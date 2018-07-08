Getty Images

Devin Booker agrees to five-year, $158 million max contract extension

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2018, 12:37 AM EDT
Devin Booker is one of the cornerstones the Phoenix Suns are rebuilding around — and when it comes time, smart teams pay their cornerstones to keep them.

The Phoenix Suns and Booker have agreed to do that — he is signing the max extension that everyone knew would be offered this summer.

The Suns see him and No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton as the future pillars of the organization, with Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges playing key roles. The Suns are investing in that future.

Booker, still 21, is a guy who can get buckets — he averaged 24.9 points per game last season, with a slightly above average 56.1 true shooting percentage and hitting 38.3 percent from three. He was slowed some last season by a series of injuries (hip, hand and others), but we know he has the off

But to live up to this max contract, Booker needs to become a better and more focused defender, plus do more as a playmaker. He’s taken steps forward as a playmaker, but he still needs a strong point guard next to him to fully take advantage of his skills. Defense has to become a bigger focus of his game.

That said, this was a no-brainer for the Suns. They had to max him out and keep him.

Malik Monk’s summer comes to early end due to fractured thumb

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2018, 10:55 PM EDT
Malik Monk had a strong opening night for the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas — 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three. He also racked up four assists and was just making plays. After a rough rookie season, it was a reminder of why the Hornets took him as a sharpshooter at No. 11 in the 2017 draft.

Then to help seal the win with three seconds left, he slapped down the ball into the floor — and apparently then fractured his right thumb, the team announced. He is done for the summer and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, according to the team.

Monk is expected to have an expanded role this season in coach James Borrego’s new up-tempo offense, with the new coach calling him a “major player” in his plans. Borrego was impressed with Monk’s shooting and thinks they can use him as a primary offensive weapon for stretches. Monk will still likely come off the bench behind Nicolas Batum, but if healthy and shooting well his role will expand.

Once his thumb heals.

Bulls get Bismack Biyombo, Magic land Timofey Mozgov in reported three-team trade

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
Three teams have gotten together and decided to swap problems and bad contracts. That should solve everything.

In a trade that borders somewhere between sad and inconsequential, the Bulls, Hornets, and Magic have agreed to a three-team trade, which was broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a salary clearing move for the Bulls, they are not sending out Grant for Stone to play. Chicago can waive Stone so they can absorb a massive contract in a trade, one that would have a lot of other sweeteners for their rebuild. There are plenty of teams looking to dump salary, just something to watch. (We will update the details of the trade as they come in.)

The Magic and Hornets are just swapping bad contracts. Mozgov and Biyambo are two of the poster children for the “bad contracts of 2016” NBA story that has left teams without cap space this summer.

Biyambo played 18 minutes a night for the Magic last season, giving them 5.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game for his $17 million salary. He’s also well liked in the locker room and in the community everywhere he’s played. It’s the money that’s the biggest issue, he’s an okay reserve big man but he’s making four times what most teams want to pay someone in that role — and he makes that same $17 million this coming season and has a player option (that he will pick up) for 2019-20.

Mozgov makes $16 million a year but missed much of last season due to injury. He also is a backup center at this point in his career who gave the Nets 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a night last season. He also is on the books for two more seasons (he gets $16.7 million in the final season).

No player involved in this trade moves the needle on wins in any meaningful way. It’s all about the money.

Former NBA player Tyler Honeycutt found dead after barricade incident in Los Angeles

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
Tyler Honeycutt, a second-round pick of the Sacramento Kings back in 2011 who went on to play 24 games with the team over a couple of seasons, has been found dead in an apparent suicide in a Los Angeles area home after a barricade incident with police, where Honeycutt was armed and fired a shot at police.

From NBCLA.com.

A man was found dead inside a Sherman Oaks home Saturday morning after he barricaded himself inside the residence for 11 hours following an officer-involved shooting.

A SWAT team entered the home and located an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted at 3:45 a.m.

ABC7.com confirmed the identity of the person found dead was Honeycutt, who had played his college ball at UCLA.

Family members identified the man as Tyler Honeycutt, a former UCLA basketball player who had a brief career in the NBA….

The barricade began about 5 p.m. Friday, when police received a call from the suspect’s mother, who said her son was acting erratically.

Honeycutt’s former high school coach confirmed it was him in the incident to the Los Angeles Times. Honeycutt’s mother confirmed to the Associated Press it was a suicide.

There are not details yet on what led to the standoff and incident.

Our condolences to the Honeycutt family, as well as his friends.

Rajon Rondo expects to ‘win now’ with LeBron James, Lakers

Associated PressJul 7, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Rajon Rondo officially joined the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday with a clear idea about his future with LeBron James.

“We’re expected to win now,” Rondo said.

Rondo agreed to a one-year deal worth $9 million earlier this week to suit up alongside James, whose signing hasn’t yet been announced by the Lakers.

The veteran point guard is eager to be a mentor to Lonzo Ball, and he sees a chance for immediate success with the thoroughly revamped club. The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs for a franchise-record five consecutive seasons, but Rondo believes they’ll make immediate strides back toward contention for a 17th NBA championship.

“You put any group of players around LeBron James, as he has done (eight) straight times, he went to the finals,” Rondo said. “So my expectations are the exact same thing. Even with the Warriors adding (DeMarcus Cousins) and the Rockets being who they are, I think we fit right up there in the mix. It is early, obviously, and I’m not promising anything, but at the end of the day, I expect to win. Nothing else.”

Rondo is a familiar figure to Lakers fans, and not necessarily in a good way. He played a major role for the Celtics when they met the Lakers in the NBA Finals, winning a ring with Boston in 2008 and losing to LA in 2010.

Seeing Rondo on the other side of that enduring NBA rivalry won’t be as weird to Rondo as it might be to some Lakers fans.

“Does it feel strange? Um, no,” Rondo said. “My battles with the Lakers were over a decade ago, and none of the players I was battling with are on the same roster.”

The 32-year-old Rondo expressed no concerns about playing with Ball, the precocious passer chosen by the Lakers with the second overall pick in last year’s draft. Ball will be sidelined for most of the summer with a torn meniscus in his left knee, but Rondo is eager to work on their chemistry in the fall.

“I’m excited to get a player that age and try to help him as much as I can,” said Rondo, a starter for all but small portions of his first 12 NBA seasons spent with five franchises.

Rondo sees the Lakers’ potential surplus of ball-handlers as an advantage. He isn’t worried about finding roles for everyone in coach Luke Walton’s up-tempo offense, which is designed to create plenty of offensive chances for every player.

“It will be very versatile, and I don’t think you’ll be able to scout and stick to one game plan as far as being able to stop a certain player,” Rondo said. “I think guys like LeBron or myself, I haven’t played with a lot of guys that make plays for me. So it’s going to be exciting to be able to just get up, get a couple of easy looks, be able to push the pace in the open court.”

The Lakers also announced the re-signing of guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who got a one-year deal worth $12 million to provide a perimeter shooting threat to an offense that could still use more outside shooters.

The Lakers haven’t yet announced the acquisitions of James or veterans Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee during a thorough makeover following the worst half-decade in franchise history.

 