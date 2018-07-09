Report: Spurs decline Kyle Anderson’s RFA offer sheet with Grizzlies

More free agency news coming out of San Antonio.
The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly declining the option to match wing Kyle Anderson‘s $37 million offer sheet from the Memphis Grizzlies.
That removes Anderson’s cap hold from San Antonio’s salary figure, and gives Memphis a young wing to rebuild around.
Via ESPN:
Anderson, 24, was a primary target of the Grizzlies, who’ve been determined to upgrade the small forward position. Anderson has had an outstanding plus-minus on defense the past two years.
The Grizzlies consider the offer sheet to Anderson an investment in the franchise’s stated goal of recapturing the “Grit and Grind” culture under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
The move puts San Antonio in a position to be under the cap as well as move significantly under their current figure after Kawhi Leonard is either traded or uses his player option after this coming season.
Where the Spurs go from here, and what their wing lineup looks like next season is anyone’s guess. If they decide to move Leonard (or simply lose him next offseason), they will be thin at the wing. San Antonio drafted Lonnie Walker IV this year in the first round, who plays the guard position.