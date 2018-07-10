AP Photo/Darren Abate

Report: Kawhi Leonard repeatedly told Spurs he’d return then didn’t

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kawhi Leonard‘s people reportedly hid him from Spurs staffers who tried to visit him in New York.

That’s only one example of the distrust between Leonard and the Spurs – from president/coach Gregg Popovich to general manager R.C. Buford to his teammates.

Many problems came to a head last spring. A timeline:

  • March 7: Leonard said he’d return “soon.”
  • March 10: A report emerged Leonard is targeting a return the next week against the Pelicans.
  • March 15: San Antonio beat New Orleans without Leonard.
  • March 17: The Spurs held a players-only meeting imploring Leonard to play.
  • March 22: Manu Ginobili said, “He is not coming back. For me, he’s not coming back because it’s not helping. We fell for it a week ago again. I guess you guys made us fall for it.”

Michael C. Wright of ESPN on Back To Back The Podcast:

A week before that, Kawhi told those guys he was going to be back for that game.

And that didn’t happen. And that was the second or third time they had been told something like that and then it didn’t happen. So, they were frustrated.

Kawhi and his people were saying Kawhi is going to be back for this game. That doesn’t happen. He’ll be back for this game. And he’s telling the players, he’s telling R.C. and Pop this is when he’s going to be back. And every time, it was just sort of, ah, nope, pump fake that. And that’s what was happening, so they were getting frustrated about, too.

And that’s why you have the team meeting where they want to know like, “Hey dude. You said you were coming back this time. You said you were coming back this time. When are you coming back?” That’s what that was about.

Leonard never returned, and now he wants to be traded.

The Spurs said their preference was to keep Leonard – as it should be. He’s a superstar in his prime (if healthy), and they won’t get equal return if they deal him now.

But the more we learn about this situation, the less likely it seems San Antonio can repair its relationship with Leonard before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. The acrimony is too great.

What will the Spurs do about that, though? That’s a far tougher question to answer.

76ers owner: I think LeBron James ‘very strongly’ considered Philadelphia

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
3 Comments

LeBron James met with Lakers president Magic Johnson as soon as free agency began then agreed to a four-year contract with the Lakers within the first day of free agency.

Between, LeBron sent his agent to meet with the 76ers.

76ers owner Josh Harris, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I think they considered us very strongly,” Harris said of James’ group Monday at the Las Vegas Summer League. “I think he — I would be speculating on how he makes his decisions, and I don’t want to do that — but I think that they were really serious [about Philadelphia]. The fact that they took the meeting with us was something that they didn’t view lightly, so I think that they were very serious about it.”

That LeBron didn’t even attend the meeting – in Los Angeles, where he lives and was – is telling. He probably considered Philadelphia at some point, but by the time free agency actually approached, he was clearly set on the Lakers.

This is reminiscent of Kevin Durant‘s 2016 free agency. After he picked the Warriors, teams lined up to claim they were finalists in order to project credibility.

Harris, by firing Sam Hinkie, showed how badly he cared about reputation. Then, the Bryan Colangelo saga dented the 76ers’ prestige far further. This seems like an attempt to impress people: If LeBron viewed Philadelphia credibly, so should everyone else.

I’m not sure it’ll convince anyone, though. LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, also represents 76ers rising star Ben Simmons. Paul doing Philadelphia a favor by participating in a meeting ostensibly about LeBron wouldn’t signify much. But here we are.

Report: LeBron James made no effort to win over Kyrie Irving after trade request

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
11 Comments

LeBron James told the Cavaliers not to trade Kyrie Irving last summer.

Cleveland acquiesced Irving’s trade request, anyway, sending him to the Celtics.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on 92.3 The Fan Cleveland:

Let’s be honest: LeBron didn’t do anything, until they were going to trade him, to try to keep him here. He didn’t try to talk to him. He didn’t try to mend the fences. It wasn’t until they said, “LeBron, we’re giving him to Boston” is when he said, “No, no don’t do that.”

When it came out, there was a month – a whole month – before anybody had any idea that the trade was going to be to Boston. LeBron didn’t do anything. There was no love lost between them.

On one hand, it’s not necessarily LeBron’s responsibility to ensure all his coworkers are happy with their employer. The Cavaliers should have had a general manager for that.

On the other – let’s say, right – hand, LeBron reduced his chances of winning a legacy-boosting title last season. Even though he clearly never felt a responsibility to do the Cavs’ bidding for them, his reluctance to reach out to Irving hurt LeBron himself.

LeBron left Cleveland in a nearly impossible position. If the Cavaliers traded Irving against LeBron’s wishes, LeBron – approaching free agency – would have held it against them. (That became even more true considering the Cavs’ return for Irving flopped.) If the Cavaliers kept Irving and he underwent season-ending surgery – as he threatened – LeBron probably still would have held his worsened situation against the team.

That wouldn’t have been fair, but LeBron held the power. He didn’t have to be fair.

And he didn’t have to use his position to court Irving.

Their relationship was clearly broken, years of mistrust culminating in Irving’s trade request. I can understand if LeBron felt too proud to beg Irving to stay. And, again, that didn’t have to be LeBron’s responsibility.

But it could have been, and his unwillingness to accept that extra burden put the Cavs in a horrible spot. We can appreciate that without laying all the blame on LeBron.

