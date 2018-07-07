Watch Suns’ Deandre Ayton score 10 points in NBA Summer League debut

Associated PressJul 7, 2018, 2:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deandre Ayton pointed to the rim, asking for a lob. The pass came from Shaquille Harrison, and Ayton snared it in his right hand before slamming down a dunk.

And thousands of Phoenix Suns fans roared.

In that one moment, they saw a glimpse of what their team’s future may look like. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft made his debut at the NBA Summer League on Friday night, and he walked off a winner as the Suns topped the Dallas Mavericks 92-85.

Ayton played 22 minutes, scoring 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, with the alley-oop in the opening minutes being his first basket. He also grabbed eight rebounds, blocked a shot and committed five fouls.

“A lot of energy,” Ayton said, when asked for the takeaway from his first NBA game – albeit just of the summer variety. “I could feel the energy around.”

Davon Reed and Mikal Bridges made things easy for Ayton and the Suns, each shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range. Reed led the Suns with 18 points, while Bridges added 14.

“They showed up,” Ayton said. “Some of these guys, they’re vets, they execute plays. They’re loud, vocal,” Ayton said. “I felt very comfortable.”

Jalen Jones scored 16 points and Dennis Smith Jr. added 14 for Dallas (0-1). Luka Doncic did not play for Dallas, as he still awaits his clearance from his Real Madrid deal – which has to arrive before he can sign his contract with the Mavericks.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Doncic told ESPN in an in-game televised interview.

 

PBT Extra: Tony Parker is headed to Charlotte and it feels strange

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The idea of seeing Tony Parker in teal rather than silver and black is just strange.

But as one Spurs era comes to an end, strange things happen. For example, Tony Parker signing a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets. I discuss what it all means in this latest PBT Extra.

“It’s difficult to put into words how important Tony Parker has been to the Spurs franchise over the past two decades,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in a statement. “From his first game in 2001 at age 19, TP has impressed and inspired us – day-after-day, game-after-game, season-after-season – with his passion, dedication and desire. We are grateful to Tony for 17 years of truly amazing memories. While the four championships, six All-Star appearances and four All-NBA selections highlight his resume, the biggest joy for me has been to have the pleasure of watching TP grow up before our eyes. All of us in the Spurs organization will miss having Tony in our program and wish him and his family the best as he continues his remarkable career in Charlotte.”

Classy. As always from the Spurs.

Jazz aim for continued growth in bringing back free agents

Associated Press
Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 10:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No roster makeover for the Utah Jazz.

Rather than spend time and money trying to make a splash by bringing in a high-profile free agent, the Jazz are banking on continued internal development and continuity to boost a team that finished the 2017-18 season on a tear.

That approach is reflected in the team’s decision to bring back free agents Derrick Favors, Dante Exum, and Raul Neto under new multi-year contracts.

“Chemistry is a hard thing,” Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey said at a press conference on Friday announcing the three free-agent signings. “It’s a hard thing to predict. You can get five great people in the room and have it just not click for whatever reason, so we didn’t want to overthink that.”

Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Keeping Utah’s roster virtually intact going into the 2018-19 season appears to be a sound move given how the Jazz finished this past NBA season. Utah earned the fifth seed in the West with a 48-34 record, going 29-6 over their final 35 games, and advanced to the conference semifinals for the second straight year.

Utah became the first team since the 2004-05 New Jersey Nets to end the regular season with a winning record after being nine games below .500 on Jan. 22. The Jazz were 19-28 before their season-changing turnaround began.

That strong finish helped convince Favors to return to Utah rather than seek a larger role elsewhere.

“It was very important,” Favors said. “I saw what we had and what we could accomplish in a full season when everyone’s healthy.”

Bringing back Favors became a top priority for the Jazz front office. Last season, Favors became just the 12th player to appear in at least 500 career games for Utah and returned to form after enduring a spate of injuries in the previous two seasons. He appeared in 77 games, his most since the 2012-13 season, and averaged 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in averaging 28.0 minutes, posting 15 double-doubles and scoring 20 or more points six times.

Lindsey acknowledged that the veteran forward played an indispensable role in getting the Jazz out of the first round in each of the last two seasons.

The team’s continued loyalty has made an impact on Favors.

“They stuck by me through the ups and downs,” he said. “They believed in me. When Kevin (O’ Connor) traded for me in 2011, he told me from day one he wanted me here for the long run. He wanted me to retire as a Jazz man. Hopefully, it happens.”

Despite injuries that have robbed Exum of nearly two full seasons (a torn ACL forced him to miss 2015-16), continued belief in his skills and potential made bringing him back another priority. The 22-year-old point guard out of Australia made an impact off the bench last season in a limited role after undergoing preseason surgery on his left shoulder. He averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 14 games.

Now, with a new contract and better health in this offseason, he feels like he’s in a good place.

“With the ACL year, I didn’t get the opportunity to play at the end of the season and connect with the team,” said Exum, who was selected fifth overall in the 2014 NBA draft. “I got that opportunity this last season, and I got film to go off of where I can get better, but it’s the same mentality – trying to get better in every aspect of the game.

“I need to keep improving on the stuff I’m already good at.”

Neto has spent three seasons with the Jazz as their No. 3 point guard. He played in 41 games last season and averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 boards while averaging 12.1 minutes.

For Neto, coming back to a team where he’s comfortable and familiar with his role felt like a no-brainer.

“I’m always going to be ready to play, if it’s one minute or 20,” Neto said.

Did not see this coming: Kyle Anderson signs four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with Grizzlies

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

In a summer where DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors, this may be the most surprising move of the summer.

The Memphis Grizzlies — 28th in the NBA in pace last season — are going after “Slo-Mo” making an offer to restricted free agent to Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson.

That is the full mid-level exception for Anderson.

The Spurs now have 48 hours to match or let him go to Memphis. With the team’s roster in flux — Tony Parker leaving for Charlotte, the Kawhi Leonard situation — what the Spurs will choose is a little murky.

“Slo-mo” fits well with either team. He is crafty pick-and-roll ball handler and a long, switchable defender, who averaged 8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this past season. His rather unorthodox game doesn’t fit everywhere, but the Spurs and Grizzlies are the two teams where it would work.

 

PBT Extra: Carmelo Anthony, Thunder going separate ways, so what’s next for ‘Melo?

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 9:31 PM EDT
2 Comments

This was bound to happen.

On the court, the Thunder want to play faster, feature more Jerami Grant, and shrink Carmelo Anthony‘s role — something he didn’t want. Off the court, the Thunder were staring in the face of the largest tax bill in NBA history — salary and tax in excess of $300 million — and they can shrink that sum by as much as $100 million by letting him go.

Now it’s official, the two sides are working on their divorce. The question moves to what is next for Anthony?

I get into all of that in this latest PBT Extra.