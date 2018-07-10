Getty Images

In NBA going small and offensive, Orlando trying big and defensive

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — You can see the potential.

There was a moment Sunday night, in the first minute against Memphis, when Jaren Jackson — the best rookie through Summer League so far — drove the lane only to see Mohamed Bamba and Jonathan Isaac both rotate over into his path. The 6’11” Jackson changed his mind and decided not to go for the dunk and instead tried to throw an alley-oop to a baseline cutter. Bamba and Isaac both got up so high they blocked it anyway.

“(Isaac) got the credit for the block? Aw, come on,” Bamba joked after the game. Together, Bamba and Isaac are averaging 5 blocks a game in Las Vegas.

It’s just Summer League, but Orlando is interesting for the first time in years because they have zigged when the league has zagged — come October they can roll out a lineup of Bamba, Isaac, and just-resigned Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Simmons. Under the guidance of new, defensive-minded coach Steve Clifford, the Magic can go big, long, and defense-first in an NBA leaning more toward the Warriors’ model of small and offense first.

“The potential between me and (Isaac) is unreal, I think in Summer League we’re starting to bridge that potential into production with the small things we do,” Bamba said. “I think we got three 24-second shot clock violations (against Memphis).”

“To tell you the truth, I don’t even think (their defensive play in Summer League) scratches the surface in terms of where Mo is going to be in a year or two years, or where I am going to be in a year or two years,” Isaac said of the team’s potential. “Physically, mentally, game wise, you throw in AG and all those guys we have on our team now, and I think we will be a defensive nightmare for a lot of teams.”

Other players on the roster, such as Gordon and Simmons, can fit right into this defensive mold. The team is long and can protect the rim, but the big men such as Bamba and Isaac are athletic enough to switch — or at least show and recover — on point guards off a high pick-and-roll. Against this size and length, getting to the rim is not going to be easy. Bamba’s length just eats up guys driving the lane.

“That’s one of the things the league is going to — how hard can you make it (on drivers),” Magic summer league head coach Pat Delany said of what the team wants to do.

Isaac has been one of the standout players of Summer League so far, having gotten stronger in the past year, adjusting to the pace and style of the game, and just gotten healthy. Memphis’ Jackson has overwhelmed other young players he has gone against between both the Salt Lake and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, but Isaac held his own in that matchup, blocking shots and making life hard on Jackson. (To be fair, it was Jackson’s fifth game in seven days and he looked worn down at points.)

Isaac, about to enter his second NBA season, is one of the guys who looks ready to make a leap in games that matter starting in October.

Bamba also has impressed, and not just with his defense — he is shooting 60 percent in Summer League and against Memphis showed a smooth stroke on a corner three that caught everyone’s attention.

It’s not all been smooth sailing for Bamba — Monday night No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton pushed him around physically, slowed Bamba’s offensive game, and got to the glass (Ayton had five offensive rebounds on the night). Phoenix players such as Josh Jackson found driving lanes because Bamba couldn’t help off Ayton. That said, the defensive potential of Bamba and the Magic was still on display in the game, as Bamba had five blocks — including an Ayton hook shot early in the game.

Bamba understands there’s a lot of work to do.

“I just have to establish myself as a roller, it really opens up a lot for our team, even if I don’t necessarily get the ball it opens up guys in the corner or in spots as teams adjust to how we are playing…” Bamba said.

“I want to be a guy who comes in and has an impact immediately. One of my goals is to be Defensive Player of the Year, one of my goals is to be Rookie of the Year. One of my long-term goals is to be walking across the stage to get a jacket with a Hall of Fame patch. There’s definitely some work to do in between there.”

Not some, a lot of work.

But in Orlando, this Summer League has provided hope — something in short supply in recent years. The Magic are going to be interesting, and worth watching, because they are staking out a course different from the way the league is trending.

And it just might work.

Report: LeBron James called Kyrie Irving soft over injury in 2015 playoffs

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving was bothered by a knee injury throughout the 2015 playoffs, and he completely missed two games in the Eastern Conference finals.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on 92.3 The Fan Cleveland:

This annoyed LeBron and LeBron’s people to no end. They were calling him soft and questioning his toughness, and LeBron was doing it in comments to the media.

