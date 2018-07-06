Harry How/Getty Images

Report: RFA Marcus Smart ‘hurt and disgusted’ by lack of communication from Celtics

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Marc Smart wants more than $12 million-$14 million annually.

The Celtics have extended a $6,053,719 qualifying offer… and, according to one report, nothing else.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:

“He loves the Celtics, but with these crickets he’s hearing, he’s hurt and disgusted by it,” said the source.

“He would have thought there would have been some kind of three- to four-year deal from them to show they’re interested,” said the source. “But the qualifying offer is the only one he has received, and there’s been no talk since free agency opened. He’s most disappointed that there has been no reaching out from their end.

“He’s just hurt and frustrated that Danny hasn’t reached out. That’s the most discouraging part of this whole thing. The last contact was a few days before free agency started.”

Did Boston convey contract parameters before free agency officially began? As the DeMarcus Cousins situation shows, players sometimes spin that.

Still, why would the Celtics leave Smart – whom they reportedly want back – twisting in the wind without even communication? Maybe they haven’t. Restricted free agents hold little leverage – especially this year – so they’re often left to desperate measures like agitating through the media.

But let’s just say Danny Ainge truly hasn’t even contacted Smart during free agency. I see two rational explanations:

1. The Celtics prefer Smart accept his qualifying offer, even if that’ll give him the ability to veto trades next season and make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. The qualifying offer is essentially the floor on his salary next season. So, Smart on his qualifying offer would minimize Boston’s luxury-tax bill.

2. The Celtics want Smart to feel the full brunt of this cold market, especially for restricted free agents, before negotiating. What might have seemed like an insultingly low offer a week ago could be welcomed by Smart later.

Boston is in control here. These anonymous quotes, taken at face value, make the team look bad. But they don’t change Boston’s advantageous position. And the quotes shouldn’t passively be taken at face value, anyway.

Top 20 free agents still on the market

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
There wasn’t much money available in the free agent market this season, and that message got through to players — they were grabbing the cash in a Piranha-like feeding frenzy starting on July 1. More than 50 players agreed to contracts in the first five days of free agency, and more than half of those were one-year contracts.

That’s bad news for anyone without a chair as the music stops — there is not much money out there for the guys still on the free agent market. Restricted free agents, in particular, have found the market dry and now have almost no leverage (every player can’t use the Kings as leverage, although they may try).

Those restricted free agents dominate the top of our list of the 20 best players still available as of Friday morning. If your team is looking to round out their roster, these are they guys they are considering, and most are going to sign for a lot less than they expected.

1. Clint Capela (Houston Rockets). He’s a max or near max player but there have been no offers for the restricted free agent because Rockets GM Daryl Morey made it clear he will match any offer and bring Capela back. That has left Capela with no leverage. Capela averaged 13.9 points, and 10.8 rebounds a game last season (with a 24.5 PER), plus was a crucial part of the Rockets starting lineup and switching defense (because he can handle himself on the perimeter fairly well, plus protect the rim). The Rockets were 4 points per 100 better with him on the floor, and he was a big part of their playoff run. Houston needs to make a fair offer, low-ball him and he can play for the qualifying offer then walk as a free agent in a year.

2. Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics). He’s frustrated that no offers sheets have come in that would force the Celtics to match (he’s a restricted free agent), and “hurt and disgusted” by the fact the Celtics have not reached out. Smart is one of the better defensive two guards in the league who can guard one through three. He can switch, he plays with a high motor and gets loose balls, he can get steals. But on the other end of the court, you can help off him and not guard him on the perimeter, daring him to shoot. He wanted more than the $12 million a year or so the Celtics had offered, now he’s likely going to take a lot less.

3. Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls). The one restricted free agent on the board who may have some leverage — the Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested, if they make an offer the Bulls have to decide if they would match. LaVine has a world of potential, but his game is based on athleticism and he is coming off an ACL surgery, then had to be shut down last season with knee tendonitis. It’s a concern, but if healthy he has the tools to be a quality two guard in the NBA.

4. Jabari Parker (Milwaukee Bucks). Coming off two ACL surgeries, interest in Parker has been lukewarm (the Kings reportedly have had talks, but nothing came of them yet). He’s a versatile scorer who was a 20-point-a-game guy before the second surgery. That scoring made up for his poor defense in the past. Expect the Bucks to keep him, the only question is at what price and for how many years (Parker may want a short contract to prove himself and get back out on the market).

5. Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers). His fall from near max player to today has been hard to watch (or imagine from when he was with the Celtics). However, the combination of his hip injury that sidelined him for the first half of last season, and perceived attitude problems in Cleveland that helped lead to a trade, has teams hesitant. He likely will have to take a one-year deal for a few million — maybe the minimum — and prove he deserves more money.

6. Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers). He’s a solid big man who averaged 14.3 points, and 9 rebounds a game with a very efficient 19.2 PER. However, teams are not looking for more traditional centers, and the Blazer have Zach Collins so the market has been dry. Expect him to work out a deal to stay in Portland.

