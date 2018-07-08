Watch No 1. pick Deandre Ayton and No 2. pick Marvin Bagley III go head-to-head

Devin Booker is one of the cornerstones the Phoenix Suns are rebuilding around — and when it comes time, smart teams pay their cornerstones to keep them.
The Phoenix Suns and Booker have agreed to do that — he is signing the max extension that everyone knew would be offered this summer.
I am humbled & honored to commit to the Suns organization long term. I loved calling Phoenix home the last 3 seasons as this team & community are special to me. Thank you to the Suns for drafting me and believing in me. I look forward to the future & pursuing a title as a Sun. pic.twitter.com/AHRaraPww6
Booker, still 21, is a guy who can get buckets — he averaged 24.9 points per game last season, with a slightly above average 56.1 true shooting percentage and hitting 38.3 percent from three. He was slowed some last season by a series of injuries (hip, hand and others), but we know he has the off
But to live up to this max contract, Booker needs to become a better and more focused defender, plus do more as a playmaker. He’s taken steps forward as a playmaker, but he still needs a strong point guard next to him to fully take advantage of his skills. Defense has to become a bigger focus of his game.
That said, this was a no-brainer for the Suns. They had to max him out and keep him.
Malik Monk’s summer comes to early end due to fractured thumb
Malik Monk had a strong opening night for the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas — 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three. He also racked up four assists and was just making plays. After a rough rookie season, it was a reminder of why the Hornets took him as a sharpshooter at No. 11 in the 2017 draft.
Then to help seal the win with three seconds left, he slapped down the ball into the floor — and apparently then fractured his right thumb, the team announced. He is done for the summer and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, according to the team.
Monk is expected to have an expanded role this season in coach James Borrego’s new up-tempo offense, with the new coach calling him a “major player” in his plans. Borrego was impressed with Monk’s shooting and thinks they can use him as a primary offensive weapon for stretches. Monk will still likely come off the bench behind Nicolas Batum, but if healthy and shooting well his role will expand.
Once his thumb heals.
Bulls get Bismack Biyombo, Magic land Timofey Mozgov in reported three-team trade
This is a salary clearing move for the Bulls, they are not sending out Grant for Stone to play. Chicago can waive Stone so they can absorb a massive contract in a trade, one that would have a lot of other sweeteners for their rebuild. There are plenty of teams looking to dump salary, just something to watch. (We will update the details of the trade as they come in.)
Biyombo makes $1M more than Mozgov + CHA is close enough to the tax that it matters. So CHI might be in this trade to take Stone's $1.66M (non-guaranteed) from CHA into cap space. Presumably they will get something for this/sending Grant to ORL Still working out details though. https://t.co/ZlNnlukUxV
The Magic and Hornets are just swapping bad contracts. Mozgov and Biyambo are two of the poster children for the “bad contracts of 2016” NBA story that has left teams without cap space this summer.
Biyambo played 18 minutes a night for the Magic last season, giving them 5.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game for his $17 million salary. He’s also well liked in the locker room and in the community everywhere he’s played. It’s the money that’s the biggest issue, he’s an okay reserve big man but he’s making four times what most teams want to pay someone in that role — and he makes that same $17 million this coming season and has a player option (that he will pick up) for 2019-20.
Mozgov makes $16 million a year but missed much of last season due to injury. He also is a backup center at this point in his career who gave the Nets 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a night last season. He also is on the books for two more seasons (he gets $16.7 million in the final season).
No player involved in this trade moves the needle on wins in any meaningful way. It’s all about the money.
Former NBA player Tyler Honeycutt found dead after barricade incident in Los Angeles
Tyler Honeycutt, a second-round pick of the Sacramento Kings back in 2011 who went on to play 24 games with the team over a couple of seasons, has been found dead in an apparent suicide in a Los Angeles area home after a barricade incident with police, where Honeycutt was armed and fired a shot at police.
A man was found dead inside a Sherman Oaks home Saturday morning after he barricaded himself inside the residence for 11 hours following an officer-involved shooting.
A SWAT team entered the home and located an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted at 3:45 a.m.
UPDATE: SWAT entered the residence & located an unresponsive male. LAFD responded & pronounced the male dead at scene. Investigators from our Force Investigation Division are at scene conducting a thorough investigation and we will provide more details as they become available