Celtics first-rounder Robert Williams has twice lost his wallet since draft

Since being drafted by the Celtics in the first round, Robert Williams has already overslept his introductory conference call, missed a flight back to Boston for summer-league practice.. and misplaced his wallet.

Twice.

Tom Westerholm of MassLive:

On the Friday before the Boston Celtics began practicing for Las Vegas Summer League, Robert Williams had a flight to catch back to College Station, TX. Before he went to the airport, he worked out with Celtics coaches in the morning, gave his introductory press conference around noon, and participated in a Celtics Shamrock Foundation event at a local school a couple of hours later.

All the while, Celtics staffers were racing to find Williams’ wallet.

The rookie big man realized he had left it at his hotel, and making his 5:30 p.m. flight briefly looked dicey as the community event ticked toward 3 and then 3:30 p.m. Eventually, however, the staffers recovered the wallet back at the hotel, and Williams finished his event peacefully.

A day later, as Williams was preparing to leave for the airport to hop on a flight back to Boston, he realized that — once again — his wallet was missing. Once again, he knew where it was — former Texas A&M forward D.J. Hogg had it. But Hogg was already back in Dallas, nearly three hours away.