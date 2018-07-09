Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Report: Mavericks expect Yogi Ferrell to accept qualifying offer

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
The Mavericks extended qualifying offers to Doug McDermott, Salah Mejri and Yogi Ferrell.

Then, Dallas – to sign DeAndre Jordan – pulled qualifying offers for McDermott (who came out ahead with the Pacers) and Mejri (who settled for the minimum to return to the Mavericks). Somewhat surprisingly, Dallas kept Ferrell’s $2,919,204 qualifying offer intact.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

The Mavericks have several point guard types – Dennis Smith Jr., Luka Doncic, J.J Barea, Jalen Brunson and presumably Ferrell. But Rick Carlisle uses a pair of them in the backcourt often enough that Ferrell should still play regularly.

The 25-year-old is a good scorer, but his size limits him defensively, and he’s only a so-so distributor. He has already made a nice career for an undrafted player, and the starter criteria pushed his qualifying offer higher.

But Dallas expecting him to accept his qualifying offer – rather than finding a multi-year deal with him – suggests he’s viewed as just a temporary piece there. With Smith and Doncic, that makes sense.

Nuggets signing Torrey Craig to two-year, $4 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Even after sending Wilson Chandler to the 76ers in a salary-dump trade, the Nuggets are still well over the luxury-tax line.

But Denver isn’t pinching pennies with Torrey Craig, who was on a two-way contract last year.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Craig’s minimum over two years was $2,937,614. So, this is a nice and somewhat surprising raise for him.

Craig earned it by defending small forwards well – a major need for the Nuggets, especially after losing Chandler. Denver’s oversized big backup combo forwards (Juan Hernangomez and Tyler Lydon) are too slow for many matchups.

There’s a clear role for Craig on this team, to the point the Nuggets waded deeper into the luxury to keep him – though that’s not assessed until the final day of the regular season.

Expect Denver to attempt to dump Kenneth Faried or Mason Plumlee, which could get the Nuggets out of the tax completely. That was always an obvious goal for Denver, but with Craig re-signing, it carries great significance.

Report: Spurs re-signing Davis Bertans to four-year, $20 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
As they handle a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs keep showing how much they value comfort.

This time, it’s with Davis Bertans.

E. Carchia of Sportando:

The Latvian forward, who was restricted free agent, will sign a four-year, $20 million contract with the Spurs, a source told Sportando.

That’s a lot for the 25-year-old Bertans, especially because San Antonio holds matching rights on him. Perhaps, this deal won’t be fully guaranteed and will look more favorable when details emerge.

The 6-foot-10 Bertans is a quality stretch four who makes 3-pointers and does little else offensively. His defense is limited, though at least effort makes him decent on that end. He might be worth the salary, but that’s far from a given, and the signing doesn’t exist in a vacuum.

Because of timing, Bertans will be compared over the next several years to Kyle Anderson. The Spurs just declined to match Anderson’s four-year, $37 million offer sheet from the Grizzlies. It’s overly simplistic to say San Antonio chose Bertans over Anderson – but it’s not completely off base, either.

Union chief Michele Roberts: NBA’s cap-smoothing proposal ‘offends our core’

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts has called cap smoothing a “disgraceful request” by the NBA.

The union’s rejection of the proposal has received only heightened attention since, with the Warriors reaping the rewards on both ends. They cleared cap space to sign Kevin Durant in 2016 because new national TV contracts shot the salary cap into the stratosphere that year. Then, with many teams capped out due to their 2016 spending, DeMarcus Cousins found a tepid market in which Golden State’s mid-level exception was his most appealing offer this summer.

But Roberts isn’t backing down.

Roberts, via Kevin Draper of The New York Times:

“Frankly, I have been amused by the chatter suggesting that smoothing — or more accurately the failure to smooth — has now become some folks’ boogeyman de jure,” Roberts said in an email. “While we haven’t yet blamed it for the assassination of MLK, some are now suggesting that it is responsible for all that is presumably wrong with today’s NBA.”

