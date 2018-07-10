Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Report: Carmelo Anthony met with Rockets, Heat as Thunder exit looms

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
The Thunder, by stretching him or trading him to another team that will waive him, are dumping Carmelo Anthony.

The Rockets are frontrunners to sign him, but he’ll at least explore the market.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In advance of an inevitable – if not imminent – parting, the Oklahoma City Thunder granted Carmelo Anthony permission to meet with prospective teams, including the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, league sources told ESPN.

Anthony and his representatives met with Rockets and Heat officials at the site of the NBA Summer League in recent days, league sources told ESPN.

The Rockets meeting included coach Mike D’Antoni, who had a turbulent relationship with Anthony as New York Knicks coach. D’Antoni made it clear to Anthony that he thinks the circumstances together would be far different in Houston, and welcomed the idea of coaching Anthony again, league sources said.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has been a strong advocate of signing Anthony, who could play a major role for the Heat at power forward.

So, it’s between a coach whom Anthony has resisted before (D’Antoni) and a coach wants to play at Anthony at a position the former star has resisted before (power forward). What a fun battle!

D’Antoni has embraced isolation far more than he did with the Knicks, but that was with James Harden and Chris Paul – not an over-the-hill Anthony. I’m hardly convinced Anthony joining Houston would go well.

Anthony has embraced power forward far more than he did with the Knicks, but that was with Steven Adams doing the dirty work behind him – not Hassan Whiteside as his center. I’m hardly convinced Anthony joining Miami would go well.

But Anthony is convinced staying in Oklahoma City won’t go well, so he’s now exploring other options. Good luck to him finding a good fit.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta says luxury tax not influencing Houston’s offseason

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
The Rockets gave Chris Paul a four-year max contract.

But they lost Trevor Ariza (to the Suns on a one-year, $15 million contract) and Luc Mbah a Moute (to the Clippers on a one-year, $4.3 million contract). Houston isn’t rushing to pay restricted free agent Clint Capela, either.

Those departures are major blows to a team trying to compete with the Warriors. Risking Capela signing his qualifying offer, which would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer, could also undermine the Rockets’ long-term future.

These hard-to-swallow decisions all make sense through one lens – money.

Yet…

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

First-year owner Tilman Fertitta adamantly stated that the NBA’s luxury tax is not influencing the Houston Rockets’ offseason decisions.

“We know we’re going to be in the luxury tax, and if you want to compete for a championship, I feel like unless you get real lucky, you’re going to be in the luxury tax,” Fertitta told ESPN before the Rockets’ summer league game Monday against the Clippers. “So it is what it is. … It never even came up in any discussion.”

Sources told ESPN that the Rockets’ initial offer to Capela was in the four-year, $60 million range, with the blossoming star center seeking a deal similar to Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams‘ four-year, $100 million contract. The Rockets plan to pursue forward Carmelo Anthony after his expected departure from the Thunder via being waived or bought out, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

If Tillman’s quote is accurate, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is doing a terrible job. Ariza and Mbah a Moute are far better than any replacements Houston could sign, and with those two proving their willingness to take one-year contracts, there would have been no adverse long-term effects for Houston. Re-signing Ariza and Mbah a Moute would have maximized the Rockets’ performance next season and not at all limited them beyond.

But of course Tillman’s quote is inaccurate. Houston lost Ariza and Mbah Moute and is in greater danger of losing Capela next summer because of the real-dollar costs of assembling such a team.

The Rockets probably won’t escape the luxury tax entirely, though if Capela accepts his qualifying offer, there’s at least a chance. But it’s a matter of degrees, and Fertitta clearly deemed Ariza and Mbah a Moute too expensive to keep. That’s fair. He can run the team as he sees fit, and after sinking so much money into purchasing the franchise, his spending power might be limited.

But it’s silly of him to misrepresent the obvious situation.

76ers owner: I think LeBron James ‘very strongly’ considered Philadelphia

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
LeBron James met with Lakers president Magic Johnson as soon as free agency began then agreed to a four-year contract with the Lakers within the first day of free agency.

Between, LeBron sent his agent to meet with the 76ers.

76ers owner Josh Harris, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I think they considered us very strongly,” Harris said of James’ group Monday at the Las Vegas Summer League. “I think he — I would be speculating on how he makes his decisions, and I don’t want to do that — but I think that they were really serious [about Philadelphia]. The fact that they took the meeting with us was something that they didn’t view lightly, so I think that they were very serious about it.”

That LeBron didn’t even attend the meeting – in Los Angeles, where he lives and was – is telling. He probably considered Philadelphia at some point, but by the time free agency actually approached, he was clearly set on the Lakers.

