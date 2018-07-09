Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Report: Spurs re-signing Davis Bertans to four-year, $20 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
As they handle a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs keep showing how much they value comfort.

This time, it’s with Davis Bertans.

E. Carchia of Sportando:

The Latvian forward, who was restricted free agent, will sign a four-year, $20 million contract with the Spurs, a source told Sportando.

That’s a lot for the 25-year-old Bertans, especially because San Antonio holds matching rights on him. Perhaps, this deal won’t be fully guaranteed and will look more favorable when details emerge.

The 6-foot-10 Bertans is a quality stretch four who makes 3-pointers and does little else offensively. His defense is limited, though at least effort makes him decent on that end. He might be worth the salary, but that’s far from a given, and the signing doesn’t exist in a vacuum.

Because of timing, Bertans will be compared over the next several years to Kyle Anderson. The Spurs just declined to match Anderson’s four-year, $37 million offer sheet from the Grizzlies. It’s overly simplistic to say San Antonio chose Bertans over Anderson – but it’s not completely off base, either.

Union chief Michele Roberts: NBA’s cap-smoothing proposal ‘offends our core’

Pete Marovich/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts has called cap smoothing a “disgraceful request” by the NBA.

The union’s rejection of the proposal has received only heightened attention since, with the Warriors reaping the rewards on both ends. They cleared cap space to sign Kevin Durant in 2016 because new national TV contracts shot the salary cap into the stratosphere that year. Then, with many teams capped out due to their 2016 spending, DeMarcus Cousins found a tepid market in which Golden State’s mid-level exception was his most appealing offer this summer.

But Roberts isn’t backing down.

Roberts, via Kevin Draper of The New York Times:

“Frankly, I have been amused by the chatter suggesting that smoothing — or more accurately the failure to smooth — has now become some folks’ boogeyman de jure,” Roberts said in an email. “While we haven’t yet blamed it for the assassination of MLK, some are now suggesting that it is responsible for all that is presumably wrong with today’s NBA.”

“Needless to say, I beg to differ.”

Agreeing to artificially lower the salary cap “offends our core,” Roberts wrote. “It would be quite counterintuitive for the union to ever agree to artificially lower, as opposed to raise, the salary cap. If we ever were to do so, there would have to be a damn good reason, inarguable and uncontroverted. There was no such assurance in place at that time.”

“I get that there are folks who believe that some of the contracts executed post the smoothing rejection were too large,” she wrote. “I vehemently disagree as I am sure do the players that negotiated those contracts. However, if that’s the beef folks have, take it up with the GMs that negotiated them. The argument that we gave teams too much money to play with is preposterous.”

The argument – the reasonable argument, at least – isn’t simply that contracts are too large. It’s that contracts signed in 2016 were too large relative to contracts signed in 2018.

It’s impossible to fully evaluated the cap-smoothing proposal without knowing its specifics, and those haven’t leaked. But I’d safely guess two points:

  • Cap smoothing would have hurt players overall. Their increased compensation would have been at least delayed, maybe even outright reduced (though I doubt it).
  • Cap smoothing would have helped more players than rejecting smoothing did. The increased revenue would have been spread among a far wider pool of players than 2016 free agents, who were largely the group to cash in.

I’m not sure how the union should have balanced those competing interests – or how strongly it should have considered parity. Current Warriors obviously love their situation. What about the other 29 team’s players? How many of them would have preferred financial sacrifice if it came with a better chance of winning a title? To that point, how many owners would have preferred financial sacrifice – perhaps by artificially increasing the salary cap the year before the new national-TV deals kicked in – to gain parity?

These are difficult questions that nobody seemed to care enough about in 2015, when the union rejected the NBA’s proposal. The union gave a flat no. The league didn’t present an appealing counteroffer. Perhaps, a negotiation would have yielded a productive compromise for both sides.

So, I don’t blame the players any more than I blame the owners for a lack of cap smoothing. But, given the results, both probably deserve scrutiny for not exploring the issue more when they could have done something about it.

Damian Lillard: ‘I’m not unhappy. I love where I live, I love where I am.’