I don’t believe Irving’s relationship with Cleveland was irreparable when he requested a trade last summer. But it would have taken a huge effort – including by LeBron – to salvage it. It’s clear LeBron wasn’t interested in doing that beyond the cursory effort of telling the Cavaliers not to trade Irving.

In NBA going small and offensive, Orlando trying big and defensive

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
4 Comments

LAS VEGAS — You can see the potential.

There was a moment Sunday night, in the first minute against Memphis, when Jaren Jackson — the best rookie through Summer League so far — drove the lane only to see Mohamed Bamba and Jonathan Isaac both rotate over into his path. The 6’11” Jackson changed his mind and decided not to go for the dunk and instead tried to throw an alley-oop to a baseline cutter. Bamba and Isaac both got up so high they blocked it anyway.

“(Isaac) got the credit for the block? Aw, come on,” Bamba joked after the game. Together, Bamba and Isaac are averaging 5 blocks a game in Las Vegas.

It’s just Summer League, but Orlando is interesting for the first time in years because they have zigged when the league has zagged — come October they can roll out a lineup of Bamba, Isaac, and just-resigned Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Simmons. Under the guidance of new, defensive-minded coach Steve Clifford, the Magic can go big, long, and defense-first in an NBA leaning more toward the Warriors’ model of small and offense first.

“The potential between me and (Isaac) is unreal, I think in Summer League we’re starting to bridge that potential into production with the small things we do,” Bamba said. “I think we got three 24-second shot clock violations (against Memphis).”

“To tell you the truth, I don’t even think (their defensive play in Summer League) scratches the surface in terms of where Mo is going to be in a year or two years, or where I am going to be in a year or two years,” Isaac said of the team’s potential. “Physically, mentally, game wise, you throw in AG and all those guys we have on our team now, and I think we will be a defensive nightmare for a lot of teams.”

Other players on the roster, such as Gordon and Simmons, can fit right into this defensive mold. The team is long and can protect the rim, but the big men such as Bamba and Isaac are athletic enough to switch — or at least show and recover — on point guards off a high pick-and-roll. Against this size and length, getting to the rim is not going to be easy. Bamba’s length just eats up guys driving the lane.

“That’s one of the things the league is going to — how hard can you make it (on drivers),” Magic summer league head coach Pat Delany said of what the team wants to do.

Isaac has been one of the standout players of Summer League so far, having gotten stronger in the past year, adjusting to the pace and style of the game, and just gotten healthy. Memphis’ Jackson has overwhelmed other young players he has gone against between both the Salt Lake and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, but Isaac held his own in that matchup, blocking shots and making life hard on Jackson. (To be fair, it was Jackson’s fifth game in seven days and he looked worn down at points.)

Isaac, about to enter his second NBA season, is one of the guys who looks ready to make a leap in games that matter starting in October.

Bamba also has impressed, and not just with his defense — he is shooting 60 percent in Summer League and against Memphis showed a smooth stroke on a corner three that caught everyone’s attention.

It’s not all been smooth sailing for Bamba — Monday night No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton pushed him around physically, slowed Bamba’s offensive game, and got to the glass (Ayton had five offensive rebounds on the night). Phoenix players such as Josh Jackson found driving lanes because Bamba couldn’t help off Ayton. That said, the defensive potential of Bamba and the Magic was still on display in the game, as Bamba had five blocks — including an Ayton hook shot early in the game.

Bamba understands there’s a lot of work to do.

“I just have to establish myself as a roller, it really opens up a lot for our team, even if I don’t necessarily get the ball it opens up guys in the corner or in spots as teams adjust to how we are playing…” Bamba said.

“I want to be a guy who comes in and has an impact immediately. One of my goals is to be Defensive Player of the Year, one of my goals is to be Rookie of the Year. One of my long-term goals is to be walking across the stage to get a jacket with a Hall of Fame patch. There’s definitely some work to do in between there.”

Not some, a lot of work.

But in Orlando, this Summer League has provided hope — something in short supply in recent years. The Magic are going to be interesting, and worth watching, because they are staking out a course different from the way the league is trending.

And it just might work.

Report: LeBron James called Kyrie Irving soft over injury in 2015 playoffs

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
8 Comments

Kyrie Irving was bothered by a knee injury throughout the 2015 playoffs, and he completely missed two games in the Eastern Conference finals.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on 92.3 The Fan Cleveland:

This annoyed LeBron and LeBron’s people to no end. They were calling him soft and questioning his toughness, and LeBron was doing it in comments to the media.

I don’t know whether Irving should have played through injury or whether LeBron James was treating him unfairly. I’m not sure LeBron knew. How certain can you be of someone else’s pain? I’d give the benefit of the doubt to the injured player.

The Cavaliers beat the Celtics, Bulls and Hawks to advance to the NBA Finals (where Irving broke his kneecap in Game 1 – an injury that sidelined him months). Winning cures most ills, and LeBron and Irving partnered two more years, winning two more conference titles and an NBA title.

But it’s easy to see this episode as part of a larger disconnect between the two, which culminated in Irving’s trade request last summer.

Really, the more we learn about the LeBron-Irving relationship, it’s a wonder they lasted together as long as they did.