7. Wayne Ellington (Miami Heat). Every team could use more shooting, and Ellington shot 39.2 percent from three last season, so it’s a surprise he’s still on the board. Ellington doesn’t bring much defense, rebounding, or anything else, but if a team is looking for a sniper Ellington can be their guy.

8. Luc Mbah a Moute (Houston Rockets). The switchable wing defender was a key part of the Rockets’ regular season defensive success — the team was 4.2 points per 100 possessions better defensively when he was on the court last season. Plus he shot 36.4 percent from three. It’s a little surprising there have been no offers, the Rockets would like to bring him back.

9. Kyle Anderson (San Antonio Spurs). The Spurs want to bring him back, but they have a lot of other balls in the air right now, and no other team has stepped up with an offer for the restricted free agent. “Slo-mo” is a crafty pick-and-roll ball handler and a long, switchable defender, he’s got an unorthodox game that fits well with what the Spurs will do, but would it work as well with another team? He averaged 8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this past season.

10. Jamal Crawford (Minnesota Timberwolves). Even at age 38, he can still get buckets. Not as efficiently as he once did, but the three-time Sixth Man of the Year can still score the rock. He’s also good in the locker room. He opted out in Minnesota and some team is going to get him to bolster their bench (the Warriors have long been rumored with a minimum deal, Crawford is waiting to see if anyone else will offer more).

11. Rodney Hood (Cleveland Cavaliers). Another player (like Isaiah Thomas) who saw his stock fall — went into last season as the expected go-to scorer of the Utah Jazz, and by the end of the season couldn’t get off the bench in Cleveland.He’s 6’8” wing who can get buckets, more than a few teams could use that. Is Cleveland one of them?

12. Brook Lopez (Los Angeles Lakers). He has some versatility, he can shoot the three (34.5 percent) and took 41 percent of his shots from deep last season. Plus, he’s an efficient scorer around the basket, hits the boards hard, and uses his size and length to defend the paint. A lot of teams are not looking for his style of traditional center, but a lot of teams could use him for depth off the bench.

13. Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers). This may be too low for him on this list. L.A. liked Harrell, a restricted free agent who found his scoring touch last season and averaged 11 a game for the team. He was very efficient with a PER of 24.7 for the Clippers. Other teams have not made an offer on the restricted free agent because it is assumed the Los Angeles would just match, but he may choose to play for the qualifying offer then hit the open market in a year.

14. Tony Parker (San Antonio Spurs). It’s hard to picture him in any uniform but San Antonio’s, but he is a free agent and some teams that need a backup point guard (Denver, Houston) have been rumored to have interest. Parker would be a backup for the Spurs as well (behind Dejounte Murray) but he can still play and is great in the locker room. Expect him to be a Spur again, they bring back players such as Parker or Manu Ginobili.

15. Michael Beasley (New York Knicks). The man can still get buckets — he averaged 13.2 points per game and shot better than 50 percent overall, plus 39.5 percent from three. He’s not the most focused guy, not much of a defender, but for a mid-level or near-minimum contract coming off the bench he could help a lot of teams.

16. Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat). The real question here is does he retire? If not, if Wade returns, it will be to the Miami Heat for one more season. He’s not chasing a ring with LeBron James (not that the Lakers are winning one next season anyway) or anyone else, he’ll play for the Heat until he hangs it up.

17. Greg Monroe (Boston Celtics). Monroe has game — a below-the-rim game where he can score in the post efficiently and get some boards. Problem is, that’s not what teams want in a center now. He had some value for Boston last season (after falling out of the rotation in Milwaukee) but his style of play has him limited. New Orleans has been rumored, another team could jump in.

18. Kyle O’Quinn (New York Knicks). He opted out of the $4.2 million he was owed this season and has found the market unforgiving. He’s not making that much now. That said he averaged 7.1 points per game for the Knicks last season, plays within himself, can hit midrange jumpers and can pass. In a backup role, a lot of teams could do worse.

19. Shabazz Napier (Portland Trail Blazers). The unrestricted free agent had a strong first half of last season and looked like he and his game had grown up, but he struggled after the All-Star break and slid out of the rotation. With Seth Curry in house a return to Portland is unlikely. He should land a deal as a bench point guard somewhere, but for the minimum.

20. Dante Cunningham (Brooklyn Nets). The veteran forward gave Brooklyn and before that New Orleans about minutes and some points (5.7 average) a night last season. He’s not a classic shooter but he can hit a three and will keep defenses honest. Can provide solid depth for a team and a fair price.

Clipper Darrell jokes about leaving to Lakers after LeBron James signing

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughJul 6, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Darrell Bailey is a Los Angeles Clippers superfan. But maybe, just maybe, his allegiance wavered when LeBron James decided to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On his Twitter on Wednesday, Clipper Darrell announced he was switching sides after LeBron decamped Cleveland for the purple and gold.

To be honest, it seemed like yet another odd free agent signing for the Lakers.

