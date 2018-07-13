Getty

Isaiah Thomas reportedly signs one-year deal for minimum with Nuggets

By Dane CarbaughJul 13, 2018, 12:02 AM EDT
Isaiah Thomas has finally signed with a team. Unfortunately, it’s not for the max as he had once hoped.

The diminutive point guard has reportedly signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN, Thomas accepted the deal — apparently in lieu of other significant offers — where he will play for Michael Malone, who coached him with the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2014.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources told ESPN.

Thomas met with Denver President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and coach Michael Malone in Las Vegas in recent days, continuing to talk and text with them about a role and circumstances surrounding him joining the Nuggets, league sources said.

Thomas tore his labrum and had a procedure on his hip this past April. He’s been working his way back from rehabilitation ever since. Thomas played in just 15 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season and was eventually sent via trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. He never did seem to be fully himself on the floor.

Moving forward, and it seems that Thomas has been rehabilitating and is trying to get himself into shape to be able to contribute to a Nuggets team that missed the playoffs last year by one game.

There’s not a lot of risk here for Denver, who desperately wanted to get in the LeBron sweepstakes, according to reports. The Nuggets are on the cusp of jumping into another echelon at West, and if Thomas returns healthy he will certainly help their guard rotation and playoff chances.

Bulls reportedly pull David Nwaba’s qualifying offer, indicating bigger move

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
David Nwaba‘s excellent athleticism, impressive motor and passable 3-point shooting have turned the 25-year-old shooting guard into a rotation-level player. The Bulls might like to keep him long-term, but he at least would’ve provided value on his qualifying offer next season.

Yet, Chicago is pulling that $1,712,601 qualifying offer.

Why would Chicago do this? I see two possibilities:

1. Nwaba has agreed to an offer sheet the Bulls wouldn’t match, and as a favor to him, they’re preemptively pulling the qualifying offer to expedite his exit.

2. Chicago is preparing for a larger trade or signing that requires Nwaba’s cap hold to be removed.

My guess is No. 2, especially because the Bulls also dumped Jerian Grant (in a three-way trade with the Magic and Hornets).

We’ll see what’s next for Nwaba, who becomes an unrestricted free agent. Probably more significantly, we’ll see what’s next for Chicago.

No Brinks truck: Isaiah Thomas takes historic tumble from top five in MVP to minimum salary

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
In the summer of 2016, as he was stuck on a relatively low-paying contract he’d signed years earlier and lesser players were landing massive deals, Isaiah Thomas looked ahead to his 2018 free agency: “They better bring out the Brinks truck.” He backed up that statement with a top-five finish in MVP voting then declared again last summer: “I’m a max guy. I deserve the max. … My time is coming. They know they’ve got to bring the Brinks truck.”

Yesterday, Thomas agreed to a one-year, minimum contract with the Nuggets.

Thomas’ fall has been sharp and costly. The Celtics traded him to the Cavaliers last summer, and his physical was so troubling, Boston sent Cleveland an extra pick to complete the deal. Thomas tried to rehab his hip without surgery, missed a long chunk of the season then came back hobbled. Even on a team with LeBron James and slowed himself, Thomas played his same ball-dominant style anyway – to the detriment of the team. Thomas was destructively inefficient as he tried to work his way back. He also played a part in the Cavs’ toxic chemistry. The Cavaliers traded him to the Lakers before the deadline due more to his expiring contract than playing ability. Thomas played a little in Los Angeles then finally underwent surgery.

As he found this summer, there just isn’t much of a market for 29-year-old 5-foot-9 point guards with attitude concerns and far larger health concerns.

Maybe that isn’t fair. Perhaps, Thomas – who was the very last pick in the 2011 draft and has repeatedly exceeded expectations – deserves more benefit of the doubt.

Maybe it is fair. Small guards tend to drop off quickly around Thomas’ age, and his hip injury only exacerbates worry.

It’s definitely historic.

Clyde Drexler earned $1,378,000 while placing second in MVP voting. He earned the same salary the following season then got a raise to $1,578,000 the season after.

That’s the last time a player earned less than Thomas’ $2,029,463 salary for next season while finishing top five for MVP or within two seasons after.