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard ended up in the middle of the NBA’s silly season, and he’s not exactly sure how.

He sent out a Tweet after Portland let Ed Davis walk to Brooklyn (one of Lillard’s good friends on the team). That spiraled into speculation he was unhappy with the Blazers because he wants to compete in the gauntlet that is the West and Portland has largely stood pat this summer. Combine that with another Tweet and somehow — in the minds of warped Laker fans/sports talk radio hosts looking for a shock — became “Lillard wants to play with LeBron James and the Lakers.”

Lillard shot all that down in Las Vegas.

“I’m not unhappy. I love where I live. I love the organization. I love our coaching staff. I love where I am,” Lillard said, holding court during Summer League.

Portland is one of the many teams cash-strapped this summer, and fans are pissed. Thanks to the foolish 2016 contracts of Evan Turner and Meyers Leonard (plus don’t forget the now-traded Allen Crabbe), the Blazers are flirting with the luxury tax line. Forget chasing big name free agents, they lost Davis and a couple other rotation players, Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton. They made a smart signing with Seth Curry (who can help if he is healthy) but are leaning on guys playing in Las Vegas this week,  Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr., to handle rotation minutes.

Lillard was honest, he didn’t want Davis to go.

“Obviously, I loved Ed,’’ Lillard said. “He was one of my best friends in the league; one of my favorite teammates I’ve played with. We lose him – that’s a loss for our team. Bazz played big minutes for us, Pat played big minutes for us – so we lose three rotation players that gave us a lot and contributed to our season last year. But I guess now we look forward to who can come in and replace those minutes and give us that type of quality.’’

Does Lillard want to compete? Yes. He met with ownership last year to express that directly. But he wants to do it In Portland, where he has spent all of his six-year career.

“We got people out here going all out to try and make it happen, and I want us to do the same thing,” Lillard said. “And I feel like we are trying to do that.”

Report: Bulls offered Zach LaVine nearly as much as he got in matched Kings offer sheet

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
Despite having 48 hours to match Zach LaVine‘s four-year, $78 million offer sheet from the Kings, the Bulls leaked their intention to keep him within two hours.

How did Chicago – who appeared to be in a pickle – decide so quickly? Bulls executives Gar Forman and John Paxson were apparently already near that price tag.

Nick Friedell of ESPN:

The latest offer the duo made to LaVine was just a couple million per year less than the $19.5 annual salary in the offer sheet he signed with the Kings, according to league sources.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

There are other benefits to the Bulls matching LaVine’s deal. One of the biggest is the Kings did some of the Bulls’ dirty work for them by including substantial injury protection for LaVine’s surgically repaired left knee in clauses of their offer sheet. That’s a negotiating point the Bulls didn’t introduce in their own negotiations because it likely would’ve alienated LaVine.

LaVine missed most of last season with a torn ACL. He struggled upon his return and got shut down again.

Depending on the exact format, the injury protections might help Chicago. But we know LaVine doesn’t believe they turned the contract in the team’s favor. Otherwise, he would have signed directly with the Bulls rather than inking an offer sheet.

LaVine used Sacramento to get better contract terms. Good for him.

But for him to justify this contract, he must play far better than he ever has. He’s just 23, so maybe he will.

Report: Cavaliers looking to trade Kyle Korver

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
What the Cavaliers do with Kevin Love, more than any other player, will determine their post-LeBron James direction. There are mixed signals about Love’s future in Cleveland.

But perhaps the Cavs are willing to take a smaller step back by dealing Kyle Korver.

Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer:

I hear the Cavs are looking to move Korver.

Korver is due $7.56 million next season, and $3.44 million of his $7.5 million salary the following season is guaranteed. He’s a great 3-point shooter, but his defense – which tops out as passable in a team concept – becomes a liability when opponents target him the playoffs. At 37, he’s likely to decline further defensive and maybe even lose ability to gain separation as a shooter.

There will never be a better time to trade him for value.

And if the Cavaliers trade Korver, it’ll make it even harder for them to win satisfactorily with Love – which should prompt them to shop Love, too.