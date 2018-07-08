Tyler Honeycutt’s former coach had grown concerned leading up to his death

LOS ANGELES (AP) A former coach and family friend of onetime Sacramento Kings and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt says he had grown increasingly concerned about the young man before he was found dead following a standoff with Los Angeles police.
Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt in high school, told the Los Angeles Times that Honeycutt’s mother called him early Saturday to say her son had killed himself.
Escoto tells the Los Angeles Daily News that Honeycutt has “been going through some things.”
He says he had planned on going to Honeycutt’s home Friday but that the young man’s mother called him to say her son had a gun and “was talking crazy.”
Los Angeles police say they found Honeycutt dead in his home after a standoff in which both sides exchanged gunfire.
Free agent big man Brook Lopez seemed like he would have been a good fit on several teams. The 30-year-old NBA veteran has come on the market at just the wrong time for players but at great time for teams willing to spend a little extra cash or use their exception.
Heading into free agency this summer, Lopez was slated to be much cheaper than his prior contracts, and indeed it appears he has signed for an amount significantly less than the $63 million deal he inked with the Brooklyn Nets in 2015.
According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Lopez has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for their bi-annual exception.
Via Twitter:
Lopez’s scoring dipped a bit last season, but so too did his time on the floor. In 74 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18, Lopez produced similar numbers on per 100 possessions as he had in years prior. His on/off production wasn’t that great, but he’s still useful.
It seems like Lopez would have been a good fit to return to the Lakers given the kinds of guys they signed to play alongside LeBron James. However, it appears that Lopez was not in the plans for LA moving forward, and it was unlikely that Lopez wanted to return anyway. That allowed the Bucks to swoop in.
As a fit for Milwaukee, Lopez certainly is interesting. At times during the regular season — and certainly during the postseason — the offense for Milwaukee seemed to stall, switching back and forth as guys took turns trying to score.
That was already slated to change given the coaching hire of Mike Budenholzer over the offseason for Milwaukee. But adding Lopez to the mix should be an instant boost for the Bucks.
Lopez is a more traditional half court type of player, and has extended his range out to the 3-point line if necessary. With him on the floor, the Bucks should have more options in the pick-and-roll game and more generally when it comes to half court sets.
At least one member of the Golden State Warriors championship core is moving away from the team.
Fifteen-year NBA veteran Zaza Pachulia has agreed to sign a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. That figure represents a minimum salary contract for Pachulia given his experience.
Via Twitter:
Pachulia’s advanced statistics suggest that he is still a useful player, although his age and minutes might dictate how much of an impact he has on the box score this coming season for the Pistons. Detroit already has several star forwards, including Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and they have useful backups like Jon Leuer.
What the Pachulia’s role will be at this time in his career and for a team that is not expected to contend for a championship is unclear. However, getting a veteran presence on the Pistons is a solid move for Dwane Casey as he tries to reform the culture of the team in his own vision.
Zach LaVine is officially staying with the Chicago Bulls.
The athletic young shooting guard signed a massive four-year, $80 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings once free agency officially began on July 6th. Chicago was reportedly set to match the massive restricted free agent offer sheet, which they did on Sunday.
Bulls EVP of Basketball Operations John Paxson released a statement with the signing, saying that he was excited to have LaVine back on the team and that he showed real heart working back from an ACL injury.
Via Bulls.com:
“We were excited last summer when we got a dynamic athlete in Zach LaVine through the trade, and we’re excited now that we get to keep him,” said John Paxson, Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. “Zach showed a relentless work ethic in rehabbing his ACL injury to return to the court, and he has a visible passion for the game of basketball. We know that those attributes, along with his honed skills, will make him an impact player in this league for years to come. We’re thrilled to keep Zach on this Bulls team moving forward.”
The question moving forward is whether LaVine will have the same kind of athleticism he had before the ACL injury.
Smart money would put his game needing to move to a more measured approach, and by matching LaVine’s RFA offer it seems Chicago is betting that he has the wherewithal to make that happen moving forward.
LAS VEGAS — It’s becoming a Knicks’ tradition: Fans boo their team’s pick on draft night, then by the end of Summer League think he’s the franchise savior.
We may not be to the second part of that equation for Kevin Knox, but he turned heads with an impressive and athletic debut at the Las Vegas Summer League, dropping 22 points.
He had seven early points against Atlanta, using his athleticism to get to the rim and throwing down some highlight dunks.
“(The Coaches) wanted me to be able to attack the basket, get to the free-throw line,” Knox said postgame. “That’s kind of what I did. I settled myself in. I got to the free-throw line, hit some shots and next thing I know, I was playing really well. I want to keep staying aggressive, keep getting to the basket.”
Things were not perfect — he was 1-of-6 from three — plus, we need to throw in the caveat this is just Summer League. Don’t read too much into it.
But the athletic Knox showed why he climbed up draft boards during workout process of the draft, getting all the way up to the Knicks at ninth. He’s got a lot of potential, and he’s going to get the chance to show it this season with Kristaps Porzingis out for at least the first half to three quarters of the season (if not more).