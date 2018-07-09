Rockets remain clear frontrunners to land Carmelo Anthony

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — There’s very little everyone seems to agree on at the NBA’s annual convention in the summer heat, disguised as Summer League. For example, as a combination of 15 executives, scouts or media members about what is up with Kawhi Leonard and you will get 15 different answers. To a lesser extent, the same is true of opinions on rookies here such as Trae Young or Deandre Ayton.

But there is one thing everyone seems to agree on:

Carmelo Anthony is going to be a Houston Rocket.

Everyone I have spoken to in Vegas sees this as bordering on inevitable. This note from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin added to that.

With the Bulls matching the offer on Zach LaVine, there is no reasonable trade destination for Anthony, so it’s only a question of what combination of buyout and stretch the Thunder and Anthony agree to. Once that happens, Anthony will start negotiating. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer put it this way.

Any other team I’ve heard mentioned usually came after something like “if things fell apart with Houston…”

There’s also a lot of questions about fit.

Anthony can still get buckets, and in that sense Houston can use him. He hit 35.7 percent from three last season, he can space the floor as a shooter, and the Rockets are am isolation heavy team, and isolations/post-ups accounted for 32.5 percent of Anthony’s possessions last season. He’s still reasonably efficient on those.

But Anthony still stops the ball on offense (Chris Paul and James Harden like isolation but pass out of it), and ‘Melo can’t defend well enough to just be plugged in for the Phoenix-bound Trevor Ariza or Clippers-bound Luc Mbah-a-Moute. Anthony will get targeted on switches and played off the floor at the end of games (as well as the playoffs).

Houston’s margin for error against the Warriors was already small, and it just got smaller.

It’s official: LeBron James signs four-year, $153 million contract to join Lakers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
We’ve known this since LeBron James let it be known he was going to the Lakers back on July 1, rocking the NBA world.

Now it is official — LeBron has signed with the Lakers.

That is a four-year, $153 million contract with a player option in the fourth year.

“Today is a great day for the Lakers organization and Lakers fans all over the world to welcome LeBron James, a three-time NBA Champion and four-time NBA MVP,” Lakers President of Basketball Operations Earvin “Magic” Johnson said in a statement. “LeBron is special. He is the best player in the world. He loves to compete and is an awesome leader who is about winning and making sure that his teammates are successful. The Lakers players are excited to have a teammate who has been to nine NBA Finals. It’s a huge step closer to returning the Lakers to the playoffs and to the NBA Finals.”

The Lakers are closer to returning to the NBA Finals, but they are not there. Yet. LeBron’s signing further stacks the Western Conference and puts the Lakers back into the national spotlight, but the roster around him is not going to threaten Golden State or Houston as currently constructed.

The Lakers have a solid young core led by Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma. To that, Magic and GM Rob Pelinka have added Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and JaVale McGee. That’s a lot of big personalities, a lot of guys who are considered playmakers (but aren’t consistent at it), not a lot of shooting and not a lot of consistent defenders. All of which is to say, the Lakers are a good team, a playoff team, but nowhere near a contender yet.

What the Lakers have done is left themselves a lot of flexibility — Rondo, KCP, Stephenson, and McGee are one-year deals. Whether by a trade or next summer in free agency, the Lakers are poised to land another superstar or two who can pair with LeBron and turn this team into a threat to the Warriors. For all the spin about playmakers and competing, the Lakers are about being in position to add an elite player or two. That’s what matters. After that, the rest of the roster can be filled in.

LeBron gave the Lakers four years, which gives Magic/Pelinka time to get that star without overpaying (for example, sending all their good young players to San Antonio now for Kawhi Leonard). They can be smart and patient.

We’ll see if that pays off, and how patient Laker nation — and LeBron — can be.

Report: Clippers sign Luc Mbah a Moute for one-year, $4.3 million

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Houston’s defense got a little worse.

Last season they leaned on the versatility and switchability of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute on the wings to counter teams such as the Warriors. In the opening hours of free agency, Ariza grabbed the cash — $15 million worth — and signed with the Phoenix Suns.

Now Mbah-a-Moute is gone, too. He’s going back to the Clippers reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Carmelo Anthony signing with the Rockets is almost a certainty at this point.

The Rockets defense was 4.3 points per 100 possessions better last season when Mbah a Moute was on the court. He also shot 36.4 percent from three on his way to 7.5 points a night, although he did miss 21 regular season games plus some of the playoffs due to injury. He was a good fit as a role player on a contender.

He will be tough to replace.

As for the Clippers, they have some potential at the forward spot. Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris will start, with Mbah a Moute, Montrezl Harrell (once he is re-signed), Wes Johnson, and Sam Dekker off the bench. Overall the Clippers have a roster that can compete for a playoff spot, but it needs to stay healthy (something they could not do last season), and even then it will not be easy in the ring of fire that is the Western Conference.

Report: Mavericks expect Yogi Ferrell to accept qualifying offer

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
The Mavericks extended qualifying offers to Doug McDermott, Salah Mejri and Yogi Ferrell.

Then, Dallas – to sign DeAndre Jordan – pulled qualifying offers for McDermott (who came out ahead with the Pacers) and Mejri (who settled for the minimum to return to the Mavericks). Somewhat surprisingly, Dallas kept Ferrell’s $2,919,204 qualifying offer intact.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

The Mavericks have several point guard types – Dennis Smith Jr., Luka Doncic, J.J Barea, Jalen Brunson and presumably Ferrell. But Rick Carlisle uses a pair of them in the backcourt often enough that Ferrell should still play regularly.

The 25-year-old is a good scorer, but his size limits him defensively, and he’s only a so-so distributor. He has already made a nice career for an undrafted player, and the starter criteria pushed his qualifying offer higher.

But Dallas expecting him to accept his qualifying offer – rather than finding a multi-year deal with him – suggests he’s viewed as just a temporary piece there. With Smith and Doncic, that makes sense.

Nuggets signing Torrey Craig to two-year, $4 million contract

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Even after sending Wilson Chandler to the 76ers in a salary-dump trade, the Nuggets are still well over the luxury-tax line.

But Denver isn’t pinching pennies with Torrey Craig, who was on a two-way contract last year.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Craig’s minimum over two years was $2,937,614. So, this is a nice and somewhat surprising raise for him.

Craig earned it by defending small forwards well – a major need for the Nuggets, especially after losing Chandler. Denver’s oversized big backup combo forwards (Juan Hernangomez and Tyler Lydon) are too slow for many matchups.

There’s a clear role for Craig on this team, to the point the Nuggets waded deeper into the luxury to keep him – though that’s not assessed until the final day of the regular season.

Expect Denver to attempt to dump Kenneth Faried or Mason Plumlee, which could get the Nuggets out of the tax completely. That was always an obvious goal for Denver, but with Craig re-signing, it carries great significance.