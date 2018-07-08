Getty Images

Knicks’ Kevin Knox keeps throwing down dunks, winning over fans

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
4 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Kevin Knox was a beast at Kentucky last season (just ask Tennessee fans), then brought an intensity to his team workouts in advance of the draft that the still 18-year-old wing kept climbing draft boards.

Knicks fans may not have recognized it when the pick was booed at the draft, but Steve Mills/Scott Perry knew what they saw. They know potential.

Now Knox has brought his pre-draft athleticism and aggressiveness to Las Vegas, and Knicks’ fans have seen the light. They also see another building block — and a lot of spectacular dunks.

Knox finished with 19 points in his second Summer League game Sunday and there is a lot to like beyond his throwing in down two-handed over anyone in his way. He has impressive handles and a quick first step that he uses to get by defenders, then he isn’t afraid to drive into the defense and absorb contact to draw the foul — he was 7-of-8 at the line in the game. He also had five rebounds and showed potential on the boards, with his athleticism and size he can make some plays. He’s long, and strong.

He also doesn’t turn 19 until August.

There is plenty to work on — through two games he is 13-of-35 (37.1 percent) shooting from the field. His stroke is smooth, a sign that it should come around, but at the pace of play in Vegas he just cannot knock down jumpers consistently. Yet.

But for Knicks fans, it’s not too early to dream of him slashing to the rim while Kristaps Porzingis occupies defenders at the elbow, and good things are going to happen.

Report: Spurs decline Kyle Anderson’s RFA offer sheet with Grizzlies

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 9, 2018, 12:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More free agency news coming out of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly declining the option to match wing Kyle Anderson‘s $37 million offer sheet from the Memphis Grizzlies.

That removes Anderson’s cap hold from San Antonio’s salary figure, and gives Memphis a young wing to rebuild around.

Via ESPN:

Anderson, 24, was a primary target of the Grizzlies, who’ve been determined to upgrade the small forward position. Anderson has had an outstanding plus-minus on defense the past two years.

The Grizzlies consider the offer sheet to Anderson an investment in the franchise’s stated goal of recapturing the “Grit and Grind” culture under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The move puts San Antonio in a position to be under the cap as well as move significantly under their current figure after Kawhi Leonard is either traded or uses his player option after this coming season.

Where the Spurs go from here, and what their wing lineup looks like next season is anyone’s guess. If they decide to move Leonard (or simply lose him next offseason), they will be thin at the wing. San Antonio drafted Lonnie Walker IV this year in the first round, who plays the guard position.

Rumor: Significant distance between Rockets and Clint Capela on valuation, new contract

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 8, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Houston Rockets decided to re-sign Chris Paul to a max deal this summer. Meanwhile, Clint Capela still does not have a contract.

One of the most important players on the Rockets roster the past couple of seasons along with James Harden, Capela is looking for a new deal that would presumably make him the third-highest paid player on the roster. However, Capela and the team have not come together on a deal just yet, and rumors are swirling about some serious distance between the two.

According to Rockets Wire’s Kelly Iko, Capela’s camp and the Houston front office have a big enough difference in variation that it has slowed down talks for a new contract.

Via Rockets Wire:

Rudy Gobert and Steven Adams, two centers who, like Capela, are represented by Wasserman, secured tidy extensions on annual salaries of around $24 million. Capela values himself somewhere in that range, more than the four-year, $80 million offer sheet the Sacramento Kings signed restricted free agent guard Zach LaVine to, which Chicago immediately matched. Both sources said Capela was offered something similar to the four-year, $53 million deal that restricted free agent center Jusuf Nurkic agreed signed to stay in Portland.

That’s a hefty sum for Capela, who is in excellent defender and pick-and-roll player, but who doesn’t have a lot of suitors during the summer of 2018 given the cap situation of many franchises.

It’s an inopportune time for many players to come up for their big extensions, and next season in 2019 will be much more fruitful for players inking new deals.

In the meantime, Houston can wait out Capela and see if he will budge on his number moving forward. The Dallas Mavericks were one of the last teams with significant free cap space that would have liked to sign a center, and they inked DeAndre Jordan to a deal earlier in the week.

It’s possible that Capela could take his qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next summer. However, that comes with significant risk given injury concern and projected market need. It still makes more sense for the two sides to come to an agreement, but for now we are still waiting.

Do you have a question about the NBA you need answered? Our PBT Mailbag publishes on Wednesdays, so send your question to have it answered by our team of NBA experts. E-mail us at: pbtmailbag@gmail.com.

Tyler Honeycutt’s former coach had grown concerned leading up to his death

Getty
Associated PressJul 8, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) A former coach and family friend of onetime Sacramento Kings and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt says he had grown increasingly concerned about the young man before he was found dead following a standoff with Los Angeles police.

Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt in high school, told the Los Angeles Times that Honeycutt’s mother called him early Saturday to say her son had killed himself.

Escoto tells the Los Angeles Daily News that Honeycutt has “been going through some things.”

He says he had planned on going to Honeycutt’s home Friday but that the young man’s mother called him to say her son had a gun and “was talking crazy.”

Los Angeles police say they found Honeycutt dead in his home after a standoff in which both sides exchanged gunfire.

Report: Brook Lopez signs with Milwaukee Bucks

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 8, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Free agent big man Brook Lopez seemed like he would have been a good fit on several teams. The 30-year-old NBA veteran has come on the market at just the wrong time for players but at great time for teams willing to spend a little extra cash or use their exception.

Heading into free agency this summer, Lopez was slated to be much cheaper than his prior contracts, and indeed it appears he has signed for an amount significantly less than the $63 million deal he inked with the Brooklyn Nets in 2015.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Lopez has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for their bi-annual exception.

Via Twitter:

Lopez’s scoring dipped a bit last season, but so too did his time on the floor. In 74 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18, Lopez produced similar numbers on per 100 possessions as he had in years prior. His on/off production wasn’t that great, but he’s still useful.

It seems like Lopez would have been a good fit to return to the Lakers given the kinds of guys they signed to play alongside LeBron James. However, it appears that Lopez was not in the plans for LA moving forward, and it was unlikely that Lopez wanted to return anyway. That allowed the Bucks to swoop in.

As a fit for Milwaukee, Lopez certainly is interesting. At times during the regular season — and certainly during the postseason — the offense for Milwaukee seemed to stall, switching back and forth as guys took turns trying to score.

That was already slated to change given the coaching hire of Mike Budenholzer over the offseason for Milwaukee. But adding Lopez to the mix should be an instant boost for the Bucks.

Lopez is a more traditional half court type of player, and has extended his range out to the 3-point line if necessary. With him on the floor, the Bucks should have more options in the pick-and-roll game and more generally when it comes to half court sets.

Do you have a question about the NBA you need answered? Our PBT Mailbag publishes on Wednesdays, so send your question to have it answered by our team of NBA experts. E-mail us at: pbtmailbag@gmail.com.