Lakers’ rookie Moritz Wagner leaves Summer League game with ankle, knee issues

LAS VEGAS —Moritz Wagner, the Lakers’ rookie center out of Michigan, has had a solid summer. In the Sacramento Summer League he averaged 14.7 points and 8 rebounds a game, and in Las Vegas it has been 10.3 points and 8 rebounds a night. He’s shown three-point range, but hasn’t been terribly efficient with his shot yet. Still, you can see his potential as a rotation big man in the NBA, a backup who can knock down shots.
However, his summer may be done after tweaking both his ankle and knee in Tuesday night’s Lakers’ win over the Knicks. He did not play in the second half.
Update: Moe Wagner has a left knee strain and left ankle sprain, and will not return tonight. LAL lead 75-52 behind a big run to start the 3rd Q.
These were not serious injuries that will sideline him in the fall. However, the Lakers may not want to push him for Summer League games. (That said, they did bring Lonzo Ball back after an injury last year as they chased and won the Summer League title, and they are again one of the better teams in Vegas.)
Josh Hart has been maybe the best player in Summer League, averaging 23.3 points per game in Vegas. As a second-year player who got regular NBA run last season a lot is expected of him in Summer League, and he has lived up to that — and shown why a lot of other teams have wanted him as part of any trade talks with the Lakers this summer
Gordon Hayward doesn’t look thrilled during gender reveal showing he and his wife will have third girl (video)
Gordon Hayward doesn’t look thrilled. That’s about all I can say definitively.
Is he actually unhappy? Don’t know.
Is he unhappy because he wanted a boy? Don’t know.
Is he unhappy because he wanted a boy to teach basketball and feels he can’t do that with girls? Don’t know.
But those unknowns haven’t stopped plenty of people from judging Hayward based on their assumptions of his internal thoughts, which seems silly to me. If he were unhappy – we don’t know even that! – it could have been for countless reasons.
LAS VEGAS — For NBA teams, Summer League is less about whether a young player is good or not, and far more about benchmarking where they are and seeing what areas that player needs to work on going forward. It’s a first step.
But some of those first steps are more impressive than others.
After watching a dozen days of Summer League games — in person in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas — here are 10 players who stood out to me. This list is not all-inclusive by any means — Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderGrayson Allen, and Trae Young would get an honorable mention here — nor is it just a list of the best players I have seen. Instead, this is a list of players that turned my head, or those of scouts/team executives that I spoke with, because of their success and what they have shown in Summer League. It’s a list of guys who caught my eye.
Here is my Top 10 for 2018:
1) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies). From the minute he stepped on the court in Salt Lake, he looked like the future of the NBA five — he can drain threes, runs the court, is strong and physical inside, and can get up and block shots. In Utah he averaged 15.7 points per game and five boards a night. Interestingly, through much the summer games the Grizzlies tried to pair him with a true center, seemingly getting him used to playing the four next to Marc Gasol come next season. Jackson looked a little tired and struggled some in Las Vegas — especially the night he battled Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba on his fifth game in seven days — but he worked hard and still made plays. The Grizzlies may have something special with him.
2) John Collins (Atlanta Hawks). Everyone already knew he was good — he made NBA All-Rookie second team and averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds a game shooting 57.6 percent last season. However, after watching in Las Vegas and Salt Lake, he has shown the potential to be a future star, his game is improving. He’s averaging 24 points and 8 boards a game in Vegas, playing good defense in the paint, but more importantly he has shown improved three-point stroke and handles. He’s done for the summer, but in limited games he showed he should be on this list.
3) Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns). Yes, the No. 1 pick should be good, but he has looked like a man among boys going up against some of the other rookie big men in Las Vegas. Ayton pushed Bamba around all game long, for example. He’s averaging 16 points a game on 67 percent shooting, plus 11 boards a contest, and he’s got versatility to his game. There’s work to do on defense and passing, but he has the potential to be special.
4) Kevin Knox (New York Knicks). He’s looked like a rookie at points, he’s blown everyone’s doors off at others. Tuesday’s game against the Lakers was the perfect example: He started 0-of-6 from the floor and finished the night with seven turnovers. He’s got work to do. However, he finished that Laker game with 22 points and was 5-of-7 from three, he’s got the athleticism to get by guys with a first step and he can finish. And he’s just 18. The Knicks may have another crucial rebuilding block with Knox.
5) Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic). He was a roll of the dice at No. 6 in the 2017 draft, a guy with a lot of potential but a project, then he missed most of his rookie season with injuries. Nobody seemed exactly sure what Orlando had. In Vegas he has turned heads with his play —14.3 points and 7 boards a game, he’s physically a lot stronger and his shooting stroke is smooth. He has banged inside and held his own with Memphis’ Jackson, and has just been a better athlete than everyone he’s gone up against. Pair him along the front with Bamba and Aaron Gordon, and that is an interesting team in Orlando. And when was the last time we said that?
6) Josh Hart (Los Angeles Lakers). He might be the MVP of Summer League so far, averaging 23.3 points per game and just running the team like a pro. Which he is — he showed he could do this with the Lakers last season, but asked to take on more of a scoring role in Vegas he has stepped up. Bottom line, there’s a reason every time a team talks to the Lakers about a trade they want Hart thrown in the mix. He’s got a lot of fans around the league, and that has only grown this summer.
7) Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago Bulls). I will own it: I was not high on Carter Jr. coming into the draft, but he has impressed in Las Vegas. As expected, he has a versatile and polished offensive game with a nearly unstoppable turnaround from the post, ability to score with either hand, range on his jumper, plus he is a surprisingly good passer. The book on him coming into the draft was defensive questions, but he has been better on that front than expected — he works hard and is athletic enough to be disruptive. We will see how he fares against NBA-level competition on that end, but the work ethic and tools are there.
8) Harry Giles (Sacramento Kings). He was a low-risk gamble pick by the Kings at No. 20 in 2017, a guy who was maybe the top player in his class as a high school sophomore until the injuries hit (ACL, MCL and a meniscus tear in his left knee, plus another surgery on his right knee). The Kings took him and red-shirted him last season, but in Vegas he has been impressive and solid (12 points and 7 rebounds a game in Sin City). He looks like he could be a rotation NBA big man (at least, the Kings think he can be more than that), someone Sacramento can count on besides Marvin Bagley III. Giles has been a pleasant surprise.
9) Jordan Bell (Golden State Warriors). He’s only on this list for one reason. Yes, he’s looked good in limited Summer League run — the guy was playing serious minutes in the NBA Finals a month ago, of course he looks good going against a bunch of non-NBA players. What got him there was this one moment against the Jazz.
Wait a damn second hold up. Did Jordan Bell really swat somebody’s dunk and then look at Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend and say call me?
10) De'Anthony Melton (Houston Rockets). He could end up being a second-round steal for the Rockets. Melton didn’t play last season at USC (he was the guy at the heart of the FBI probe) so he slid down to 46th overall. In Vegas he has looked like a quality rotation guard, averaging 16.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.7 steals a game. Guard minutes are tight to come by on the Rockets this season, but he’s going to make the opening night roster and will get his shot.
Hawk’s Trae Young makes plays in clutch for Hawks win
LAS VEGAS —Trae Young is starting to figure it out.
His first couple games in the Salt Lake City Summer League he struggled with the length and intensity of defense from Summer League level players. His jumper was a bit rushed and off, he couldn’t finish inside, and his passing was not what had been expected. New Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said not to worry, things would come along.
They have — and he showed it in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s win over Indiana on Thursday. Young was clutch in that game, hitting a couple buckets but it was mostly with his passing and finding open guys.
There’s still a long way to go — Summer League defenses are a far cry short of what Young will see come October — but he’s making strides. And giving Hawks fans hope.
Report: Rockets offered Clint Capela $85M-$90M over five years
Rockets offer to Clint Capela on July 1 was five years, $85 million, two individuals with knowledge of the offer said. With incentives, the deal could be worth $90 million. Rockets remain optimistic sides a deal will be reached. "Absolutely," one of the individuals said.
That’s a lot of money, but Capela’s production might be worth even more to Houston. He complements James Harden and Chris Paul so well as a lob finisher, and Capela is an excellent rim protector and fit in the Rockets’ switching scheme.
But he’s a restricted free agent, and there is no obvious team to press Houston with an offer sheet. So, the Rockets have leverage.
Then again, so does Capela. He could accept his qualifying offer, become an unrestricted free agent next summer and unilaterally leave Houston.
These situations tend to result in lengthy standoffs – with plenty of leaks as both sides try to gain an upper hand. It’s not always clear which of these reports are accurate, but both sides want to present themselves as being reasonable and the other side as being too difficult. This is obviously the Rockets’ attempt.