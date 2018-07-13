Report: Jabari Parker wants to join Bulls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bulls are clearing cap space for… something.

Maybe Jabari Parker?

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

Definitely think there's some smoke to Jabari Parker and the Bulls. Apparently he wants to be a Bull, according to sources — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) July 13, 2018

The Bulls are about $20 million below the salary cap. The Bucks are about $15 million below the hard cap.

This appears to be shaping up to an offer sheet that would require Milwaukee to make significant moves to match.

The Bucks probably wouldn’t go to that effort. They triggered the hard cap by signing Ersan Ilyasova knowing it might mean losing Parker, and Parker has been an awkward fit in Milwaukee. He somewhat clashes with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who – for what it’s worth – expressed a desire to retain Parker, anyway.

I’m hardly convinced Parker fits better with Lauri Markkanen in Chicago. Neither can defend the rim, and Parker has only barely flashed sound defense (not a strength of Markkanen’s either, though he’s far less proven). They would pair nicely offensively with their high skill levels, Markkanen more of a deep shooter and Parker capable from all areas of the floor.

Parker’s injury history is scary anywhere, though.

That same concern didn’t stop the Bulls from matching Zach LaVine‘s offer sheet. It might not keep them from trying to pry Parker, either.

That’d be welcome news for Parker, a Chicago native who has seemingly gained little traction with other teams in restricted free agency.