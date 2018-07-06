Trail Blazers second-rounder Gary Trent Jr. to receive higher salary guarantee than six first-rounders

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A couple years ago – due to the NBA’s dated rookie scale and the national TV contracts causing a salary-cap boom – some second-round picks got paid more than first-round picks.

The league mostly addressed that issue by tying the rookie scale to the salary cap.

But because second-rounders can negotiate any contract and first-rounders are tied to the scale, there will still be oddities – like No. 37 pick Gary Trent Jr.‘s deal with the Trail Blazers.

Shams Charania

Sources: Portland has signed No. 37 overall pick Gary Trent Jr. of Duke to a guaranteed 3-year rookie deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2018

Second-round picks rarely receive three guaranteed seasons when signing the same year they’re drafted. The Mavericks guaranteed A.J. Hammons three years in 2016 (and regretted it).

By rule, first-round picks receive just two guaranteed seasons – though with higher salaries. So, even on his minimum contract, Trent will receive a larger guarantee than six first-rounders.

Here are the guarantees for Trent and the bottom of the first round:

24. Anfernee Simons (POR): $3,985,080

38. Gary Trent Jr. (POR): $3,919,177

25. Moritz Wagner (LAL): $3,825,600

26. Landry Shamet (PHI): $3,698,760

27. Robert Williams (BOS): $3,591,960

28. Jacob Evans (GSW): $3,570,120

29. Dzanan Musa (BRK): $3,543,840

30. Omari Spellman (ATL): $3,518,280

Trent will be locked into the minimum in the third year of his contract. Wagner, Shamet, Williams, Evans, Musa and Spellman will receive much more – if their team options get exercised.

So, they have higher upsides on their deals. But Trent — an ace 3-point shooter with lacking all-around game, particularly defensively — has a higher floor.

In exchange, Trent locked into a cheap salary for three years with Portland, essentially betting against himself. But security matters, too.