I don’t know whether Irving should have played through injury or whether LeBron James was treating him unfairly. I’m not sure LeBron knew. How certain can you be of someone else’s pain? I’d give the benefit of the doubt to the injured player.

The Cavaliers beat the Celtics, Bulls and Hawks to advance to the NBA Finals (where Irving broke his kneecap in Game 1 – an injury that sidelined him months). Winning cures most ills, and LeBron and Irving partnered two more years, winning two more conference titles and an NBA title.

But it’s easy to see this episode as part of a larger disconnect between the two, which culminated in Irving’s trade request last summer.

Really, the more we learn about the LeBron-Irving relationship, it’s a wonder they lasted together as long as they did.

Report: Kings about to give offer sheet to Marcus Smart, will Celtics match?

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
The Sacramento Kings tried to use their cap space to poach Zach LaVine from Chicago, but the Bulls matched the offer and kept the athletic wing.

Next up, Boston’s Marcus Smart. That according to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

Smart was considering signing the qualifying offer to play in Boston for a season, then become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 (when more teams had money). The Celtics, trying to avoid going into the luxury tax this season (to delay another year before they hit the repeater tax), would have been good with this.

The question becomes what that offer will be, both in terms of how much money per year and how many years? The Celtics reportedly were willing to pay in the $12 million a year range to Smart (he believed he deserved more), so the Kings need to go far enough above that number so the Celtics don’t match. Is it a three-year offer? Four years? Three plus a player option or reduced buyout om the final year?

Look for it to come down in the next couple of days. And then the ball is in the Celtics’ court, they will have 48 hours to match.

Report: Boston rookie Robert Williams slowed by artery condition in legs

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 7:48 AM EDT
The knock on Robert Williams coming into the draft was his motor — he might play hard for the first couple minutes of a game, but he would not keep it up. He coasted. It’s the reason a lottery-level talent fell to the Celtics at No. 27.

Now comes word that Williams has a condition that causes numbness and fatigue in his legs when exercising.

Fred Katz of Masslive.com broke the news.

Boston Celtics rookie Robert Williams has an artery condition in both of his legs, multiple sources tell MassLive.

A source described the condition as, “not too serious.” It could, however, require a procedure if it were to degenerate down the line….

NBA teams, including the Celtics, were aware of Williams’ condition at the time of the draft — as was Texas A&M, where Williams went to college. The rookie has been playing with the condition for years, sources told MassLive.

He has Popliteal artery entrapment syndrome (PAES), a rare vascular disease where the muscles and tendons in his knees are placed in such a way they constrict the popliteal artery during exercise, restricting blood flow to the calf and feet. The result can be numbness or cramps for the athlete. The stronger and more muscular the legs get, the more the artery can be compressed.

There are no current plans for Williams to undergo surgery, according to the report, but that could happen down the line. For now, Boston just plans to monitor the situation.

Williams has played just seven minutes in one game in Las Vegas.

 

Kings’ No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III out for Summer League with pelvic bone bruise

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2018, 2:40 AM EDT
The Kings have gotten a good look at their No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III in July, between the Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer Leagues he played in four game. He has shown a good scoring touch (he had 15 points in his one Vegas game), and flashed his athleticism. However, going up against the Warriors’ Jordan Bell (a good defender) in Sacramento showed Bagley how he’s going to need to add some diversity and unpredictability to his game to reach his potential at the next level.

It’s good he got those games in early because Bagley is done for the Summer League due to a pelvic bone bruise, the team announced Monday.

The injury happened with just a couple of minutes left in the Kings’ game against the Suns in Vegas, when Bagley tried to foul Deandre Ayton. He was subbed out of the game and was trying to stretch out whatever pain he had on the sidelines.

Bagley had an MRI Monday that led to the diagnosis.

This is not a major setback, Bagley will be back on the court in a couple of weeks. But it does mean he is done for Summer League.