Report: Clippers sign Luc Mbah a Moute for one-year, $4.3 million

Houston’s defense got a little worse.
Last season they leaned on the versatility and switchability of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute on the wings to counter teams such as the Warriors. In the opening hours of free agency, Ariza grabbed the cash — $15 million worth — and signed with the Phoenix Suns.
Now Mbah-a-Moute is gone, too. He’s going back to the Clippers reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Carmelo Anthony signing with the Rockets is almost a certainty at this point.
The Rockets defense was 4.3 points per 100 possessions better last season when Mbah a Moute was on the court. He also shot 36.4 percent from three on his way to 7.5 points a night, although he did miss 21 regular season games plus some of the playoffs due to injury. He was a good fit as a role player on a contender.
He will be tough to replace.
As for the Clippers, they have some potential at the forward spot. Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris will start, with Mbah a Moute, Montrezl Harrell (once he is re-signed), Wes Johnson, and Sam Dekker off the bench. Overall the Clippers have a roster that can compete for a playoff spot, but it needs to stay healthy (something they could not do last season), and even then it will not be easy in the ring of fire that is the Western Conference.
LAS VEGAS — There’s very little everyone seems to agree on at the NBA’s annual convention in the summer heat, disguised as Summer League. For example, as a combination of 15 executives, scouts or media members about what is up with Kawhi Leonard and you will get 15 different answers. To a lesser extent, the same is true of opinions on rookies here such as Trae Young or Deandre Ayton.
But there is one thing everyone seems to agree on:
Carmelo Anthony is going to be a Houston Rocket.
Everyone I have spoken to in Vegas sees this as bordering on inevitable. This note from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin added to that.
With the Bulls matching the offer on Zach LaVine, there is no reasonable trade destination for Anthony, so it’s only a question of what combination of buyout and stretch the Thunder and Anthony agree to. Once that happens, Anthony will start negotiating. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer put it this way.
Any other team I’ve heard mentioned usually came after something like “if things fell apart with Houston…”
There’s also a lot of questions about fit.
Anthony can still get buckets, and in that sense Houston can use him. He hit 35.7 percent from three last season, he can space the floor as a shooter, and the Rockets are am isolation heavy team, and isolations/post-ups accounted for 32.5 percent of Anthony’s possessions last season. He’s still reasonably efficient on those.
But Anthony still stops the ball on offense (Chris Paul and James Harden like isolation but pass out of it), and ‘Melo can’t defend well enough to just be plugged in for the Phoenix-bound Trevor Ariza or Clippers-bound Luc Mbah-a-Moute. Anthony will get targeted on switches and played off the floor at the end of games (as well as the playoffs).
Houston’s margin for error against the Warriors was already small, and it just got smaller.
The Mavericks extended qualifying offers to Doug McDermott, Salah Mejri and Yogi Ferrell.
Then, Dallas – to sign DeAndre Jordan – pulled qualifying offers for McDermott (who came out ahead with the Pacers) and Mejri (who settled for the minimum to return to the Mavericks). Somewhat surprisingly, Dallas kept Ferrell’s $2,919,204 qualifying offer intact.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
The Mavericks have several point guard types – Dennis Smith Jr., Luka Doncic, J.J Barea, Jalen Brunson and presumably Ferrell. But Rick Carlisle uses a pair of them in the backcourt often enough that Ferrell should still play regularly.
The 25-year-old is a good scorer, but his size limits him defensively, and he’s only a so-so distributor. He has already made a nice career for an undrafted player, and the starter criteria pushed his qualifying offer higher.
But Dallas expecting him to accept his qualifying offer – rather than finding a multi-year deal with him – suggests he’s viewed as just a temporary piece there. With Smith and Doncic, that makes sense.
Even after sending Wilson Chandler to the 76ers in a salary-dump trade, the Nuggets are still well over the luxury-tax line.
But Denver isn’t pinching pennies with Torrey Craig, who was on a two-way contract last year.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Craig’s minimum over two years was $2,937,614. So, this is a nice and somewhat surprising raise for him.
Craig earned it by defending small forwards well – a major need for the Nuggets, especially after losing Chandler. Denver’s oversized big backup combo forwards (Juan Hernangomez and Tyler Lydon) are too slow for many matchups.
There’s a clear role for Craig on this team, to the point the Nuggets waded deeper into the luxury to keep him – though that’s not assessed until the final day of the regular season.
Expect Denver to attempt to dump Kenneth Faried or Mason Plumlee, which could get the Nuggets out of the tax completely. That was always an obvious goal for Denver, but with Craig re-signing, it carries great significance.
As they handle a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs keep showing how much they value comfort.
This time, it’s with Davis Bertans.
E. Carchia of Sportando:
The Latvian forward, who was restricted free agent, will sign a four-year, $20 million contract with the Spurs, a source told Sportando.
That’s a lot for the 25-year-old Bertans, especially because San Antonio holds matching rights on him. Perhaps, this deal won’t be fully guaranteed and will look more favorable when details emerge.
The 6-foot-10 Bertans is a quality stretch four who makes 3-pointers and does little else offensively. His defense is limited, though at least effort makes him decent on that end. He might be worth the salary, but that’s far from a given, and the signing doesn’t exist in a vacuum.
Because of timing, Bertans will be compared over the next several years to Kyle Anderson. The Spurs just declined to match Anderson’s four-year, $37 million offer sheet from the Grizzlies. It’s overly simplistic to say San Antonio chose Bertans over Anderson – but it’s not completely off base, either.