This is reminiscent of Kevin Durant‘s 2016 free agency. After he picked the Warriors, teams lined up to claim they were finalists in order to project credibility.

Harris, by firing Sam Hinkie, showed how badly he cared about reputation. Then, the Bryan Colangelo saga dented the 76ers’ prestige far further. This seems like an attempt to impress people: If LeBron viewed Philadelphia credibly, so should everyone else.

I’m not sure it’ll convince anyone, though. LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, also represents 76ers rising star Ben Simmons. Paul doing Philadelphia a favor by participating in a meeting ostensibly about LeBron wouldn’t signify much. But here we are.

Report: Kawhi Leonard repeatedly told Spurs he’d return then didn’t

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard‘s people reportedly hid him from Spurs staffers who tried to visit him in New York.

That’s only one example of the distrust between Leonard and the Spurs – from president/coach Gregg Popovich to general manager R.C. Buford to his teammates.

Many problems came to a head last spring. A timeline:

  • March 7: Leonard said he’d return “soon.”
  • March 10: A report emerged Leonard is targeting a return the next week against the Pelicans.
  • March 15: San Antonio beat New Orleans without Leonard.
  • March 17: The Spurs held a players-only meeting imploring Leonard to play.
  • March 22: Manu Ginobili said, “He is not coming back. For me, he’s not coming back because it’s not helping. We fell for it a week ago again. I guess you guys made us fall for it.”

Michael C. Wright of ESPN on Back To Back The Podcast:

A week before that, Kawhi told those guys he was going to be back for that game.

And that didn’t happen. And that was the second or third time they had been told something like that and then it didn’t happen. So, they were frustrated.

Kawhi and his people were saying Kawhi is going to be back for this game. That doesn’t happen. He’ll be back for this game. And he’s telling the players, he’s telling R.C. and Pop this is when he’s going to be back. And every time, it was just sort of, ah, nope, pump fake that. And that’s what was happening, so they were getting frustrated about, too.

And that’s why you have the team meeting where they want to know like, “Hey dude. You said you were coming back this time. You said you were coming back this time. When are you coming back?” That’s what that was about.

Leonard never returned, and now he wants to be traded.

The Spurs said their preference was to keep Leonard – as it should be. He’s a superstar in his prime (if healthy), and they won’t get equal return if they deal him now.

But the more we learn about this situation, the less likely it seems San Antonio can repair its relationship with Leonard before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. The acrimony is too great.

What will the Spurs do about that, though? That’s a far tougher question to answer.

Report: LeBron James made no effort to win over Kyrie Irving after trade request

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
LeBron James told the Cavaliers not to trade Kyrie Irving last summer.

Cleveland acquiesced Irving’s trade request, anyway, sending him to the Celtics.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on 92.3 The Fan Cleveland:

Let’s be honest: LeBron didn’t do anything, until they were going to trade him, to try to keep him here. He didn’t try to talk to him. He didn’t try to mend the fences. It wasn’t until they said, “LeBron, we’re giving him to Boston” is when he said, “No, no don’t do that.”

When it came out, there was a month – a whole month – before anybody had any idea that the trade was going to be to Boston. LeBron didn’t do anything. There was no love lost between them.

On one hand, it’s not necessarily LeBron’s responsibility to ensure all his coworkers are happy with their employer. The Cavaliers should have had a general manager for that.

On the other – let’s say, right – hand, LeBron reduced his chances of winning a legacy-boosting title last season. Even though he clearly never felt a responsibility to do the Cavs’ bidding for them, his reluctance to reach out to Irving hurt LeBron himself.

LeBron left Cleveland in a nearly impossible position. If the Cavaliers traded Irving against LeBron’s wishes, LeBron – approaching free agency – would have held it against them. (That became even more true considering the Cavs’ return for Irving flopped.) If the Cavaliers kept Irving and he underwent season-ending surgery – as he threatened – LeBron probably still would have held his worsened situation against the team.

That wouldn’t have been fair, but LeBron held the power. He didn’t have to be fair.

And he didn’t have to use his position to court Irving.

Their relationship was clearly broken, years of mistrust culminating in Irving’s trade request. I can understand if LeBron felt too proud to beg Irving to stay. And, again, that didn’t have to be LeBron’s responsibility.

But it could have been, and his unwillingness to accept that extra burden put the Cavs in a horrible spot. We can appreciate that without laying all the blame on LeBron.

I don’t believe Irving’s relationship with Cleveland was irreparable when he requested a trade last summer. But it would have taken a huge effort – including by LeBron – to salvage it. It’s clear LeBron wasn’t interested in doing that beyond the cursory effort of telling the Cavaliers not to trade Irving.