“Needless to say, I beg to differ.”

Agreeing to artificially lower the salary cap “offends our core,” Roberts wrote. “It would be quite counterintuitive for the union to ever agree to artificially lower, as opposed to raise, the salary cap. If we ever were to do so, there would have to be a damn good reason, inarguable and uncontroverted. There was no such assurance in place at that time.”

“I get that there are folks who believe that some of the contracts executed post the smoothing rejection were too large,” she wrote. “I vehemently disagree as I am sure do the players that negotiated those contracts. However, if that’s the beef folks have, take it up with the GMs that negotiated them. The argument that we gave teams too much money to play with is preposterous.”

The argument – the reasonable argument, at least – isn’t simply that contracts are too large. It’s that contracts signed in 2016 were too large relative to contracts signed in 2018.

It’s impossible to fully evaluated the cap-smoothing proposal without knowing its specifics, and those haven’t leaked. But I’d safely guess two points:

  • Cap smoothing would have hurt players overall. Their increased compensation would have been at least delayed, maybe even outright reduced (though I doubt it).
  • Cap smoothing would have helped more players than rejecting smoothing did. The increased revenue would have been spread among a far wider pool of players than 2016 free agents, who were largely the group to cash in.

I’m not sure how the union should have balanced those competing interests – or how strongly it should have considered parity. Current Warriors obviously love their situation. What about the other 29 team’s players? How many of them would have preferred financial sacrifice if it came with a better chance of winning a title? To that point, how many owners would have preferred financial sacrifice – perhaps by artificially increasing the salary cap the year before the new national-TV deals kicked in – to gain parity?

These are difficult questions that nobody seemed to care enough about in 2015, when the union rejected the NBA’s proposal. The union gave a flat no. The league didn’t present an appealing counteroffer. Perhaps, a negotiation would have yielded a productive compromise for both sides.

So, I don’t blame the players any more than I blame the owners for a lack of cap smoothing. But, given the results, both probably deserve scrutiny for not exploring the issue more when they could have done something about it.

Damian Lillard: ‘I’m not unhappy. I love where I live, I love where I am.’

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard ended up in the middle of the NBA’s silly season, and he’s not exactly sure how.

He sent out a Tweet after Portland let Ed Davis walk to Brooklyn (one of Lillard’s good friends on the team). That spiraled into speculation he was unhappy with the Blazers because he wants to compete in the gauntlet that is the West and Portland has largely stood pat this summer. Combine that with another Tweet and somehow — in the minds of warped Laker fans/sports talk radio hosts looking for a shock — became “Lillard wants to play with LeBron James and the Lakers.”

Lillard shot all that down in Las Vegas.

“I’m not unhappy. I love where I live. I love the organization. I love our coaching staff. I love where I am,” Lillard said, holding court during Summer League.

Portland is one of the many teams cash-strapped this summer, and fans are pissed. Thanks to the foolish 2016 contracts of Evan Turner and Meyers Leonard (plus don’t forget the now-traded Allen Crabbe), the Blazers are flirting with the luxury tax line. Forget chasing big name free agents, they lost Davis and a couple other rotation players, Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton. They made a smart signing with Seth Curry (who can help if he is healthy) but are leaning on guys playing in Las Vegas this week,  Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr., to handle rotation minutes.

Lillard was honest, he didn’t want Davis to go.

“Obviously, I loved Ed,’’ Lillard said. “He was one of my best friends in the league; one of my favorite teammates I’ve played with. We lose him – that’s a loss for our team. Bazz played big minutes for us, Pat played big minutes for us – so we lose three rotation players that gave us a lot and contributed to our season last year. But I guess now we look forward to who can come in and replace those minutes and give us that type of quality.’’

Does Lillard want to compete? Yes. He met with ownership last year to express that directly. But he wants to do it In Portland, where he has spent all of his six-year career.

“We got people out here going all out to try and make it happen, and I want us to do the same thing,” Lillard said. “And I feel like we are trying to do that.”