PBT Extra: Breaking down Jeremy Lin, Isaiah Thomas player moves

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2018, 9:31 PM EDT
The NBA Summer is slowing down, although there are a couple of big shoes to drop still (Carmelo Anthony will be a Rocket, eventually; Marcus Smart‘s future is more uncertain).

But Thursday night a couple of name guards were on the move — Jeremy Lin is now in Atlanta and Isaiah Thomas will call Denver home. It was all part of a series of moves where the Nuggets shed salary by shipping Kenneth Faried and more to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick for the Nets’ trouble of taking on that contract.

I get into all of it and tell you who I think had the best night in this latest PBT Exta.

One thing I don’t get into enough in this: Thomas has had a massive fall in stature in the past year. That said, Denver is a place he can rebuild his reputation and earn himself a bigger payday next summer — if he can accept and then kill it in a sixth man role.

Reports: Bulls working toward Jabari Parker offer sheet

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
How much money is Jabari Parker worth a season?

The former No. 2 pick is coming off two ACL surgeries, which has given teams — including the Milwaukee Bucks, who have his rights — pause. Can he return to the form of a versatile a 20-point-a-game scorer? Will that make up for his defensive deficiencies?

The Chicago Bulls may be betting the answer is yes to both of those questions, something reported by Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago.

That has been backed up by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Restricted free-agent forward Jabari Parker and the Chicago Bulls are progressing on an offer sheet deal, league sources told ESPN on Friday.

A deal could be finalized as soon as Sunday, league sources said.

One of two things is going on here.

1) The Bulls are putting this out there to create leverage on Oklahoma City to give up more sweeteners in a Carmelo Anthony trade. After a couple of recent moves, the Bulls have the cap space to do an Anthony for Cristiano Felicio deal (with most of Anthony’s salary going into the Bulls’ cap space), then waive Anthony (allowing him to become a Rocket). The question is what sweeteners are going to the Bulls in such a deal, and this could be Chicago management putting a little public pressure on OKC to up the offer.

2) The more likely reality seems to be they really do like the idea of the Chicago native Paker as the three, with Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. rounding out the frontcourt (all paired with a Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine backcourt). Parker has played more than a third of his minutes the past couple of seasons as a three, he’s good on the catch-and-shoot (better than a point per possession), can get out and score in transition, and is a better pick-and-roll ball handler than people realize. It’s not a bad fit, especially compared to the Paul Zipser/Denzel Valentine options.

I’m not sure how well all of those guys fit together in a Fred Hoiberg selfless/move-the-ball offense, but it’s not a gamble — at the right price. And for the right number of years.

Which brings us back to the original question at the top of this article:  How much money is Jabari Parker worth a season? More than $15 million? How much and how many years will the Bulls be willing to put out there to see if this works (and they have to go big enough that the Bucks will not match, go too low and he stays in Milwaukee).

We’ll find out over the weekend, it looks like.

Lonzo Ball to have surgery on his knee next Tuesday

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
4 Comments

This was expected when it was announced Lonzo Ball had torn the meniscus in his left knee:

He will need surgery.

It is happening next Tuesday, the team announced.

While we’re still short details, Ball should be fully recovered and ready to go by training camp. Most likely he will have the meniscus repaired rather than removed (which is what surgeons prefer to do).

All this really means is it will be difficult to trade Ball before he gets back on the court and looks right (some teams might have considered taking him as a sweetener in a salary-dump trade of Luol Deng). Some in the Lakers’ organization think people around Ball leaked it for that reason, to keep him in L.A.

The Lakers sent Ball messages this summer — they went out and signed Rajon Rondo and then Magic Johnson said this about Josh Hart at Summer League:

Those are shots across the bow of Lonzo and Lavar Ball — Lonzo must earn his starting job, it is not a birthright. There are legit challengers for his minutes, and he’s not been so good that an off-the-court annoyance will be ignored.

Ball averaged 10.2 points and 7.2 assists per game last season and made the NBA All-Rookie second team. This summer he had been working hard on his conditioning and jumper. We will see how his knee and those shots look come the start of camp.

Magic Johnson: Yes, Lakers will consult with LeBron on big moves

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
3 Comments

This is what should happen with the NBA’s elite players. When the Warriors were thinking about adding DeMarcus Cousins to the roster this summer, they reached out to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for their opinion, then pulled the trigger after listening to feedback. It’s going to be that way with James Harden in Houston or Anthony Davis in New Orleans or…

LeBron James with the Lakers.

Magic Johnson confirmed as much, speaking to the media, as reported by Bill Oram of the Athletic.

This gets blown up by some fans into “LeBron is the GM” but he’s never wanted to be the final decision maker. Teams defer to his wishes at times, but that happened with Magic (just as Norm Nixon) and virtually every other superstar in the modern NBA. It’s part of the game.

The art is knowing where the boundaries are and when to overrule. Pat Riley did that well (for the most part) when LeBron was in Miami. In Cleveland, there were more misses than hits, although David Griffin (and to a degree Koby Altman) did well within the limitations.

Consulting LeBron is a must. It’s expected. Will Magic and Rob Pelinka be able to tell him “no” at the appropriate times? That remains to be seen. So far they have not impressed with the veterans brought in to go with LeBron (if you want to see executives from other teams laugh/roll their eyes, just bring up the Lance Stephenson/JaVale McGee signings).

Magic won the summer by getting LeBron, but that’s not even half the battle.

Report: Jabari Parker wants to join Bulls

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2018, 4:14 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Bulls are clearing cap space for… something.

Maybe Jabari Parker?

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

The Bulls are about $20 million below the salary cap. The Bucks are about $15 million below the hard cap.

This appears to be shaping up to an offer sheet that would require Milwaukee to make significant moves to match.

The Bucks probably wouldn’t go to that effort. They triggered the hard cap by signing Ersan Ilyasova knowing it might mean losing Parker, and Parker has been an awkward fit in Milwaukee. He somewhat clashes with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who – for what it’s worth – expressed a desire to retain Parker, anyway.

I’m hardly convinced Parker fits better with Lauri Markkanen in Chicago. Neither can defend the rim, and Parker has only barely flashed sound defense (not a strength of Markkanen’s either, though he’s far less proven). They would pair nicely offensively with their high skill levels, Markkanen more of a deep shooter and Parker capable from all areas of the floor.

Parker’s injury history is scary anywhere, though.

That same concern didn’t stop the Bulls from matching Zach LaVine‘s offer sheet. It might not keep them from trying to pry Parker, either.

That’d be welcome news for Parker, a Chicago native who has seemingly gained little traction with other teams in restricted free agency.