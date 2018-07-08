Getty

Report: Zaza Pachulia signs one-year deal with Detroit Pistons

By Dane CarbaughJul 8, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
At least one member of the Golden State Warriors championship core is moving away from the team.

Fifteen-year NBA veteran Zaza Pachulia has agreed to sign a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. That figure represents a minimum salary contract for Pachulia given his experience.

Pachulia’s advanced statistics suggest that he is still a useful player, although his age and minutes might dictate how much of an impact he has on the box score this coming season for the Pistons. Detroit already has several star forwards, including Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and they have useful backups like Jon Leuer.

What the Pachulia’s role will be at this time in his career and for a team that is not expected to contend for a championship is unclear. However, getting a veteran presence on the Pistons is a solid move for Dwane Casey as he tries to reform the culture of the team in his own vision.

Bulls match Zach LaVine’s four-year, $80 million offer sheet from Kings

By Dane CarbaughJul 8, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Zach LaVine is officially staying with the Chicago Bulls.

The athletic young shooting guard signed a massive four-year, $80 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings once free agency officially began on July 6th. Chicago was reportedly set to match the massive restricted free agent offer sheet, which they did on Sunday.

Bulls EVP of Basketball Operations John Paxson released a statement with the signing, saying that he was excited to have LaVine back on the team and that he showed real heart working back from an ACL injury.

“We were excited last summer when we got a dynamic athlete in Zach LaVine through the trade, and we’re excited now that we get to keep him,” said John Paxson, Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. “Zach showed a relentless work ethic in rehabbing his ACL injury to return to the court, and he has a visible passion for the game of basketball. We know that those attributes, along with his honed skills, will make him an impact player in this league for years to come. We’re thrilled to keep Zach on this Bulls team moving forward.”

The question moving forward is whether LaVine will have the same kind of athleticism he had before the ACL injury.

Smart money would put his game needing to move to a more measured approach, and by matching LaVine’s RFA offer it seems Chicago is betting that he has the wherewithal to make that happen moving forward.

Knicks’ Kevin Knox turns heads with Summer League debut

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — It’s becoming a Knicks’ tradition: Fans boo their team’s pick on draft night, then by the end of Summer League think he’s the franchise savior.

We may not be to the second part of that equation for Kevin Knox, but he turned heads with an impressive and athletic debut at the Las Vegas Summer League, dropping 22 points.

He had seven early points against Atlanta, using his athleticism to get to the rim and throwing down some highlight dunks.

“(The Coaches) wanted me to be able to attack the basket, get to the free-throw line,” Knox said postgame. “That’s kind of what I did. I settled myself in. I got to the free-throw line, hit some shots and next thing I know, I was playing really well. I want to keep staying aggressive, keep getting to the basket.”

Things were not perfect — he was 1-of-6 from three — plus, we need to throw in the caveat this is just Summer League. Don’t read too much into it.

But the athletic Knox showed why he climbed up draft boards during workout process of the draft, getting all the way up to the Knicks at ninth. He’s got a lot of potential, and he’s going to get the chance to show it this season with Kristaps Porzingis out for at least the first half to three quarters of the season (if not more).

DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors’ potential: ‘Scary’

Associated PressJul 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins perfectly summed up the potential of the Golden State Warriors.

“Scary,” he said.

The rest of the league likely agrees.

Cousins signed his contract Friday to join the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors for this coming season, one in which he’ll make $5.3 million. He isn’t sure when his surgically repaired Achilles will allow him to start playing with his new team – being ready for the start of training camp seems quite doubtful – but he can already envision what might happen when he returns to form.

“Of course it’s going to take a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work and dedication, and also a lot of sacrifice from not only myself but other guys on the team as well,” Cousins told reporters Friday night at the NBA Summer League. “That’s something that we all are aware of and that’s something we accepted already.”

When he returns, something he says he won’t do until he’s back to 100 percent, the Warriors could have a starting five composed entirely of 2018 All-Stars – Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at guard, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green at forward, Cousins at center.

It’s mindboggling even for Warriors coach Steve Kerr to think about.

“We just felt like we didn’t have enough All-Stars,” Kerr deadpanned in an in-game interview with ESPN’s Mark Jones and Doris Burke during the Warriors’ summer league game Friday.

Kerr told the story of his meeting with Cousins and how he asked him the following first question: When seven consecutive possessions go by and Curry and Thompson take all the shots, how will you feel?

If it was a test, Cousins passed easily. He assured Kerr that wouldn’t be a problem.

“We wanted to make sure it made sense for both sides,” Kerr said.

Cousins has been an All-Star in each of the last six seasons, averaging at least 24 points per game in each of those. With the Warriors, he knows the scoring numbers will likely dip.

Again, he apparently has no problem with that. He said he can see some nights where he takes only four shots, even though that’s happened only four times in his 535-game career.

“It may be some games where I’m the leading scorer,” Cousins said. “I look at that as a positive. I don’t have to be the guy every night. I’ve always wanted a team where everything doesn’t rely on me and now I’m in that position.”

He’s going to be in playoff position as well. Cousins has never lost an NBA playoff game, because he’s never appeared in an NBA playoff game. His last postseason playing experience was with Kentucky and its run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2010.

“I’m coming in just playing my part,” Cousins said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to help this team win. Of course, I’m in a position where I’m able to play for a championship and every NBA player’s goal is to win a championship. So I’m coming in and I’ll do whatever it takes.”

 

Watch No 1. pick Deandre Ayton and No 2. pick Marvin Bagley III go head-to-head

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
There is always a rivalry, and there are always comparisons between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in a draft.

Saturday night in Las Vegas, the top picks in the 2018 NBA Draft went head-to-head — Deandre Ayton of the Suns and Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings. You can see the highlights above.

Bagley had an impressive 15 points and seven rebounds, but Ayton had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, plus 12 boards. Plus, the Ayton’s Suns got the win (not that anyone cares in Summer League).