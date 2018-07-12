AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Celtics first-rounder Robert Williams has twice lost his wallet since draft

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
Since being drafted by the Celtics in the first round, Robert Williams has already overslept his introductory conference call, missed a flight back to Boston for summer-league practice.. and misplaced his wallet.

Twice.

Tom Westerholm of MassLive:

On the Friday before the Boston Celtics began practicing for Las Vegas Summer League, Robert Williams had a flight to catch back to College Station, TX. Before he went to the airport, he worked out with Celtics coaches in the morning, gave his introductory press conference around noon, and participated in a Celtics Shamrock Foundation event at a local school a couple of hours later.

All the while, Celtics staffers were racing to find Williams’ wallet.

The rookie big man realized he had left it at his hotel, and making his 5:30 p.m. flight briefly looked dicey as the community event ticked toward 3 and then 3:30 p.m. Eventually, however, the staffers recovered the wallet back at the hotel, and Williams finished his event peacefully.

A day later, as Williams was preparing to leave for the airport to hop on a flight back to Boston, he realized that — once again — his wallet was missing. Once again, he knew where it was — former Texas A&M forward D.J. Hogg had it. But Hogg was already back in Dallas, nearly three hours away.

That probably at least partially explains Williams’ missed flight back to Boston.

Williams faces enough challenges he can’t control – a medical condition, the NBA transitioning away from traditional centers. He must handle his business far better to stick in the NBA.

So far, Williams has done little but justify the pre-draft concerns about his work ethic, attitude and focus – which is honestly fun to follow, but terrible for his career.

Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley arrested at Las Vegas casino for gambling fraud

Associated PressJul 12, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino regulators in Nevada are accusing former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley of gambling fraud.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday said Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

TMZ:

one source with knowledge of the incident says Oak tried to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose.

The agency says in a statement that Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known.

Oakley was booked and later released from jail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The felony count carries between one and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals.

Magic Johnson says he sat in his car for an hour before meeting with LeBron James to avoid tampering

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Magic Johnson warned Lakers employees about tampering.

Apparently, he – after being involved in two tampering fines – finally listened to his own advice.

Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet:

Until 9 p.m. Pacific June 30, LeBron James was technically still under contract with the Cavaliers. Obviously, Johnson didn’t want to be late to his meeting, and Los Angeles traffic can be unpredictable. Hence, the early arrival and wait.

However silly, it obviously proved fruitful. The Lakers signed LeBron – without incurring another tampering fine (probably).

Bucks rookie Donte DiVincenzo apparently has just $3.71 in bank accounts (photo)

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Remember when DeMarcus Cousins caught then-Kings rookie Nik Stauskas photographing his money?

This is the opposite of that.

Bucks forward D.J. Wilson posted a photo of rookie teammate Donte DiVincenzo showing just $3.71 in his account.

Yahoo Sports:

DiVincenzo probably has access to another account with more money. Even if the Bucks didn’t advance him any of his $2,481,000 salary for next season, that money is guaranteed. So, it wouldn’t be hard for DiVincenzo to find someone, like an agent, to front him money.

But don’t let that stop you from getting your jokes off about this picture. It is humorous.

Report: Hawks offered No. 3 pick, Kent Bazemore to Cavaliers on draft night

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
The Hawks traded the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavericks for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.

But, Atlanta apparently also explored using the No. 3 pick to unload Kent Bazemore (two years, $37,359,549 remaining).

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

A source said the Cavs were offered on draft night the chance to trade up to No. 3 with the Hawks in a deal that would’ve sent Kent Bazemore to Cleveland.

Presumably, the Cavaliers would have sent the No. 8 pick – which they used on Collin Sexton – to Atlanta.

But, with or without the No. 8 pick, that trade wouldn’t have satisfied salary-cap rules. Cleveland would have had to send out matching salary.

So, what else was included? Did the Hawks want Kevin Love? Would they have taken George Hill or J.R. Smith, whose 2019-20 salaries – unlike Bazemore’s – are only partially guaranteed?

We obviously don’t know the entire offer, which opens even more questions about what Atlanta wanted. The Hawks have the Cavaliers’ top-10-protected 2019 first-round pick. Did removing those protections factor into the trade offer?

The Hawks seemed set on Young, and moving down to No. 5 ensured they got him. That wouldn’t have been the case at No. 8 with the Magic (No. 6) and Bulls (No. 7) picking in between. So, not only is the exact offer unclear, so are potential contingencies it was based on. Perhaps, Atlanta would have picked Doncic then executed the deal only if Young fell to No. 8.

Could Cleveland have gotten Doncic for taking on the overpaid, but still helpful, Bazemore? Maybe – but that’s a significant oversimplification.