Via Twitter:

Of course, a day later Darrell came out and said that he would never root for the Lakers and that he would continue to be a Clipper superfan. The photo Darrell sent out was several years old, and if memory serves me it was from when the Lakers acquired Steve Nash and Dwight Howard.

If anything, this gambit was just promotion for his radio show.

The Lakers keep loading up with nemeses of LeBron James, including Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson.

Adding “Laker Darrell” would have been too much.

Grayson Allen is already doing Grayson Allen things in the NBA (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughJul 5, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
During his time at Duke University, Grayson Allen was known for being a bit of a hassle on the floor. The multi-talented wing was a good scorer and defender, but also found himself in the middle of several controversies during his time at the vaunted basketball powerhouse.

Allen drew national headlines for kicking and tripping opposing players in a fashion not in line with normal basketball moves. For many fans heading into the 2018 NBA Draft, that was their primary concern about their favorite team selecting Allen.

Now, Allen is a member of the Utah Jazz and already it seems that he is up to his old tricks. On Thursday night, during a summer league game in Utah against the Atlanta Hawks, Allen found himself locked up with rookie Trae Young.

Via Twitter:

The play was obviously a foul (or several) on Allen, not to mention a questionable decision when it came to the Utah rookie.

Young gave him a jab step to create space, then when the two receded back to the 3-point line, Allen found himself in a vulnerable defensive position, too close to do basically anything but foul. That allowed Young to pull the swing through move, and Allen decided to fully lock him up.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder will like Allen’s tenacity on the defensive end of the floor, but first and foremost that is a bad defensive play by the rookie. Mix that with a dumb, unnecessary escalation on a normal shooting foul and … let’s just say there’s a lot of work to do in the personality department this season in Utah.

Extra games can help some teams in the NBA summer grind

AP
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) Summer play is a grind for the Miami Heat.

They like it that way.

Miami is one of eight teams doubling up on summer leagues this year, and when the biggest one in NBA history opens on Friday in Las Vegas – all 30 franchises are sending a club to the primary summer league for the first time – the Heat think that getting three games under their belt already will be a big help.

The first summer league hosted by the Sacramento Kings, the California Classic, came to a close Thursday. Golden State beat the Los Angeles Lakers 77-71, and Miami topped Sacramento 86-76.

Later Thursday, play in the Utah Jazz Summer League wraps up with Memphis facing San Antonio and Utah squaring off with Atlanta.

The Heat flew cross-country for their summer league training camp in Sacramento, doing so because playing in the second league ensures that the team will appear in at least eight summer games instead of the five that are guaranteed to teams who play only in Las Vegas.

And they saw players get better in the three Sacramento games, perhaps giving them – and the other seven clubs that played in the early leagues – a leg up on competition they’ll see in Vegas.

“I’m not interested in playing guys five minutes one game, five minutes the next game,” Heat summer league coach Eric Glass said. “I’d rather play a guy 15 minutes in one game and sit him in the next game so we can get a rhythm. And you can get better in the gym by yourself, but playing organized basketball is the best way to improve and these guys get three weeks of that.”

Starting Friday, every summer game left on the NBA schedule happens on two courts at UNLV. Unlike the Sacramento and Utah leagues, there’s a true playoff system in Las Vegas and a champion will be crowned on July 17.

For all eight teams that have played this week, it’s a quick turnaround to get ready for Las Vegas. Most of the eight teams get Friday off, the lone exception being Golden State – which meets the Los Angeles Clippers in the 10th and final game on the Las Vegas opening-day slate.

The main attraction on Day 1 in Las Vegas is the 9:30 p.m. EDT game between Phoenix and Dallas. The Suns have No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton set to make his debut, though it’s almost certain that Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic – the No. 3 pick and whose European pro season ended just days before the draft – will not play in his team’s summer opener.

Ayton will likely see a few NBA stars when he gets to Vegas. He’s already been blown away by a WNBA star – Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi.

When he met her, with Taurasi walking over to greet him as he went through a weight-room session, even the NBA’s No. 1 pick was star struck.

“She is the Michael Jordan of the WNBA,” Ayton said.

Doncic still hasn’t gotten the clearance to sign his contract and hasn’t participated in a live practice with Dallas’ summer club yet.

“We’re getting close to getting those things done, but we’re not there yet,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “But he will be in Vegas. He is going to continue to ramp up his workload.”

Thursday’s recaps:

WARRIORS 77, LAKERS 71

Marcus Derrickson led the way for Golden State (3-0) with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Omari Johnson scored 15 and Gian Clavell added 10 for the Warriors, who gave Damian Jones and Jordan Bell the day off.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 14 points and handed out eight assists for the Lakers. Moe Wagner scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Nick King also scored 13 and Jeffrey Carroll added 11 for the Lakers.

HEAT 86, KINGS 76

Derrick Jones Jr. had 19 points for Miami (2-1), which got 14 from Bam Adebayo, 12 – all on 3-pointers – from Duncan Robinson and 10 points and seven assists from Derrick Walton Jr.

Justin Jackson scored 26 for Sacramento (1-2). Harry Giles and Cam Reynolds each had 11 points for the Kings.