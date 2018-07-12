Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley arrested at Las Vegas casino for gambling fraud

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino regulators in Nevada are accusing former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley of gambling fraud.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday said Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

TMZ:

one source with knowledge of the incident says Oak tried to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose.

The agency says in a statement that Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known.

Oakley was booked and later released from jail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The felony count carries between one and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals.