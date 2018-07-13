Lakers’ Josh Hart continues run through Summer League, drops 20 on Clippers

Last July, Josh Hart was part of the young Laker core that won the Las Vegas Summer League.

The rest of that core — Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, etc. — stayed home from Vegas this year, but the Lakers asked Hart back to put him in a new role, that of scorer and leader. He’s thriving, averaging 23.3 points per game coming into Thursday night and looking like a guy who had steady run against NBA players all season.

Thursday night Hart dropped 20 more points and grabbed six boards in the Lakers win over the Clippers. The Lakers again look like Summer League contenders (whatever that is worth) and if they get there Hart could be your Summer League MVP.

Wayne Ellington returning to Miami on 1-year deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) Wayne Ellington is returning to the Miami Heat, after nearly two weeks of waiting and wondering if he would get his wish to be back with the club for a third season.

A person with direct knowledge of the terms said Thursday night that Ellington accepted a $6.3 million, one-year offer that exactly matches his salary from last season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

Keeping Ellington was a top priority for the Heat this summer, and the veteran guard made clear that he wanted to be back in Miami. On Day 12 of free agency, a deal finally got struck.

“I feel great here in Miami,” Ellington said. “I’ve built very strong relationships with a lot of people. These guys that I go to war with every night, we’ve gone from strangers to teammates to brothers. This is where I wanted to be.”

Ellington set a Heat record with 227 3-pointers last season, and established career highs of 11.2 points and 26.5 minutes per game.

When he was good, Miami was really good a year ago. Ellington appeared in 77 games – the Heat went 29-13 when he made at least three 3-pointers, and went 13-22 when he failed to connect on at least that many.

And he made it clear many times, both during the season and even in the offseason, that he wanted to remain with the Heat.

Miami was the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, falling to Philadelphia in the first round. Miami’s roster, for now, is fairly similar to what it was last season – though the Heat are still waiting to see if they will be bringing back veterans Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, two players whose status for 2018-19 remains unclear.

“I don’t think we showed everything we were capable of last season,” Ellington said. “Already this summer, guys have been working. Guys have improved. That’s what it’s about. You’ve got to get better from within, from inside your team. And naturally, I think we’ll continue to get better.”

Miami is Ellington’s seventh team, and just the second club that he’s been with for 100 games. He was changing addresses annually for a five-year stretch before arriving in Miami – his career started with three seasons in Minnesota, followed by short stints with Memphis, Cleveland, Dallas, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn that preceded his signing with the Heat in 2016.

“I feel like this is home now,” Ellington said.

Denver dumps salary of Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur to Brooklyn in exchange for pick

The Nuggets have wanted to get out from under the $13.7 million salary of Kenneth Faried for a while now. Years.

With one year left on his contract, the Nuggets found a taker in the Brooklyn Nets.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Denver Nuggets agreed to trade forwards Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur, a 2019 protected first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told ESPN.

The Nuggets acquire guard Isaiah Whitehead in the trade, whom they’ll waive, league sources said.

The deal frees $21 million in salary that potentially saves Denver $43 million in payroll and luxury tax in 2018-19

The protection on that 2019 first-round pick is 1-12.

As noted, for Denver this is all about the cash savings — they just re-signed Nikola Jokic to a max extension and things are going to get expensive. They have a roster that should get them into the playoffs (but in a tight Western Conference they need to stay healthy) and this makes that more affordable.

For Brooklyn, they will have the cap space for two max contracts next summer, some solid young payers in the fold (Jarrett Allen, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, maybe D'Angelo Russell), and now a couple of first round picks. New GM Sean Marks has done a great job putting this roster in a position to build going forward. Whether they can attract elite free agents remains to be seen, but they are finally out of the hole the previous regime dug. Now they have a chance.

Jeremy Lin reportedly traded to Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have Trae Young as their point guard of the future, now they may be turning to Jeremy Lin to bridge the gap (and that can’t be good news for Dennis Schroder).

Brooklyn has agreed to send Lin to Atlanta, which has the cap space to absorb him, and they are swapping second-round picks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For the Nets, this is about clearing cap space. They are going to have the space to offer two max contracts next summer.

Lin played in just one game last season due to injury. He is owed $12.5 million this season.

Lin would work as a secondary point guard with the Hawks with Young, as he adapts to the NBA. They could move him in another trade package immediately, but that’s not the plan.

There is little chance the Hawks will keep Schroder, Lin, and Young on the roster this fall. The Hawks have tested the trade market for Schroder, but he is owed three-years, $46.5 million, and does not have the best reputation as a teammate. That has made the trade market for him thin. They are going to push that now.

Other moves are coming from the Hawks. This, however, is a solid one.

Isaiah Thomas reportedly signs 1-year deal for minimum with Nuggets

Isaiah Thomas has finally signed with a team. Unfortunately, it’s not for the max as he had once hoped.

The diminutive point guard has reportedly signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN, Thomas accepted the deal — apparently in lieu of other significant offers — where he will play for Michael Malone, who coached him with the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2014.

Via ESPN:

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources told ESPN.

Thomas met with Denver President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and coach Michael Malone in Las Vegas in recent days, continuing to talk and text with them about a role and circumstances surrounding him joining the Nuggets, league sources said.

Thomas tore his labrum and had a procedure on his hip this past April. He’s been working his way back from rehabilitation ever since. Thomas played in just 15 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season and was eventually sent via trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. He never did seem to be fully himself on the floor.

Moving forward, and it seems that Thomas has been rehabilitating and is trying to get himself into shape to be able to contribute to a Nuggets team that missed the playoffs last year by one game.

There’s not a lot of risk here for Denver, who desperately wanted to get in the LeBron sweepstakes, according to reports. The Nuggets are on the cusp of jumping into another echelon at West, and if Thomas returns healthy he will certainly help their guard rotation and playoff chances.