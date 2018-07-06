Where will Carmelo Anthony play next? Bet on banana boat buddies.

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
When you wonder where Carmelo Anthony is going to play next, you need to think back to his buddies on the banana boat.

As had been expected, Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder are working toward a parting of the ways — via trade, buyout, stretch or some combination of all of it. This was the right move for both sides: the Thunder will save $80 million to $100 million in luxury tax (depending on how a deal is put together); ‘Melo doesn’t want to play a shrinking role in Oklahoma City, and that’s all that would be available to him.

Once this all gets worked out, where will Anthony sign next? On a veteran minimum deal (most likely, maybe a small exception) he can fit financially on any elite team in the league. Let’s break down the contenders, and it all starts with the teams who have his banana boat buddies.

• The Houston Rockets (and banana boater Chris Paul). We know the Rockets like Anthony, they worked very hard to get him last summer before a trade with the Knicks just fell apart (because someone in New York sobered up and thought “we don’t want Ryan Anderson and that contract”).

We also know there’s a natural fit in the roster because Trevor Ariza bolted to take Phoenix’s cash. Anthony can space the floor as a shooter, he hit 35.7 percent from three last season and was solid on spot-up jumpers. The Rockets are an isolation heavy team, and isolations/post-ups accounted for 32.5 percent of Anthony’s possessions last season. And he can still get buckets at a fair rate that way.

The problems are Anthony is not a three anymore — he played either no minutes or just 250 there last season for OKC (depending on how your ranked him with certain lineups), he was always a four — and he is a defensive liability, he can be targeted on the switches that are the heart of the Rockets’ defensive strategy (Anthony did better on switches statistically than you would think during the regular season, he wasn’t bad, but in the playoffs the Jazz targeted him and played Anthony off the court.

• The Los Angeles Lakers (and banana boater LeBron James). The Lakers are trying to amass some veterans and playmakers/scorers to go around their young core and LeBron so they can win games this season, yet remain flexible going forward. Anthony could fit in with that, plus the Lakers’ roster is nearly devoid of shooting and Anthony can still do that.

The challenge with the Lakers is fit. The Lakers don’t want to take the ball out of the hands of LeBron or Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma, and those are the guys who will split time at the forward slots for L.A. next season. Put simply, the Lakers would be slowing the development of their best young talent if they bring in and lean on Carmelo, and that is just not smart. Still, never say never to this as a one-year experiment.

• Miami Heat (and banana boater Dwyane Wade). This actually makes some sense on the court, Anthony could step in and fill the shooting big role that Kelly Olynyk filled for the Heat last season. During the regular season the Heat can hide Anthony defensively thanks to the versatility of James Johnson, Josh Richardson, and Justise Winslow.

Miami’s medical staff and conditioning focus have extended the career of many a player, that could be good for the 34-year-old Anthony. But Erik Spoelstra and staff will want to keep Anthony in a specific role and will be blunt with him about it. Is that what Anthony wants to sign up for?

• The Golden State Warriors. If Anthony really wants to ring chase, he can lob them a call. However, talk about a team that wants to play fast, move the ball, defend hard, and put Anthony into a very small role, this would be the pinnacle of that. Golden State can play Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Jordan Bell key minutes at the four, Anthony would be a luxury. After what Anthony said following the playoffs last season when the Thunder shrunk his role during the playoffs (he didn’t like it one bit) it’s hard to imagine he signs up for this.

• Other teams may jump into the mix. The question Anthony needs to ask himself is what he wants most? Touches and a big role? A title? Those two things are not coming in one package, so where is that line? Only Anthony can answer that question.

Report: Zach LaVine signs four-year, $80 million offer sheet with Kings, will Bulls match?

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
The Chicago Bulls are on the clock.

They have 48 hours to decide if they are going to spend $80 million to keep Zach LaVine, a key piece in their trade of Jimmy Butler.

The Sacramento Kings had been talking to LaVine about a potential offer, and they came in big reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

The deal has no options and no-trade clauses, according to Vince Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls’ deadline is 11:59 ET on Sunday.

To keep a team from matching on a restricted free agent, the team with the offer sheet usually has to overpay. Still, that is A LOT of money for LaVine. A lot.

That said, the Bulls and LaVine were talking and sources said the salary offer was around $18 million a season. Is that $2 million a season worth losing him? Or, have the Bulls shifted their focus more toward Lauri Markkanen as the cornerstone of the future.

