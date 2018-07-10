The way LeBron James told the Lakers he was signing with them was sort of anti-climactic

LeBron James is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and now we can all speculate about what the rest of the roster around him will produce on the floor in the coming season.

Photos of James signing the contract made the rounds yesterday, and now the Lakers are on the PR tour. You wouldn’t think a guy like LeBron would need that in a city like LA, but here we are.

Speaking on Spectrum SN in Los Angeles, President of Basketball operations Magic Johnson said that he was surprised by how much LeBron knew about the players currently on the Lakers roster. He also said that he talked to him about who LA should sign moving forward.

Meanwhile, the thing that really stuck out to me was what GM Rob Pelinka said about James notifying the team of his decision.

Apparently, it was just a one-word text from LeBron’s agency with some emojis.

“Congrats”?

That’s it?

Look, “Congrats” is the text you send to two friends when they start officially dating each other, or when someone you know eats a 96 oz. steak during one of those “eat it all and get it for free” challenges without barfing.

Landing who is perhaps the best NBA player to ever walk the earth is not really in that category. I’m not sure what I would expect LeBron’s agency to send in that scenario, but I wouldn’t take anything under the two fist bumps and three flame emojis.

Get ready for the Lakeshow.

Watch Grayson Allen drop 17 and 7 in Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Jazz fans love them some Grayson Allen. Already.

And he is showing he can find space within the Jazz offense in Summer League and he can knock down shots. More than that, he can get some boards and do a little playmaking as well.

He put it all on display Tuesday dropping 17 points and grabbing 7 rebounds in the Jazz loss to the Miami Heat (98-90). Check out his highlights above.

Michele Roberts given new four-year contract to head players’ union

Right now, NBA player salaries are up, marketing opportunities have increased, and the players feel like the union is backing them on the important issues (such as backing their expression of political or other opinions).

When things are goint well, the person in charge usually keeps their job.

Which is what has happened for Michele Roberts, who got a new four-year contract to lead the National Basketball Players’ Association.

“I am honored that the players have put their trust in me for another four years,” Roberts said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to work on their behalf and I believe we as a union have accomplished a lot in addition to negotiating the latest collective bargaining agreement. I look forward to continuing to serve the best interests of the players by using my voice and my position to advocate on their behalf.”

Roberts took over for Billy Hunter, who was battling an image of nepotism and institutionalized power. Players wanted a change, they got it — and clearly they like what they have.

Roberts also has a good working relationship with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — they don’t see eye to eye on everything (not even close), but they can work together. That matters.

Teams reportedly want more information on Kawhi Leonard’s health, mindset

LAS VEGAS — Right now there is a staring contest going on in the Kawhi Leonard trade situation, each side waiting for the other to blink. On one side are the Philadelphia 76ers, Lakers, and any other team trying to get into the trade mix, all hoping that the Spurs will lower their incredibly high trade demands for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year. On the other side there is the Spurs, waiting for the Sixers/Lakers/anyone to up their offers and start putting in their best (or near best) prospects.

Complicating it all is Leonard himself and his inexperienced management team.

Teams want more information on Leonard’s health issues and his mindset. Sources have told me that before, and Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report got into that in more detail.

The first catch, though, is that Leonard’s agent, Mitch Frankel, has no other significant clients and only has been representing Leonard the last couple of years. Hence, he has no established trust with NBA GMs, the kind of trust that allows a team to ask Frankel what its chance would be to keep Leonard long-term and believe whatever he might say is a true reflection of his client’s feelings….

“It seems like every other player is putting out a video on social media of them working out,” said the Eastern Conference GM. “If Kawhi did one, he’d instantly get 35,000 hits, and half of them would be from NBA GMs. How can you make a deal or even an offer without knowing if he can play? He’s got to be seen. If he came out and played in preseason and looked good, you’d definitely see teams trying harder to get him.”

It’s not just one thing dragging out the Leonard process, it’s a lot of different things coming together in just the right way.

Part of this is on Leonard. The way he and his team have handled this situation — justified in his frustrations or not — has taken the image of a guy who was old school and just wanted to ball, and made him look more like a diva. What he has done is within his rights, but the team around him wants to increase his brand and marketing opportunities, and this is not helping that cause. Sports fans are increasingly turned off by it, even if they admit what he’s done is within his rights.

At some point one side will blink. The only question is will that happen: in the coming weeks, or August, or close to the start of the season, or at the trade deadline?. Nobody knows. Not even Leonard.

Report: Carmelo Anthony met with Rockets, Heat as Thunder exit looms

The Thunder, by stretching him or trading him to another team that will waive him, are dumping Carmelo Anthony.

The Rockets are frontrunners to sign him, but he’ll at least explore the market.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In advance of an inevitable – if not imminent – parting, the Oklahoma City Thunder granted Carmelo Anthony permission to meet with prospective teams, including the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, league sources told ESPN.

Anthony and his representatives met with Rockets and Heat officials at the site of the NBA Summer League in recent days, league sources told ESPN.

The Rockets meeting included coach Mike D’Antoni, who had a turbulent relationship with Anthony as New York Knicks coach. D’Antoni made it clear to Anthony that he thinks the circumstances together would be far different in Houston, and welcomed the idea of coaching Anthony again, league sources said.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has been a strong advocate of signing Anthony, who could play a major role for the Heat at power forward.

So, it’s between a coach whom Anthony has resisted before (D’Antoni) and a coach wants to play at Anthony at a position the former star has resisted before (power forward). What a fun battle!

D’Antoni has embraced isolation far more than he did with the Knicks, but that was with James Harden and Chris Paul – not an over-the-hill Anthony. I’m hardly convinced Anthony joining Houston would go well.

Anthony has embraced power forward far more than he did with the Knicks, but that was with Steven Adams doing the dirty work behind him – not Hassan Whiteside as his center. I’m hardly convinced Anthony joining Miami would go well.

But Anthony is convinced staying in Oklahoma City won’t go well, so he’s now exploring other options. Good luck to him finding a good fit.