a couple of big shoes to drop still (Carmelo Anthony will be a Rocket, eventually; Marcus Smart‘s future is more uncertain).
But Thursday night a couple of name guards were on the move — Jeremy Lin is now in Atlanta and Isaiah Thomas will call Denver home. It was all part of a series of moves where the Nuggets shed salary by shipping Kenneth Faried and more to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick for the Nets’ trouble of taking on that contract.
I get into all of it and tell you who I think had the best night in this latest PBT Exta.
The former No. 2 pick is coming off two ACL surgeries, which has given teams — including the Milwaukee Bucks, who have his rights — pause. Can he return to the form of a versatile a 20-point-a-game scorer? Will that make up for his defensive deficiencies?
The Chicago Bulls may be betting the answer is yes to both of those questions, something reported by Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago.
Bulls are closing on a deal with Jabari Parker, according to sources. Internally, confidence growing it will get done. Bulls see him as SF
Restricted free-agent forward Jabari Parker and the Chicago Bulls are progressing on an offer sheet deal, league sources told ESPN on Friday.
A deal could be finalized as soon as Sunday, league sources said.
One of two things is going on here.
1) The Bulls are putting this out there to create leverage on Oklahoma City to give up more sweeteners in a Carmelo Anthony trade. After a couple of recent moves, the Bulls have the cap space to do an Anthony for Cristiano Felicio deal (with most of Anthony’s salary going into the Bulls’ cap space), then waive Anthony (allowing him to become a Rocket). The question is what sweeteners are going to the Bulls in such a deal, and this could be Chicago management putting a little public pressure on OKC to up the offer.
2) The more likely reality seems to be they really do like the idea of the Chicago native Paker as the three, with Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. rounding out the frontcourt (all paired with a Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine backcourt). Parker has played more than a third of his minutes the past couple of seasons as a three, he’s good on the catch-and-shoot (better than a point per possession), can get out and score in transition, and is a better pick-and-roll ball handler than people realize. It’s not a bad fit, especially compared to the Paul Zipser/Denzel Valentine options.
I’m not sure how well all of those guys fit together in a Fred Hoiberg selfless/move-the-ball offense, but it’s not a gamble — at the right price. And for the right number of years.
Which brings us back to the original question at the top of this article: How much money is Jabari Parker worth a season? More than $15 million? How much and how many years will the Bulls be willing to put out there to see if this works (and they have to go big enough that the Bucks will not match, go too low and he stays in Milwaukee).