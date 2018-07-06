Report: After great Spurs tenure, Tony Parker signing with Hornets for two years, $10 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tony Parker‘s harsh comments contributed to Kawhi Leonard‘s falling out with the Spurs.

But Parker – after spending the first 17 years of his Hall of Fame career in San Antonio – will depart first.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Tony Parker has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with Charlotte, league source tells ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018

Source: Parker called Gregg Popovich in the last hour to inform him of decision to accept Charlotte offer. Spurs wanted Parker back, but Parker will take on a significant role with Hornets behind Kemba Walker. https://t.co/qjNzJqN2v0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018

Will this help the Spurs keep Leonard? It’ll still be an uphill battle. Leonard’s considerations run far wider than just Parker’s presence.

Even if not changing Leonard’s track, this move still holds huge sentimental ramifications. Unlike Tim Duncan and (probably?) Manu Ginobili, Parker won’t spend his entire career in San Antonio. But Duncan nearly signed with the Magic in 2000, and Ginobili strongly considered leaving for the 76ers in 2016.

That Ginobili situation seems similar to Parker’s now, as Ginobili would have gotten a higher salary and joined former Spurs assistant Brett Brown in Philadelphia. The Hornets just hired San Antonio assistant James Borrego as head coach, and $5 million annually is generous for a 36-year-old Parker.

The key difference: The Spurs spent big to retain Ginobili. They’re watching Parker leave.

San Antonio has already made Dejounte Murray its starting point guard, and Derrick White has looked good in summer league. The Spurs might have wanted to keep Parker, but they’re prepared for a new era at his position.

Charlotte has been desperate for a backup point guard behind Kemba Walker. Even a declining Parker should be an upgrade. He’ll also reunite with fellow French national-team player Nicolas Batum.

This is far from familiar, though. Parker became the Spurs’ starting point guard as a teenager, held the role for his entire prime and helped them win four titles, winning NBA Finals MVP in 2007. We’ll always remember him as a Spur – even if his career ends elsewhere.