Mike Brown and Ime Udoka among Gregg Popovich’s nine Team USA assistant coaches

Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball has picked its lineup of coaches to assist Gregg Popovich at the men’s national team minicamp in Las Vegas this month.

Of the nine picks, seven are NBA assistant coaches: Golden State’s Mike Brown, Miami’s Dan Craig, Utah’s Alex Jensen, Boston’s Jay Larranaga, Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley, San Antonio’s Ime Udoka and Portland’s David Vanterpool.

The other two slots went to top college head coaches, Villanova’s Jay Wright and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

The camp is July 25-27, with practices on the final two days. It’s the first time the national team candidates will be together for a camp in advance of next year’s world championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There are 35 players on the 2018-20 national team roster, including 11 who won Olympic gold in 2016.

Report: After great Spurs tenure, Tony Parker signing with Hornets for two years, $10 million

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
Tony Parker‘s harsh comments contributed to Kawhi Leonard‘s falling out with the Spurs.

But Parker – after spending the first 17 years of his Hall of Fame career in San Antonio – will depart first.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Will this help the Spurs keep Leonard? It’ll still be an uphill battle. Leonard’s considerations run far wider than just Parker’s presence.

Even if not changing Leonard’s track, this move still holds huge sentimental ramifications. Unlike Tim Duncan and (probably?) Manu Ginobili, Parker won’t spend his entire career in San Antonio. But Duncan nearly signed with the Magic in 2000, and Ginobili strongly considered leaving for the 76ers in 2016.

That Ginobili situation seems similar to Parker’s now, as Ginobili would have gotten a higher salary and joined former Spurs assistant Brett Brown in Philadelphia. The Hornets just hired San Antonio assistant James Borrego as head coach, and $5 million annually is generous for a 36-year-old Parker.

The key difference: The Spurs spent big to retain Ginobili. They’re watching Parker leave.

San Antonio has already made Dejounte Murray its starting point guard, and Derrick White has looked good in summer league. The Spurs might have wanted to keep Parker, but they’re prepared for a new era at his position.

Charlotte has been desperate for a backup point guard behind Kemba Walker. Even a declining Parker should be an upgrade. He’ll also reunite with fellow French national-team player Nicolas Batum.

This is far from familiar, though. Parker became the Spurs’ starting point guard as a teenager, held the role for his entire prime and helped them win four titles, winning NBA Finals MVP in 2007. We’ll always remember him as a Spur – even if his career ends elsewhere.

Trail Blazers second-rounder Gary Trent Jr. to receive higher salary guarantee than six first-rounders

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
A couple years ago – due to the NBA’s dated rookie scale and the national TV contracts causing a salary-cap boom – some second-round picks got paid more than first-round picks.

The league mostly addressed that issue by tying the rookie scale to the salary cap.

But because second-rounders can negotiate any contract and first-rounders are tied to the scale, there will still be oddities – like No. 37 pick Gary Trent Jr.‘s deal with the Trail Blazers.

Shams Charania

Second-round picks rarely receive three guaranteed seasons when signing the same year they’re drafted. The Mavericks guaranteed A.J. Hammons three years in 2016 (and regretted it).

By rule, first-round picks receive just two guaranteed seasons – though with higher salaries. So, even on his minimum contract, Trent will receive a larger guarantee than six first-rounders.

Here are the guarantees for Trent and the bottom of the first round:

24. Anfernee Simons (POR): $3,985,080

38. Gary Trent Jr. (POR): $3,919,177

25. Moritz Wagner (LAL): $3,825,600

26. Landry Shamet (PHI): $3,698,760

27. Robert Williams (BOS): $3,591,960

28. Jacob Evans (GSW): $3,570,120

29. Dzanan Musa (BRK): $3,543,840

30. Omari Spellman (ATL): $3,518,280

Trent will be locked into the minimum in the third year of his contract. Wagner, Shamet, Williams, Evans, Musa and Spellman will receive much more – if their team options get exercised.

