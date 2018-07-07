Tony Parker: ‘I have no problem with Kawhi Leonard’

Tony Parker‘s comment that his quadriceps tendon injury was “100 times worse” than Kawhi Leonard‘s reportedly was one of the things that really poisoned the relationship between the superstar wing and the Spurs. As the Spurs note, if you bother to watch the full context of the comments, Parker said “stay positive, just stay positive, it was a rehab for me too for eight months” and the comments can be read as bitter so much as encouraging and advice on how to deal with long-term injury rehabilitation.

How the comments are perceived speak to how people want to see them — and with the advisors to Leonard trying to push him out of San Antonio to a larger market, this was a chance to widen the gap between Leonard the Spurs. It worked.

Parker, now a member of the Charlotte Hornets, said he always wanted to play Leonard and things were spun in a way not intended, as Parker told Marc Spears of ESPN.

The Spurs/Kawhi relationship coming apart is complex and nuanced — like the dissolution of any relationship part of the fault lies with both camps.

Leonard’s camp has tried to paint one of the most player-friendly franchises in the NBA — one that from rehab through player rest has always put player health first — as just the opposite of that, as controlling and pushy. It speaks to his management’s inexperience dealing with NBA franchises (or any professional sports organizations). On the flip side, the Spurs admit they could have handled this better, Parker’s comments and other steps by the players to meet with Leonard were part of that, and the Spurs still want to try to repair the relationship (which seems too far gone to fix now).

Parker moving on seems the ultimate sign that this era of the Spurs — which led to five titles and an unprecedented run of 50-win seasons — has come to an end. History needs to give this run its due.

Lance Stephenson didn’t like Pacers’ GM’s description of his play

Lance Stephenson has played his best basketball in Indiana. Actually, he’s played his only good basketball in Indiana — his average PER as a Pacer is 12.6, but in his two other primary stops, the Hornets and the Clippers, it was 8.8 and 9.8.

Even in Indiana, his play has been erratic at times, which led Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard to say this about Stephenson signing with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Indy Star):

“We love Lance. We love Lance on the court, we love Lance off the court. Sometimes, he was the best player on our team and sometimes he was the best player on the other team. We love Lance and we wish him the best.”

Stephenson didn’t like that and responded with a since-deleted Instagram post (but nothing goes away on the Internet).

“Best player for the other team really that’s how u feel about me. I put my heart to this game and also a team player. I do whatever it takes to help my team win not one time I felt like I help the opposite team win. I will always love my pacer fans.”

LeBron wanted Stephenson on the Lakers, according to reports. Stephenson plays hard, can create shots, defends, and will bring a certain energy to the Lakers.

The man with the hardest job in Los Angeles right now might be Luke Walton. Last year he did a good job developing the Lakers’ young talent and getting them to defend well, but LeBron is a challenge to coach because he is a savant with the game, Rajon Rondo is a high IQ player known to challenge coaches, and then there’s Stephenson. Meshing all of it and getting everyone to buy into a team concept will be like making an exceptional dish on “Chopped” — not everything in that basket is going to go together.

Report: Trail Blazers re-sign Jusuf Nurkic to four-year, $48 million contract

Think of Portland and the two players that first come to mind are Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Rightfully. The Blazers didn’t really click as a team until Jusuf Nurkick joined them to provide some steady play inside. Last season he averaged 14.3 points and 9 rebounds a game with a very efficient 19.2 PER. More importantly, the defense was 4.3 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.

Which meant the Blazers were going to keep the restricted free agent this summer. The only question was cost.

The answer is about $12 million a year. Nurkic and Portland have reached terms on a deal, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Restricted free agent center Jusuf Nurkic has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, a league source told ESPN.

Nurkic, 23, turned down a more lucrative four-year deal several months ago, but the marketplace has tightened and he chose to take this deal on Friday, sources said. The deal includes a partial guarantee in the fourth year.

That has played well in the locker room.

Nurkic would be far from the only player to misread how tight this market was and think there was more money for him out there than there really was.

This move keeps the core of a good Portland team together for a few more seasons. Now the challenge for GM Neil Olshey is now to build on that to move up the ladder in the deep and improving West.

Former NBA player Clifford Rozier dies after heart attack

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Former NBA player Clifford Rozier has died following a heart attack. He was 45.

Rozier’s brother, Kobie Rozier, posted on Facebook that Clifford Rozier had been fighting for his life for the last few days but succumbed to his condition Friday in his hometown of Bradenton, Florida.

Rozier was the 16th overall pick of the 1994 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. He played four seasons with the Warriors, the Toronto Raptors and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rozier played college ball at North Carolina and Louisville.

Watch Suns’ Deandre Ayton score 10 points in NBA Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deandre Ayton pointed to the rim, asking for a lob. The pass came from Shaquille Harrison, and Ayton snared it in his right hand before slamming down a dunk.

And thousands of Phoenix Suns fans roared.

In that one moment, they saw a glimpse of what their team’s future may look like. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft made his debut at the NBA Summer League on Friday night, and he walked off a winner as the Suns topped the Dallas Mavericks 92-85.

Ayton played 22 minutes, scoring 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, with the alley-oop in the opening minutes being his first basket. He also grabbed eight rebounds, blocked a shot and committed five fouls.

“A lot of energy,” Ayton said, when asked for the takeaway from his first NBA game – albeit just of the summer variety. “I could feel the energy around.”

Davon Reed and Mikal Bridges made things easy for Ayton and the Suns, each shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range. Reed led the Suns with 18 points, while Bridges added 14.

“They showed up,” Ayton said. “Some of these guys, they’re vets, they execute plays. They’re loud, vocal,” Ayton said. “I felt very comfortable.”

Jalen Jones scored 16 points and Dennis Smith Jr. added 14 for Dallas (0-1). Luka Doncic did not play for Dallas, as he still awaits his clearance from his Real Madrid deal – which has to arrive before he can sign his contract with the Mavericks.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Doncic told ESPN in an in-game televised interview.

 