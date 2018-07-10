AP

The NBA is changing 2019 free agency start time to accommodate TV

By Dane CarbaughJul 10, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
We all knew this was coming. It seems like every single year most of us a joke about what channel NBA free agency is on. We all yuk it up on Twitter, and while those of us on the West Coast have a comfortable night, East Coasters have to suffer through sleep depravation just to find out whether their favorite player will re-sign with their team or bolt for sunny California.

With the way the NBA has improved its brand over these last few years, it’s no surprise that the league is trying to make free agency — one of the biggest drivers of interest in the league — more TV friendly.

And thus NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has confirmed that the league will move the timeline for 2019 NBA free agency to be more accommodating to a TV audience.

This makes sense for a couple reasons. First, ESPN had a slate of shows during free agency that were followed by fans as newsbreakers reported live during the heated sections of 2018’s extravaganza.

The NBA has been great at getting more eyeballs on its product, and you can watch a league game just about anywhere you want. The advent of League Pass and even streams for things like Summer League are making the NBA a year-round sport more and more.

Let’s not forget why the NBA cap jumped significantly a couple of years ago. The BRI (basketball related income) flowing to both players and owners has gone up, thanks in part to massive TV deals signed with the league and locally. TV is still the NBA’s best friend, and switching things up so one of the biggest events of the year is on the boob tube is just being a good business partner.

No doubt Twitter will still dominate the news cycle, but having a second screen will be an excellent addition to the summer frenzy.

Adam Silver says he thinks NBA is ready to get rid of one-and-done rule

AP
By Dane CarbaughJul 10, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
The only people that are happy about the NBA’s one-and-done rule is the NCAA. It allows teams to profit off of young players who would normally be earning a wage in the NBA for at least a year, all without directly paying players.

The NBA used to allow high school players to enter the league directly after their senior season. It took some time, but now much of the NBA viewing public seems to agree that allowing team to draft players directly out of high school is a better benefit to all parties involved.

We hear chatter from time to time about the league deciding to allow high schoolers to enter the league, but now it seems like it is going to be more of a realistic possibility. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that he believed that the league was ready to make the change and stop sending young players to college who would normally be on draft boards.

Amateurism is long gone in the NCAA, but taking one-and-done players off of college rosters would still be a help to the game. It’s likely that more players would need to stick around longer in order to develop their skills, giving college basketball fans a longer look and a deeper connection to their squads.

Meanwhile, allowing players to come out at 18 and get paid by NBA teams would help get players paid for their services and talent. It would also help chip away at the mask of amateurism in the NCAA, but that’s not directly the NBA’s concern.

It’s not clear whether a change is coming soon for the league in this regard, but it appears that the public has reached a tipping point and the league is nothing if socially conscious when it comes to their brand image. Allowing players to play and not get paid when fans are demanding the opposite won’t stand for long.

No doubt the NCAA will voice their concern in any way they can, but there isn’t any real recourse they could take against the NBA.

It seems like the only thing that could stop this now is if NBA team owners decide they don’t want this to happen. The risk for NBA teams is that they will draft players who haven’t had enough time to develop, and who they don’t have enough scouting on straight out of high school. Drafting players, at least on paper, becomes much more of a gamble when they come directly out at 18.

I’m not sure that’s strictly true. It seems like a lot of teams take chances on guys they have seen plenty of in the college ranks and they end up being complete busts. For every Moses Malone as there is a Greg Oden. For every Kevin Garnett there’s a JJ Redick. It varies from player-to-player, and if teams need to devote more time scouting high schoolers it’s not a significant outlay compared to their overall development budget.

Let’s hope this happens soon.

The way LeBron James told the Lakers he was signing with them was sort of anti-climactic

By Dane CarbaughJul 10, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
LeBron James is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and now we can all speculate about what the rest of the roster around him will produce on the floor in the coming season.

Photos of James signing the contract made the rounds yesterday, and now the Lakers are on the PR tour. You wouldn’t think a guy like LeBron would need that in a city like LA, but here we are.

Speaking on Spectrum SN in Los Angeles, President of Basketball operations Magic Johnson said that he was surprised by how much LeBron knew about the players currently on the Lakers roster. He also said that he talked to him about who LA should sign moving forward.

Meanwhile, the thing that really stuck out to me was what GM Rob Pelinka said about James notifying the team of his decision.

Apparently, it was just a one-word text from LeBron’s agency with some emojis.

“Congrats”?

That’s it?

Look, “Congrats” is the text you send to two friends when they start officially dating each other, or when someone you know eats a 96 oz. steak during one of those “eat it all and get it for free” challenges without barfing.

Landing who is perhaps the best NBA player to ever walk the earth is not really in that category. I’m not sure what I would expect LeBron’s agency to send in that scenario, but I wouldn’t take anything under the two fist bumps and three flame emojis.

Get ready for the Lakeshow.

Watch Grayson Allen drop 17 and 7 in Summer League

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Jazz fans love them some Grayson Allen. Already.

And he is showing he can find space within the Jazz offense in Summer League and he can knock down shots. More than that, he can get some boards and do a little playmaking as well.

He put it all on display Tuesday dropping 17 points and grabbing 7 rebounds in the Jazz loss to the Miami Heat (98-90). Check out his highlights above.

Michele Roberts given new four-year contract to head players’ union

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Right now, NBA player salaries are up, marketing opportunities have increased, and the players feel like the union is backing them on the important issues (such as backing their expression of political or other opinions).

When things are goint well, the person in charge usually keeps their job.

Which is what has happened for Michele Roberts, who got a new four-year contract to lead the National Basketball Players’ Association.

“I am honored that the players have put their trust in me for another four years,” Roberts said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to work on their behalf and I believe we as a union have accomplished a lot in addition to negotiating the latest collective bargaining agreement. I look forward to continuing to serve the best interests of the players by using my voice and my position to advocate on their behalf.”

Roberts took over for Billy Hunter, who was battling an image of nepotism and institutionalized power. Players wanted a change, they got it — and clearly they like what they have.

Roberts also has a good working relationship with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — they don’t see eye to eye on everything (not even close), but they can work together. That matters.