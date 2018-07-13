Isaiah Thomas reportedly signs 1-year deal for minimum with Nuggets

Isaiah Thomas has finally signed with a team. Unfortunately, it’s not for the max as he had once hoped.
The diminutive point guard has reportedly signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN, Thomas accepted the deal — apparently in lieu of other significant offers — where he will play for Michael Malone, who coached him with the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2014.
Via ESPN:
Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources told ESPN.
Thomas met with Denver President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and coach Michael Malone in Las Vegas in recent days, continuing to talk and text with them about a role and circumstances surrounding him joining the Nuggets, league sources said.
Thomas tore his labrum and had a procedure on his hip this past April. He’s been working his way back from rehabilitation ever since. Thomas played in just 15 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season and was eventually sent via trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. He never did seem to be fully himself on the floor.
Moving forward, and it seems that Thomas has been rehabilitating and is trying to get himself into shape to be able to contribute to a Nuggets team that missed the playoffs last year by one game.
There’s not a lot of risk here for Denver, who desperately wanted to get in the LeBron sweepstakes, according to reports. The Nuggets are on the cusp of jumping into another echelon at West, and if Thomas returns healthy he will certainly help their guard rotation and playoff chances.