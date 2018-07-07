Getty Images

Jazz waive Jonas Jerebko, reportedly to sign with Warriors

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Jonas Jerebko was a solid reserve for Utah last season — 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds a game in 15.3 minutes a night — but he wasn’t a player that was part of their future.

Saturday the Jazz waived the 31-year-old forward from Sweeden, which saves them a little cash and allows them to give that roster spot to a younger player more on their development timeline.

That’s going to work out for Jerebko just fine, the Warriors are going to sign him, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While a combination of Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and Jordan Bell will get the majority of minutes at the four, Jerebko’s ability to hit the three — he took 46 percent of his shots from beyond the arc last season and hit 41.4 percent on them — will fit with the Warriors spacing and style of attack. It’s a good pickup for Golden State at the minimum.

Rajon Rondo expects to “win now” with LeBron James, Lakers

Associated PressJul 7, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rajon Rondo officially joined the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday with a clear idea about his future with LeBron James.

“We’re expected to win now,” Rondo said.

Rondo agreed to a one-year deal worth $9 million earlier this week to suit up alongside James, whose signing hasn’t yet been announced by the Lakers.

The veteran point guard is eager to be a mentor to Lonzo Ball, and he sees a chance for immediate success with the thoroughly revamped club. The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs for a franchise-record five consecutive seasons, but Rondo believes they’ll make immediate strides back toward contention for a 17th NBA championship.

“You put any group of players around LeBron James, as he has done (eight) straight times, he went to the finals,” Rondo said. “So my expectations are the exact same thing. Even with the Warriors adding (DeMarcus Cousins) and the Rockets being who they are, I think we fit right up there in the mix. It is early, obviously, and I’m not promising anything, but at the end of the day, I expect to win. Nothing else.”

Rondo is a familiar figure to Lakers fans, and not necessarily in a good way. He played a major role for the Celtics when they met the Lakers in the NBA Finals, winning a ring with Boston in 2008 and losing to LA in 2010.

Seeing Rondo on the other side of that enduring NBA rivalry won’t be as weird to Rondo as it might be to some Lakers fans.

“Does it feel strange? Um, no,” Rondo said. “My battles with the Lakers were over a decade ago, and none of the players I was battling with are on the same roster.”

The 32-year-old Rondo expressed no concerns about playing with Ball, the precocious passer chosen by the Lakers with the second overall pick in last year’s draft. Ball will be sidelined for most of the summer with a torn meniscus in his left knee, but Rondo is eager to work on their chemistry in the fall.

“I’m excited to get a player that age and try to help him as much as I can,” said Rondo, a starter for all but small portions of his first 12 NBA seasons spent with five franchises.

Rondo sees the Lakers’ potential surplus of ball-handlers as an advantage. He isn’t worried about finding roles for everyone in coach Luke Walton’s up-tempo offense, which is designed to create plenty of offensive chances for every player.

“It will be very versatile, and I don’t think you’ll be able to scout and stick to one game plan as far as being able to stop a certain player,” Rondo said. “I think guys like LeBron or myself, I haven’t played with a lot of guys that make plays for me. So it’s going to be exciting to be able to just get up, get a couple of easy looks, be able to push the pace in the open court.”

The Lakers also announced the re-signing of guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who got a one-year deal worth $12 million to provide a perimeter shooting threat to an offense that could still use more outside shooters.

The Lakers haven’t yet announced the acquisitions of James or veterans Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee during a thorough makeover following the worst half-decade in franchise history.

 

Tony Parker: ‘I have no problem with Kawhi Leonard’

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
Tony Parker‘s comment that his quadriceps tendon injury was “100 times worse” than Kawhi Leonard‘s reportedly was one of the things that really poisoned the relationship between the superstar wing and the Spurs. As the Spurs note, if you bother to watch the full context of the comments, Parker said “stay positive, just stay positive, it was a rehab for me too for eight months” and the comments can be read as bitter so much as encouraging and advice on how to deal with long-term injury rehabilitation.

How the comments are perceived speak to how people want to see them — and with the advisors to Leonard trying to push him out of San Antonio to a larger market, this was a chance to widen the gap between Leonard the Spurs. It worked.

Parker, now a member of the Charlotte Hornets, said he always wanted to play Leonard and things were spun in a way not intended, as Parker told Marc Spears of ESPN.

The Spurs/Kawhi relationship coming apart is complex and nuanced — like the dissolution of any relationship part of the fault lies with both camps.

Leonard’s camp has tried to paint one of the most player-friendly franchises in the NBA — one that from rehab through player rest has always put player health first — as just the opposite of that, as controlling and pushy. It speaks to his management’s inexperience dealing with NBA franchises (or any professional sports organizations). On the flip side, the Spurs admit they could have handled this better, Parker’s comments and other steps by the players to meet with Leonard were part of that, and the Spurs still want to try to repair the relationship (which seems too far gone to fix now).

Parker moving on seems the ultimate sign that this era of the Spurs — which led to five titles and an unprecedented run of 50-win seasons — has come to an end. History needs to give this run its due.

Lance Stephenson didn’t like Pacers’ GM’s description of his play

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Lance Stephenson has played his best basketball in Indiana. Actually, he’s played his only good basketball in Indiana — his average PER as a Pacer is 12.6, but in his two other primary stops, the Hornets and the Clippers, it was 8.8 and 9.8.

Even in Indiana, his play has been erratic at times, which led Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard to say this about Stephenson signing with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Indy Star):

“We love Lance. We love Lance on the court, we love Lance off the court. Sometimes, he was the best player on our team and sometimes he was the best player on the other team. We love Lance and we wish him the best.”

Stephenson didn’t like that and responded with a since-deleted Instagram post (but nothing goes away on the Internet).

“Best player for the other team really that’s how u feel about me. I put my heart to this game and also a team player. I do whatever it takes to help my team win not one time I felt like I help the opposite team win. I will always love my pacer fans.”

LeBron wanted Stephenson on the Lakers, according to reports. Stephenson plays hard, can create shots, defends, and will bring a certain energy to the Lakers.

The man with the hardest job in Los Angeles right now might be Luke Walton. Last year he did a good job developing the Lakers’ young talent and getting them to defend well, but LeBron is a challenge to coach because he is a savant with the game, Rajon Rondo is a high IQ player known to challenge coaches, and then there’s Stephenson. Meshing all of it and getting everyone to buy into a team concept will be like making an exceptional dish on “Chopped” — not everything in that basket is going to go together.

Report: Trail Blazers re-sign Jusuf Nurkic to four-year, $48 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Think of Portland and the two players that first come to mind are Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Rightfully. The Blazers didn’t really click as a team until Jusuf Nurkick joined them to provide some steady play inside. Last season he averaged 14.3 points and 9 rebounds a game with a very efficient 19.2 PER. More importantly, the defense was 4.3 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.

Which meant the Blazers were going to keep the restricted free agent this summer. The only question was cost.

The answer is about $12 million a year. Nurkic and Portland have reached terms on a deal, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Restricted free agent center Jusuf Nurkic has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, a league source told ESPN.

Nurkic, 23, turned down a more lucrative four-year deal several months ago, but the marketplace has tightened and he chose to take this deal on Friday, sources said. The deal includes a partial guarantee in the fourth year.

That has played well in the locker room.

Nurkic would be far from the only player to misread how tight this market was and think there was more money for him out there than there really was.

This move keeps the core of a good Portland team together for a few more seasons. Now the challenge for GM Neil Olshey is now to build on that to move up the ladder in the deep and improving West.