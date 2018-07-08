Knicks’ Kevin Knox turns heads with Summer League debut

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2018
LAS VEGAS — It’s becoming a Knicks’ tradition: Fans boo their team’s pick on draft night, then by the end of Summer League think he’s the franchise savior.

We may not be to the second part of that equation for Kevin Knox, but he turned heads with an impressive and athletic debut at the Las Vegas Summer League, dropping 22 points.

He had seven early points against Atlanta, using his athleticism to get to the rim and throwing down some highlight dunks.

“(The Coaches) wanted me to be able to attack the basket, get to the free-throw line,” Knox said postgame. “That’s kind of what I did. I settled myself in. I got to the free-throw line, hit some shots and next thing I know, I was playing really well. I want to keep staying aggressive, keep getting to the basket.”

Things were not perfect — he was 1-of-6 from three — plus, we need to throw in the caveat this is just Summer League. Don’t read too much into it.

But the athletic Knox showed why he climbed up draft boards during workout process of the draft, getting all the way up to the Knicks at ninth. He’s got a lot of potential, and he’s going to get the chance to show it this season with Kristaps Porzingis out for at least the first half to three quarters of the season (if not more).

DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors’ potential: ‘Scary’

Getty Images
Jul 8, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins perfectly summed up the potential of the Golden State Warriors.

“Scary,” he said.

The rest of the league likely agrees.

Cousins signed his contract Friday to join the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors for this coming season, one in which he’ll make $5.3 million. He isn’t sure when his surgically repaired Achilles will allow him to start playing with his new team – being ready for the start of training camp seems quite doubtful – but he can already envision what might happen when he returns to form.

“Of course it’s going to take a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work and dedication, and also a lot of sacrifice from not only myself but other guys on the team as well,” Cousins told reporters Friday night at the NBA Summer League. “That’s something that we all are aware of and that’s something we accepted already.”

When he returns, something he says he won’t do until he’s back to 100 percent, the Warriors could have a starting five composed entirely of 2018 All-Stars – Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at guard, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green at forward, Cousins at center.

It’s mindboggling even for Warriors coach Steve Kerr to think about.

“We just felt like we didn’t have enough All-Stars,” Kerr deadpanned in an in-game interview with ESPN’s Mark Jones and Doris Burke during the Warriors’ summer league game Friday.

Kerr told the story of his meeting with Cousins and how he asked him the following first question: When seven consecutive possessions go by and Curry and Thompson take all the shots, how will you feel?

If it was a test, Cousins passed easily. He assured Kerr that wouldn’t be a problem.

“We wanted to make sure it made sense for both sides,” Kerr said.

Cousins has been an All-Star in each of the last six seasons, averaging at least 24 points per game in each of those. With the Warriors, he knows the scoring numbers will likely dip.

Again, he apparently has no problem with that. He said he can see some nights where he takes only four shots, even though that’s happened only four times in his 535-game career.

“It may be some games where I’m the leading scorer,” Cousins said. “I look at that as a positive. I don’t have to be the guy every night. I’ve always wanted a team where everything doesn’t rely on me and now I’m in that position.”

He’s going to be in playoff position as well. Cousins has never lost an NBA playoff game, because he’s never appeared in an NBA playoff game. His last postseason playing experience was with Kentucky and its run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2010.

“I’m coming in just playing my part,” Cousins said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to help this team win. Of course, I’m in a position where I’m able to play for a championship and every NBA player’s goal is to win a championship. So I’m coming in and I’ll do whatever it takes.”

 

Watch No 1. pick Deandre Ayton and No 2. pick Marvin Bagley III go head-to-head

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2018
There is always a rivalry, and there are always comparisons between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in a draft.

Saturday night in Las Vegas, the top picks in the 2018 NBA Draft went head-to-head — Deandre Ayton of the Suns and Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings. You can see the highlights above.

Bagley had an impressive 15 points and seven rebounds, but Ayton had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, plus 12 boards. Plus, the Ayton’s Suns got the win (not that anyone cares in Summer League).

Devin Booker agrees to five-year, $158 million max contract extension

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2018
Devin Booker is one of the cornerstones the Phoenix Suns are rebuilding around — and when it comes time, smart teams pay their cornerstones to keep them.

The Phoenix Suns and Booker have agreed to do that — he is signing the max extension that everyone knew would be offered this summer.

The Suns see him and No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton as the future pillars of the organization, with Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges playing key roles. The Suns are investing in that future.

Booker, still 21, is a guy who can get buckets — he averaged 24.9 points per game last season, with a slightly above average 56.1 true shooting percentage and hitting 38.3 percent from three. He was slowed some last season by a series of injuries (hip, hand and others), but we know he has the off

But to live up to this max contract, Booker needs to become a better and more focused defender, plus do more as a playmaker. He’s taken steps forward as a playmaker, but he still needs a strong point guard next to him to fully take advantage of his skills. Defense has to become a bigger focus of his game.

That said, this was a no-brainer for the Suns. They had to max him out and keep him.

Malik Monk’s summer comes to early end due to fractured thumb

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2018
Malik Monk had a strong opening night for the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas — 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three. He also racked up four assists and was just making plays. After a rough rookie season, it was a reminder of why the Hornets took him as a sharpshooter at No. 11 in the 2017 draft.

Then to help seal the win with three seconds left, he slapped down the ball into the floor — and apparently then fractured his right thumb, the team announced. He is done for the summer and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, according to the team.

Monk is expected to have an expanded role this season in coach James Borrego’s new up-tempo offense, with the new coach calling him a “major player” in his plans. Borrego was impressed with Monk’s shooting and thinks they can use him as a primary offensive weapon for stretches. Monk will still likely come off the bench behind Nicolas Batum, but if healthy and shooting well his role will expand.

Once his thumb heals.