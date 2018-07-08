Report: Brook Lopez signs with Milwaukee Bucks

Free agent big man Brook Lopez seemed like he would have been a good fit on several teams. The 30-year-old NBA veteran has come on the market at just the wrong time for players but at great time for teams willing to spend a little extra cash or use their exception.

Heading into free agency this summer, Lopez was slated to be much cheaper than his prior contracts, and indeed it appears he has signed for an amount significantly less than the $63 million deal he inked with the Brooklyn Nets in 2015.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Lopez has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for their bi-annual exception.

Via Twitter:

Sources: Lopez agrees to a one-year deal at the bi-annual exception. https://t.co/MIKJKiP33L — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2018

Lopez’s scoring dipped a bit last season, but so too did his time on the floor. In 74 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18, Lopez produced similar numbers on per 100 possessions as he had in years prior. His on/off production wasn’t that great, but he’s still useful.

It seems like Lopez would have been a good fit to return to the Lakers given the kinds of guys they signed to play alongside LeBron James. However, it appears that Lopez was not in the plans for LA moving forward, and it was unlikely that Lopez wanted to return anyway. That allowed the Bucks to swoop in.

As a fit for Milwaukee, Lopez certainly is interesting. At times during the regular season — and certainly during the postseason — the offense for Milwaukee seemed to stall, switching back and forth as guys took turns trying to score.

That was already slated to change given the coaching hire of Mike Budenholzer over the offseason for Milwaukee. But adding Lopez to the mix should be an instant boost for the Bucks.

Lopez is a more traditional half court type of player, and has extended his range out to the 3-point line if necessary. With him on the floor, the Bucks should have more options in the pick-and-roll game and more generally when it comes to half court sets.