LaVine is a bet on potential, he has shown a lot in stretches, but his game is based on athleticism and he is coming off an ACL surgery, then had to be shut down last season with knee tendonitis. Health has to be a concern.

However, if healthy he has the tools to be a quality two guard in the NBA. His last season in Minnesota before the ACL injury he averaged 18.9 points per game with an above-average 57.6 true shooting percentage and the ability to hit threes. The questions are can he get back to that place physically, and can his game mature to make up for any loss of athleticism? LaVine does put in the work. Also, to LaVine’s credit, since coming to the Bulls he embraced the role of being the new face of the franchise in public.

The Kings are betting that the Bulls don’t want to go up to $20 million, and Sacramento will have added to a young core that includes De'Aaron FoxBuddy Hield, and Marvin Bagley III. They will have some quality young pieces who can play an exciting up-tempo style.

Which rebuilding team is willing to pay LaVine for his potential?

Report: Dwight Howard finalized buyout with Brooklyn, to sign with Washington

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
Get out the popcorn and get comfortable, because it’s really happening: The Washington Wizards, the most dysfunctional locker room in the NBA is about to add Dwight Howard to the mix.

Dwight Howard has been traded from Charlotte to Brooklyn, and the Nets have finalized the buyout that will make Howard a free agent, clearing the way for him to be a Wizards. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

This was all reported before but couldn’t become official until the NBA’s signing moratorium was over.

Howard replaces Marcin Gortat, who was traded because he doesn’t get along with John Wall in a salary dump for Austin Rivers. Howard had a solid season last year in Charlotte, averaging 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Coach Steve Clifford put Howard back in his comfort zones, didn’t ask him to do too much, and while things were inconsistent they were not bad for Howard in Charlotte.

Of course, Howard’s teammates weren’t fond of him in Charlotte. Now he goes to a locker room that may be the most dysfunctional in the NBA (and we can throw in Jeff Green for fun as well). Howard wants to change his reputation, but the rest of us are sitting around with popcorn waiting for the drama to begin.

Mike Brown and Ime Udoka among Gregg Popovich’s nine Team USA assistant coaches

Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball has picked its lineup of coaches to assist Gregg Popovich at the men’s national team minicamp in Las Vegas this month.

Of the nine picks, seven are NBA assistant coaches: Golden State’s Mike Brown, Miami’s Dan Craig, Utah’s Alex Jensen, Boston’s Jay Larranaga, Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley, San Antonio’s Ime Udoka and Portland’s David Vanterpool.

The other two slots went to top college head coaches, Villanova’s Jay Wright and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

The camp is July 25-27, with practices on the final two days. It’s the first time the national team candidates will be together for a camp in advance of next year’s world championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There are 35 players on the 2018-20 national team roster, including 11 who won Olympic gold in 2016.

Report: After great Spurs tenure, Tony Parker signing with Hornets for two years, $10 million

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
Tony Parker‘s harsh comments contributed to Kawhi Leonard‘s falling out with the Spurs.

But Parker – after spending the first 17 years of his Hall of Fame career in San Antonio – will depart first.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Will this help the Spurs keep Leonard? It’ll still be an uphill battle. Leonard’s considerations run far wider than just Parker’s presence.

Even if not changing Leonard’s track, this move still holds huge sentimental ramifications. Unlike Tim Duncan and (probably?) Manu Ginobili, Parker won’t spend his entire career in San Antonio. But Duncan nearly signed with the Magic in 2000, and Ginobili strongly considered leaving for the 76ers in 2016.

That Ginobili situation seems similar to Parker’s now, as Ginobili would have gotten a higher salary and joined former Spurs assistant Brett Brown in Philadelphia. The Hornets just hired San Antonio assistant James Borrego as head coach, and $5 million annually is generous for a 36-year-old Parker.

The key difference: The Spurs spent big to retain Ginobili. They’re watching Parker leave.

San Antonio has already made Dejounte Murray its starting point guard, and Derrick White has looked good in summer league. The Spurs might have wanted to keep Parker, but they’re prepared for a new era at his position.

Charlotte has been desperate for a backup point guard behind Kemba Walker. Even a declining Parker should be an upgrade. He’ll also reunite with fellow French national-team player Nicolas Batum.

This is far from familiar, though. Parker became the Spurs’ starting point guard as a teenager, held the role for his entire prime and helped them win four titles, winning NBA Finals MVP in 2007. We’ll always remember him as a Spur – even if his career ends elsewhere.