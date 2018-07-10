Jason Miller/Getty Images

Report: LeBron James made no effort to win over Kyrie Irving after trade request

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
3 Comments

LeBron James told the Cavaliers not to trade Kyrie Irving last summer.

Cleveland acquiesced Irving’s trade request, anyway, sending him to the Celtics.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on 92.3 The Fan Cleveland:

Let’s be honest: LeBron didn’t do anything, until they were going to trade him, to try to keep him here. He didn’t try to talk to him. He didn’t try to mend the fences. It wasn’t until they said, “LeBron, we’re giving him to Boston” is when he said, “No, no don’t do that.”

When it came out, there was a month – a whole month – before anybody had any idea that the trade was going to be to Boston. LeBron didn’t do anything. There was no love lost between them.

On one hand, it’s not necessarily LeBron’s responsibility to ensure all his coworkers are happy with their employer. The Cavaliers should have had a general manager for that.

On the other – let’s say, right – hand, LeBron reduced his chances of winning a legacy-boosting title last season. Even though he clearly never felt a responsibility to do the Cavs’ bidding for them, his reluctance to reach out to Irving hurt LeBron himself.

LeBron left Cleveland in a nearly impossible position. If the Cavaliers traded Irving against LeBron’s wishes, LeBron – approaching free agency – would have held it against them. (That became even more true considering the Cavs’ return for Irving flopped.) If the Cavaliers kept Irving and he underwent season-ending surgery – as he threatened – LeBron probably still would have held his worsened situation against the team.

That wouldn’t have been fair, but LeBron held the power. He didn’t have to be fair.

And he didn’t have to use his position to court Irving.

Their relationship was clearly broken, years of mistrust culminating in Irving’s trade request. I can understand if LeBron felt too proud to beg Irving to stay. And, again, that didn’t have to be LeBron’s responsibility.

But it could have been, and his unwillingness to accept that extra burden put the Cavs in a horrible spot. We can appreciate that without laying all the blame on LeBron.

I don’t believe Irving’s relationship with Cleveland was irreparable when he requested a trade last summer. But it would have taken a huge effort – including by LeBron – to salvage it. It’s clear LeBron wasn’t interested in doing that beyond the cursory effort of telling the Cavaliers not to trade Irving.

In NBA going small and offensive, Orlando trying big and defensive

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
3 Comments

LAS VEGAS — You can see the potential.

There was a moment Sunday night, in the first minute against Memphis, when Jaren Jackson — the best rookie through Summer League so far — drove the lane only to see Mohamed Bamba and Jonathan Isaac both rotate over into his path. The 6’11” Jackson changed his mind and decided not to go for the dunk and instead tried to throw an alley-oop to a baseline cutter. Bamba and Isaac both got up so high they blocked it anyway.

“(Isaac) got the credit for the block? Aw, come on,” Bamba joked after the game. Together, Bamba and Isaac are averaging 5 blocks a game in Las Vegas.

It’s just Summer League, but Orlando is interesting for the first time in years because they have zigged when the league has zagged — come October they can roll out a lineup of Bamba, Isaac, and just-resigned Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Simmons. Under the guidance of new, defensive-minded coach Steve Clifford, the Magic can go big, long, and defense-first in an NBA leaning more toward the Warriors’ model of small and offense first.

“The potential between me and (Isaac) is unreal, I think in Summer League we’re starting to bridge that potential into production with the small things we do,” Bamba said. “I think we got three 24-second shot clock violations (against Memphis).”

“To tell you the truth, I don’t even think (their defensive play in Summer League) scratches the surface in terms of where Mo is going to be in a year or two years, or where I am going to be in a year or two years,” Isaac said of the team’s potential. “Physically, mentally, game wise, you throw in AG and all those guys we have on our team now, and I think we will be a defensive nightmare for a lot of teams.”

Other players on the roster, such as Gordon and Simmons, can fit right into this defensive mold. The team is long and can protect the rim, but the big men such as Bamba and Isaac are athletic enough to switch — or at least show and recover — on point guards off a high pick-and-roll. Against this size and length, getting to the rim is not going to be easy. Bamba’s length just eats up guys driving the lane.

“That’s one of the things the league is going to — how hard can you make it (on drivers),” Magic summer league head coach Pat Delany said of what the team wants to do.

Isaac has been one of the standout players of Summer League so far, having gotten stronger in the past year, adjusting to the pace and style of the game, and just gotten healthy. Memphis’ Jackson has overwhelmed other young players he has gone against between both the Salt Lake and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, but Isaac held his own in that matchup, blocking shots and making life hard on Jackson. (To be fair, it was Jackson’s fifth game in seven days and he looked worn down at points.)

