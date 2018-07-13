Getty Images

Denver dumps salary of Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur to Brooklyn in exchange for pick

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2018, 1:28 AM EDT
The Nuggets have wanted to get out from under the $13.7 million salary of Kenneth Faried for a while now. Years.

With one year left on his contract, the Nuggets found a taker in the Brooklyn Nets.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Denver Nuggets agreed to trade forwards Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur, a 2019 protected first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told ESPN.

The Nuggets acquire guard Isaiah Whitehead in the trade, whom they’ll waive, league sources said.

The deal frees $21 million in salary that potentially saves Denver $43 million in payroll and luxury tax in 2018-19

The protection on that 2019 first-round pick is 1-12.

As noted, for Denver this is all about the cash savings — they just re-signed Nikola Jokic to a max extension and things are going to get expensive. They have a roster that should get them into the playoffs (but in a tight Western Conference they need to stay healthy) and this makes that more affordable.

For Brooklyn, they will have the cap space for two max contracts next summer, some solid young payers in the fold (Jarrett Allen, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, maybe D'Angelo Russell), and now a couple of first round picks. New GM Sean Marks has done a great job putting this roster in a position to build going forward. Whether they can attract elite free agents remains to be seen, but they are finally out of the hole the previous regime dug. Now they have a chance.

Jeremy Lin reportedly traded to Atlanta Hawks

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2018, 12:55 AM EDT
The Atlanta Hawks have Trae Young as their point guard of the future, now they may be turning to Jeremy Lin to bridge the gap (and that can’t be good news for Dennis Schroder).

Brooklyn has agreed to send Lin to Atlanta, which has the cap space to absorb him, and they are swapping second-round picks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For the Nets, this is about clearing cap space. They are going to have the space to offer two max contracts next summer.

Lin played in just one game last season due to injury. He is owed $12.5 million this season.

Lin would work as a secondary point guard with the Hawks with Young, as he adapts to the NBA. They could move him in another trade package immediately, but that’s not the plan.

There is little chance the Hawks will keep Schroder, Lin, and Young on the roster this fall. The Hawks have tested the trade market for Schroder, but he is owed three-years, $46.5 million, and does not have the best reputation as a teammate. That has made the trade market for him thin. They are going to push that now.

Other moves are coming from the Hawks. This, however, is a solid one.

Isaiah Thomas reportedly signs 1-year deal for minimum with Nuggets

By Dane CarbaughJul 13, 2018, 12:02 AM EDT
Isaiah Thomas has finally signed with a team. Unfortunately, it’s not for the max as he had once hoped.

The diminutive point guard has reportedly signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN, Thomas accepted the deal — apparently in lieu of other significant offers — where he will play for Michael Malone, who coached him with the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2014.

Via ESPN:

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources told ESPN.

Thomas met with Denver President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and coach Michael Malone in Las Vegas in recent days, continuing to talk and text with them about a role and circumstances surrounding him joining the Nuggets, league sources said.

Thomas tore his labrum and had a procedure on his hip this past April. He’s been working his way back from rehabilitation ever since. Thomas played in just 15 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season and was eventually sent via trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. He never did seem to be fully himself on the floor.

Moving forward, and it seems that Thomas has been rehabilitating and is trying to get himself into shape to be able to contribute to a Nuggets team that missed the playoffs last year by one game.

There’s not a lot of risk here for Denver, who desperately wanted to get in the LeBron sweepstakes, according to reports. The Nuggets are on the cusp of jumping into another echelon at West, and if Thomas returns healthy he will certainly help their guard rotation and playoff chances.

Jerry West: ‘LeBron was not a tough free-agent signing’ for Lakers

By Dane CarbaughJul 12, 2018, 11:25 PM EDT
Jerry West is a legend in Los Angeles. He was a 12-time All-Star, completing the task each year he was in the league. He won the 1971-72 NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is currently an executive board member for the Los Angeles Clippers.

So, he knows a thing or two about LA.