It was also more than 20 years ago.

The salary cap has risen considerably since, especially for the last few years with the new national TV contracts in effect – part of the reason Thomas thought he’d get paid. Instead, he’ll earn less than 2% of the salary cap.

That’s by far the lowest mark for a player in a top-five MVP season or within two seasons after.

Here are the smallest percentages of the salary cap a player earned in a top-five MVP season or within two seasons after since 1991 (as far back as Ryan Bernardoni’s salary data goes):

Especially disappointing for Thomas: He also ranks No. 2 and No. 4 on the above “leaderboard.” He outperformed his previous contract – a four-year, $27 million deal signed in 2014 – and believed he’d be rewarded handsomely this year. But he got hurt and declined then settled for the minimum.

Only Chris Paul – who finished second for 2008 MVP while still on his rookie-scale contract – comes close to Thomas’ percentage of the salary cap while in a top-five MVP season or within two seasons after. In fact, most of the seasons on the above list were by players on their rookie-scale deals.

The most comparable veterans are Scottie Pippen, who finished sixth for 1996 MVP, and Drexler. Drexler eventually got a raise to a $9.81 million salary (and traded to the Rockets the same season). Pippen also got his massive deal in Houston, part of his trade from the Bulls.

But Thomas’ big payday remains elusive.

He’ll have a chance to prove himself in Denver and regain his Brinks-truck momentum. But he’ll do so backing up Jamal Murray, and Thomas will be on the wrong side of 30 when he re-enters free agency. Even if he stays healthy next season, teams will not forget about his hip injury.

This story probably won’t have a happy ending.

Wayne Ellington returning to Miami on one-year deal

Associated PressJul 13, 2018, 9:56 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Wayne Ellington is returning to the Miami Heat, after nearly two weeks of waiting and wondering if he would get his wish to be back with the club for a third season.

A person with direct knowledge of the terms said Thursday night that Ellington accepted a $6.3 million, one-year offer that exactly matches his salary from last season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

Keeping Ellington was a top priority for the Heat this summer, and the veteran guard made clear that he wanted to be back in Miami. On Day 12 of free agency, a deal finally got struck.

“I feel great here in Miami,” Ellington said. “I’ve built very strong relationships with a lot of people. These guys that I go to war with every night, we’ve gone from strangers to teammates to brothers. This is where I wanted to be.”

Ellington set a Heat record with 227 3-pointers last season, and established career highs of 11.2 points and 26.5 minutes per game.

When he was good, Miami was really good a year ago. Ellington appeared in 77 games – the Heat went 29-13 when he made at least three 3-pointers, and went 13-22 when he failed to connect on at least that many.

And he made it clear many times, both during the season and even in the offseason, that he wanted to remain with the Heat.

Miami was the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, falling to Philadelphia in the first round. Miami’s roster, for now, is fairly similar to what it was last season – though the Heat are still waiting to see if they will be bringing back veterans Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, two players whose status for 2018-19 remains unclear.

“I don’t think we showed everything we were capable of last season,” Ellington said. “Already this summer, guys have been working. Guys have improved. That’s what it’s about. You’ve got to get better from within, from inside your team. And naturally, I think we’ll continue to get better.”

Miami is Ellington’s seventh team, and just the second club that he’s been with for 100 games. He was changing addresses annually for a five-year stretch before arriving in Miami – his career started with three seasons in Minnesota, followed by short stints with Memphis, Cleveland, Dallas, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn that preceded his signing with the Heat in 2016.

“I feel like this is home now,” Ellington said.

Lakers’ Josh Hart continues run through Summer League, drops 20 on Clippers

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
Last July, Josh Hart was part of the young Laker core that won the Las Vegas Summer League.

The rest of that core — Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, etc. — stayed home from Vegas this year, but the Lakers asked Hart back to put him in a new role, that of scorer and leader. He’s thriving, averaging 23.3 points per game coming into Thursday night and looking like a guy who had steady run against NBA players all season.

Thursday night Hart dropped 20 more points and grabbed six boards in the Lakers win over the Clippers. The Lakers again look like Summer League contenders (whatever that is worth) and if they get there Hart could be your Summer League MVP.