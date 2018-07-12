Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Magic Johnson says he sat in his car for an hour before meeting with LeBron James to avoid tampering

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Magic Johnson warned Lakers employees about tampering.

Apparently, he – after being involved in two tampering fines – finally listened to his own advice.

Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet:

Until 9 p.m. Pacific June 30, LeBron James was technically still under contract with the Cavaliers. Obviously, Johnson didn’t want to be late to his meeting, and Los Angeles traffic can be unpredictable. Hence, the early arrival and wait.

However silly, it obviously proved fruitful. The Lakers signed LeBron – without incurring another tampering fine (probably).

Lakers insist they’re trying to compete with Warriors

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
The Warriors were already historically great, and then they signed DeMarcus Cousins. If all goes well, they could be the greatest team of all-time. Their floor is championship favorite.

Plenty of teams seem content to wait out Golden State.

Does that include the Lakers?

They have LeBron James locked up three more years, and he doesn’t seem to be demanding urgency. Their other signings – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee – are for one-year deals designed to maximize long-term flexibility. Los Angeles hasn’t flipped any of its top young players – Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart – or future first-round picks for immediate upgrades.

But the Lakers say they’ve designed this roster specifically to compete with the Warriors.

Lakers general manager Pelinka, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“If your goal is to win a championship, you’ve got to look at the way the champs are assembled and how you can give yourself the best chance to take them down,” Pelinka said of one of the many reasons for the construction of the Lakers’ current roster. “It is certainly part of the equation. … [President of basketball operations] Earvin [Johnson] and I had a conversation, and LeBron echoed this sentiment: I think to try to play the Warriors at their own game is a trap. No one is going to beat them at their own game, so that is why we wanted to add these elements of defense and toughness and depth and try to look at areas where we will have an advantage.”

“We did not want to go out and just sign specialists, ‘Oh, this guy can just shoot,'” Pelinka said. “We wanted tough two-way players that can defend with a level of toughness and also make shots. Listen, the road to the NBA championship has to go through the team that won last year, and we all know the guys up north have a special group. But one of the ways to attack what they have is with defensive toughness. I think we saw that in the Houston series with some of the players that Houston has.

This is intentionally different than the approach the Cavaliers took with LeBron. They prioritized offense and surrounded him with shooters. That left Cleveland short against Golden State the last couple years, and the Lakers are trying something different.

But the Lakers will run into the same problem the Cavs did: Their players just aren’t good enough. Rondo’s best defensive days are long behind him. Stephenson and McGee are good in moments, spacy in others. Caldwell-Pope is a good perimeter defender but struggles when switching inside or against bigger wings.

It’s not as much style as ability. The Rockets had way better players, which is why they came closer than anyone to beating the Kevin Durant Warriors in the playoffs.

The Lakers shouldn’t completely give up on this season. They have LeBron, and he alone gives them a chance. More importantly now, he provides the them a chance to build a more serious contender in future years.

But it’s tough to buy the Lakers’ stated plan for this season.

Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley arrested at Las Vegas casino for gambling fraud

Dylan Buell/BIG3/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino regulators in Nevada are accusing former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley of gambling fraud.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday said Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

TMZ:

one source with knowledge of the incident says Oak tried to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose.

The agency says in a statement that Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known.

Oakley was booked and later released from jail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The felony count carries between one and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals.

Celtics first-rounder Robert Williams has twice lost his wallet since draft

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
Since being drafted by the Celtics in the first round, Robert Williams has already overslept his introductory conference call, missed a flight back to Boston for summer-league practice.. and misplaced his wallet.

Twice.

Tom Westerholm of MassLive:

On the Friday before the Boston Celtics began practicing for Las Vegas Summer League, Robert Williams had a flight to catch back to College Station, TX. Before he went to the airport, he worked out with Celtics coaches in the morning, gave his introductory press conference around noon, and participated in a Celtics Shamrock Foundation event at a local school a couple of hours later.

All the while, Celtics staffers were racing to find Williams’ wallet.

The rookie big man realized he had left it at his hotel, and making his 5:30 p.m. flight briefly looked dicey as the community event ticked toward 3 and then 3:30 p.m. Eventually, however, the staffers recovered the wallet back at the hotel, and Williams finished his event peacefully.

A day later, as Williams was preparing to leave for the airport to hop on a flight back to Boston, he realized that — once again — his wallet was missing. Once again, he knew where it was — former Texas A&M forward D.J. Hogg had it. But Hogg was already back in Dallas, nearly three hours away.

That probably at least partially explains Williams’ missed flight back to Boston.

Williams faces enough challenges he can’t control – a medical condition, the NBA transitioning away from traditional centers. He must handle his business far better to stick in the NBA.

So far, Williams has done little but justify the pre-draft concerns about his work ethic, attitude and focus – which is honestly fun to follow, but terrible for his career.

Bucks rookie Donte DiVincenzo apparently has just $3.71 in bank accounts (photo)

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Remember when DeMarcus Cousins caught then-Kings rookie Nik Stauskas photographing his money?

This is the opposite of that.

Bucks forward D.J. Wilson posted a photo of rookie teammate Donte DiVincenzo showing just $3.71 in his account.

Yahoo Sports:

DiVincenzo probably has access to another account with more money. Even if the Bucks didn’t advance him any of his $2,481,000 salary for next season, that money is guaranteed. So, it wouldn’t be hard for DiVincenzo to find someone, like an agent, to front him money.

But don’t let that stop you from getting your jokes off about this picture. It is humorous.