So, they have higher upsides on their deals. But Trent — an ace 3-point shooter with lacking all-around game, particularly defensively — has a higher floor.

In exchange, Trent locked into a cheap salary for three years with Portland, essentially betting against himself. But security matters, too.

Report: With Heat, LeBron James tipped Kyrie Irving on possible return to Cavaliers – and Irving resisted

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Why did Kyrie Irving request a trade from the Cavaliers last summer, when – if he had waited just one (championship-contending) season – he could have led Cleveland without LeBron James?

Maybe because LeBron screwed up Irving’s plans with the Cavs once before, and Irving didn’t want to take another chance.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic on 92.3 The Fan Cleveland:

It has been made clear to me by multiple people: Kyrie never really wanted LeBron to come back in the first place, that he didn’t think that it was necessary. LeBron said something to Kyrie on the court following a game when he was with Miami, something to the effect of, “Keep going. Keep doing what you’re doing.  You never know. I could be back here one day” or something like that. And Kyrie went in the locker room and basically said, “We don’t need that. What’s he talking about? We don’t need that guy.”

He didn’t want him here in the first place. He didn’t think the Cavs needed LeBron. He didn’t want him here in the first place. That’s been told to me by many, many, many people throughout the organization.

The Cavaliers reportedly sold Irving on a his 2014 contract extension on a plan of acquiring LeBron and Kevin Love. But even if they did, that plan seemed far-fetched at the time.

And Irving’s reservations clearly came to fruition – at least in his mind, which is what mattered when Irving requested a trade. Irving’s LeBron fatigue, evident before their first game together, was apparently in effect even before LeBron returned to Cleveland. Their relationship wasn’t necessarily doomed to fail, but it was always an uphill battle.

This story also illustrates how LeBron’s plans become public long before he executes them. LeBron always insists he doesn’t know what he’ll do until the last season of his current contract ends. But, like anyone facing such a huge life decision, he deliberates in advance – sometimes with people who spread his thoughts. That’s how we heard of his Lakers interest more than a year ago and talk of his return to Cleveland got going even further in advance.

How much did that on-court conversation with Irving contribute to LeBron’s considerations leaking? LeBron didn’t tell Lonzo Ball anything so directly during their postgame talk, last season but was LeBron laying the groundwork for joining the Lakers?

I know this: In a couple years, as LeBron’s Lakers contract nears expiration, I’ll keep a closer eye on which young players he approaches after games.

Report: Thunder, Carmelo Anthony to part ways

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony thoroughly and publicly rebuked the Thunder for how they used him.

He also exercised his $27,928,140 player option with Oklahoma City.

But apparently Anthony will get (at least most of) his money and get to pick his team, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young of ESPN:

The massive financial implications of Anthony opting into his $27.9 million contract for the 2018-19 season — coupled with a mutual understanding that his scaled back role isn’t what he had signed up for to play with Oklahoma City — have dictated that the two sides will part ways sometime this summer, league sources told ESPN.

Stretching Anthony would put Oklahoma City in line to save $98,016,437 in luxury-tax payments next season. Dumping him outright in a trade would drop Oklahoma City’s slated tax bill by $132,354,122.

The upside of stretching him: The Thunder could do so unilaterally, maybe in conjunction with him accepting a buyout that increases their savings further. The downside of stretching him: The Thunder would still have to pay him over the next three years, and his cap hit each of those seasons – $9,309,380 (minus potential buyout savings) – would count toward the cap and luxury tax.

The upside of trading him in a straight salary dump: The savings would be larger, and he’d be completely off Oklahoma City’s books. The downside of trading him in a straight salary dump: It’d require major sweeteners to get another team to take Anthony.

So, Oklahoma City must assess how much Anthony would surrender in a buyout to hit free agency and how much other teams would demand to accept him in a trade. But it’s clear, one way or another, the Thunder will find a resolution that ends with Anthony gone.

Expect rumors to follow about Anthony joining LeBron James with the Lakers.