Isaac, about to enter his second NBA season, is one of the guys who looks ready to make a leap in games that matter starting in October.

Bamba also has impressed, and not just with his defense — he is shooting 60 percent in Summer League and against Memphis showed a smooth stroke on a corner three that caught everyone’s attention.

It’s not all been smooth sailing for Bamba — Monday night No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton pushed him around physically, slowed Bamba’s offensive game, and got to the glass (Ayton had five offensive rebounds on the night). Phoenix players such as Josh Jackson found driving lanes because Bamba couldn’t help off Ayton. That said, the defensive potential of Bamba and the Magic was still on display in the game, as Bamba had five blocks — including an Ayton hook shot early in the game.

Bamba understands there’s a lot of work to do.

“I just have to establish myself as a roller, it really opens up a lot for our team, even if I don’t necessarily get the ball it opens up guys in the corner or in spots as teams adjust to how we are playing…” Bamba said.

“I want to be a guy who comes in and has an impact immediately. One of my goals is to be Defensive Player of the Year, one of my goals is to be Rookie of the Year. One of my long-term goals is to be walking across the stage to get a jacket with a Hall of Fame patch. There’s definitely some work to do in between there.”

Not some, a lot of work.

But in Orlando, this Summer League has provided hope — something in short supply in recent years. The Magic are going to be interesting, and worth watching, because they are staking out a course different from the way the league is trending.

And it just might work.

Report: LeBron James called Kyrie Irving soft over injury in 2015 playoffs

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

Kyrie Irving was bothered by a knee injury throughout the 2015 playoffs, and he completely missed two games in the Eastern Conference finals.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on 92.3 The Fan Cleveland:

This annoyed LeBron and LeBron’s people to no end. They were calling him soft and questioning his toughness, and LeBron was doing it in comments to the media.

I don’t know whether Irving should have played through injury or whether LeBron James was treating him unfairly. I’m not sure LeBron knew. How certain can you be of someone else’s pain? I’d give the benefit of the doubt to the injured player.

The Cavaliers beat the Celtics, Bulls and Hawks to advance to the NBA Finals (where Irving broke his kneecap in Game 1 – an injury that sidelined him months). Winning cures most ills, and LeBron and Irving partnered two more years, winning two more conference titles and an NBA title.

But it’s easy to see this episode as part of a larger disconnect between the two, which culminated in Irving’s trade request last summer.

Really, the more we learn about the LeBron-Irving relationship, it’s a wonder they lasted together as long as they did.

Report: Kings about to give offer sheet to Marcus Smart, will Celtics match?

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
6 Comments

The Sacramento Kings tried to use their cap space to poach Zach LaVine from Chicago, but the Bulls matched the offer and kept the athletic wing.

Next up, Boston’s Marcus Smart. That according to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

Smart was considering signing the qualifying offer to play in Boston for a season, then become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 (when more teams had money). The Celtics, trying to avoid going into the luxury tax this season (to delay another year before they hit the repeater tax), would have been good with this.

The question becomes what that offer will be, both in terms of how much money per year and how many years? The Celtics reportedly were willing to pay in the $12 million a year range to Smart (he believed he deserved more), so the Kings need to go far enough above that number so the Celtics don’t match. Is it a three-year offer? Four years? Three plus a player option or reduced buyout om the final year?

Look for it to come down in the next couple of days. And then the ball is in the Celtics’ court, they will have 48 hours to match.

Report: Boston rookie Robert Williams slowed by artery condition in legs

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 7:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The knock on Robert Williams coming into the draft was his motor — he might play hard for the first couple minutes of a game, but he would not keep it up. He coasted. It’s the reason a lottery-level talent fell to the Celtics at No. 27.

Now comes word that Williams has a condition that causes numbness and fatigue in his legs when exercising.

Fred Katz of Masslive.com broke the news.

Boston Celtics rookie Robert Williams has an artery condition in both of his legs, multiple sources tell MassLive.

A source described the condition as, “not too serious.” It could, however, require a procedure if it were to degenerate down the line….

NBA teams, including the Celtics, were aware of Williams’ condition at the time of the draft — as was Texas A&M, where Williams went to college. The rookie has been playing with the condition for years, sources told MassLive.

He has Popliteal artery entrapment syndrome (PAES), a rare vascular disease where the muscles and tendons in his knees are placed in such a way they constrict the popliteal artery during exercise, restricting blood flow to the calf and feet. The result can be numbness or cramps for the athlete. The stronger and more muscular the legs get, the more the artery can be compressed.

There are no current plans for Williams to undergo surgery, according to the report, but that could happen down the line. For now, Boston just plans to monitor the situation.

Williams has played just seven minutes in one game in Las Vegas.

 