The Lakers have been the subject of conversation around the NBA lately thanks to their signing of LeBron James. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star decided to decamp from his home state in order to play in the glitz and glam of Southern California. It’s a new chapter in LeBron’s career, one that might not be dominated by a Finals appearance every year.

Given the roster Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have built around LeBron so far, it’s not abundantly clear that the Lakers will be contending for championships anytime soon. Still, LA was attractive to James for several reasons outside of basketball, and rumors have propagated that his decision was always going to be the Lakers.

For his money, West says that signing LeBron wasn’t exactly difficult for Magic and Pelinka.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“All due respect to the Lakers, who handled everything well,” said West, “but, as these things go, LeBron was not a tough free-agent signing. LeBron wanted to come to L.A. and he wanted to come to the Lakers. Period. He has a family he’s thinking about. He has a home here. [Actually two homes.] He has a son [13-year-old “Bronny” Jr.] whom he wants to keep in one school in Los Angeles. He will be a celebrity out here, sure, but it’s a place where, once in a while, he can get lost, be himself. You can’t do that everywhere.

That’s a completely fair assessment about LeBron’s decision to sign in Los Angeles, particularly if we are to believe the other factors weighed so heavy in his evaluation. It seems like James wants to slowly transition away from basketball while still utilizing his cult of personality, whether that be in movies, production, or elsewhere.

James is a billion dollar athlete with Nike, and he’s making nine figures with the Lakers over the course of his current contract. It makes sense that he would want to try and branch out to continue that run of cultural importance.

West is probably right that it wasn’t difficult for the Lakers to sign LeBron. Now, the real question is whether they can put a team around James this year (or next) that at least makes the basketball portion of his time at Staples Center valuable.

Adam Silver encourages Warriors to ‘increase their dominance’

By Dane CarbaughJul 12, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Privately, it seems like the NBA has been upset with the Golden State Warriors after they signed Kevin Durant. Grabbing a former league MVP to add to an already dominant team was something of a shock thanks to the jump in the salary cap a couple of years ago.

Now, the Warriors are NBA champions once again and it seems as though Durant will be with Golden State for a least a few more years. The team also recently added former star big man DeMarcus Cousins, who was having a good season with the New Orleans Pelicans last year until he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Cousins isn’t likely to stick around after 2019, but at least on paper it seems as though the Warriors are the destination for big time players, all while their salary demands taking a backseat.

Now, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says that the Warriors and their front office practices are in line with the league’s goals. Specifically, Silver said he thought it was okay for Golden State to try and increase their dominance after a season in which they took home the Larry O’Brien trophy quite easily.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“We want teams to compete like crazy,” Silver said. “I think the Warriors—within the framework of this deal—should be doing everything they can to increase their dominance. That’s what you want to see in a league. You want teams to compete in every way they can within the rules.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s per se bad that the Warriors are so dominant. As I’ve said before, we’re not trying to create some sort of forced parity. What we really focus on is parity of opportunity.”

The most interesting part of that quote was at the end of the first paragraph. Silver said he wants everyone to play within the rules. As the rules stand right now, Golden State is A-OK. But as we’ve seen with special circumstances in the past, it’s entirely possible the rules could change thanks to dire need within the league.

I personally think that’s a real possibility for the NBA moving forward. It’s no secret that the league would rather that Durant was not teamed up with the superstars on the Warriors, and guys taking a pay cut — or at least less than their expected value with regard to max salaries — is a real problem. LeBron James obviously got paid, but if this Warriors team is going to continue to have multiple players take the Dirk Nowitzki route and re-sign for less than market value in their primes, that’s a real problem for the competitive balance in the NBA.

Again, that’s my own personal projection with what I see happening within the league. The reality is there aren’t enough star players to fill two spots on each of the 30 NBA teams. The fact that some can choose to glom together (while socially just) isn’t in the best business interests of the NBA.

Then again, Cousins will be gone after next season and Durant could be on the Knicks after too long. Maybe this isn’t an issue, but no doubt Silver has been weighing his options in terms of guarding against superteams like Golden State in the future.

The number one way to combat that, in all honesty, is to fight harder for cap smoothing if the opportunity comes available next time out.