Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: Jimmy Butler rejected contract extension

The Timberwolves offered Jimmy Butler the largest-allowed extension this summer. It would’ve paid:

2019-20: $24,534,935

$24,534,935 2020-21: $26,497,730

$26,497,730 2021-22: $28,460,524

$28,460,524 2022-23: $30,423,319

$30,423,319 Total: $109,916,508 ($27,479,127 average annual salary).

If Butler plays out the season and opts out, he could re-sign for a projected $190 million over five years (about $38 million annually). Even if he opts out to leave, he could get a projected $141 million over four years (about $35 million annually).

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

#Twolves All-Star Jimmy Butler has officially turned down the Wolves' 4-year, $110M range extension offer, per owner Glen Taylor. Full interview posting soon, which includes stuff on KAT extension talks, Thibs, filling out the roster, and #LosLynx. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 13, 2018

It probably just wasn’t enough money. Butler is worth a max contract when healthy.

He’ll also turn 29 before the upcoming season and has shown significant wear and tear while playing big minutes for Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota. I’d be leery of paying Butler big money into his 30s.

But he’s probably correct to bet on at least one team being enamored with him in what should be a looser market next summer. He also might not want to lock into playing with Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns and without Kyrie Irving.