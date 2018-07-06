Getty Images

Did not see this coming: Kyle Anderson signs four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with Grizzlies

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
In a summer where DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors, this may be the most surprising move of the summer.

The Memphis Grizzlies — 28th in the NBA in pace last season — are going after “Slo-Mo” making an offer to restricted free agent to Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson.

That is the full mid-level exception for Anderson.

The Spurs now have 48 hours to match or let him go to Memphis. With the team’s roster in flux — Tony Parker leaving for Charlotte, the Kawhi Leonard situation — what the Spurs will choose is a little murky.

“Slo-mo” fits well with either team. He is crafty pick-and-roll ball handler and a long, switchable defender, who averaged 8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this past season. His rather unorthodox game doesn’t fit everywhere, but the Spurs and Grizzlies are the two teams where it would work.

 

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 9:31 PM EDT
This was bound to happen.

On the court, the Thunder want to play faster, feature more Jerami Grant, and shrink Carmelo Anthony‘s role — something he didn’t want. Off the court, the Thunder were staring in the face of the largest tax bill in NBA history — salary and tax in excess of $300 million — and they can shrink that sum by as much as $100 million by letting him go.

Now it’s official, the two sides are working on their divorce. The question moves to what is next for Anthony?

I get into all of that in this latest PBT Extra.

Report: Zach LaVine signs four-year, $78 million offer sheet with Kings, Bulls to match.

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
UPDATE: The Chicago Bulls are going to match

The Sacramento Kings had been talking to LaVine about a potential offer, and they came in big reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

The deal has no options and no-trade clauses, according to Vince Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls’ deadline is 11:59 ET on Sunday.

To keep a team from matching on a restricted free agent, the team with the offer sheet usually has to overpay. Still, that is A LOT of money for LaVine. A lot.

That said, the Bulls and LaVine were talking and sources said the salary offer was around $18 million a season. Is that $2 million a season worth losing him? Or, have the Bulls shifted their focus more toward Lauri Markkanen as the cornerstone of the future.

LaVine is a bet on potential, he has shown a lot in stretches, but his game is based on athleticism and he is coming off an ACL surgery, then had to be shut down last season with knee tendonitis. Health has to be a concern.

However, if healthy he has the tools to be a quality two guard in the NBA. His last season in Minnesota before the ACL injury he averaged 18.9 points per game with an above-average 57.6 true shooting percentage and the ability to hit threes. The questions are can he get back to that place physically, and can his game mature to make up for any loss of athleticism? LaVine does put in the work. Also, to LaVine’s credit, since coming to the Bulls he embraced the role of being the new face of the franchise in public.

The Kings are betting that the Bulls don’t want to go up to $20 million, and Sacramento will have added to a young core that includes De'Aaron FoxBuddy Hield, and Marvin Bagley III. They will have some quality young pieces who can play an exciting up-tempo style.

Which rebuilding team is willing to pay LaVine for his potential?

Where will Carmelo Anthony play next? Bet on banana boat buddies.

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
When you wonder where Carmelo Anthony is going to play next, you need to think back to his buddies on the banana boat.

As had been expected, Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder are working toward a parting of the ways — via trade, buyout, stretch or some combination of all of it. This was the right move for both sides: the Thunder will save $80 million to $100 million in luxury tax (depending on how a deal is put together); ‘Melo doesn’t want to play a shrinking role in Oklahoma City, and that’s all that would be available to him.

Once this all gets worked out, where will Anthony sign next? On a veteran minimum deal (most likely, maybe a small exception) he can fit financially on any elite team in the league. Let’s break down the contenders, and it all starts with the teams who have his banana boat buddies.

• The Houston Rockets (and banana boater Chris Paul). We know the Rockets like Anthony, they worked very hard to get him last summer before a trade with the Knicks just fell apart (because someone in New York sobered up and thought “we don’t want Ryan Anderson and that contract”).

We also know there’s a natural fit in the roster because Trevor Ariza bolted to take Phoenix’s cash. Anthony can space the floor as a shooter, he hit 35.7 percent from three last season and was solid on spot-up jumpers. The Rockets are an isolation heavy team, and isolations/post-ups accounted for 32.5 percent of Anthony’s possessions last season. And he can still get buckets at a fair rate that way.

The problems are Anthony is not a three anymore — he played either no minutes or just 250 there last season for OKC (depending on how your ranked him with certain lineups), he was always a four — and he is a defensive liability, he can be targeted on the switches that are the heart of the Rockets’ defensive strategy (Anthony did better on switches statistically than you would think during the regular season, he wasn’t bad, but in the playoffs the Jazz targeted him and played Anthony off the court.

• The Los Angeles Lakers (and banana boater LeBron James). The Lakers are trying to amass some veterans and playmakers/scorers to go around their young core and LeBron so they can win games this season, yet remain flexible going forward. Anthony could fit in with that, plus the Lakers’ roster is nearly devoid of shooting and Anthony can still do that.

The challenge with the Lakers is fit. The Lakers don’t want to take the ball out of the hands of LeBron or Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma, and those are the guys who will split time at the forward slots for L.A. next season. Put simply, the Lakers would be slowing the development of their best young talent if they bring in and lean on Carmelo, and that is just not smart. Still, never say never to this as a one-year experiment.

• Miami Heat (and banana boater Dwyane Wade). This actually makes some sense on the court, Anthony could step in and fill the shooting big role that Kelly Olynyk filled for the Heat last season. During the regular season the Heat can hide Anthony defensively thanks to the versatility of James Johnson, Josh Richardson, and Justise Winslow.

Miami’s medical staff and conditioning focus have extended the career of many a player, that could be good for the 34-year-old Anthony. But Erik Spoelstra and staff will want to keep Anthony in a specific role and will be blunt with him about it. Is that what Anthony wants to sign up for?

• The Golden State Warriors. If Anthony really wants to ring chase, he can lob them a call. However, talk about a team that wants to play fast, move the ball, defend hard, and put Anthony into a very small role, this would be the pinnacle of that. Golden State can play Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Jordan Bell key minutes at the four, Anthony would be a luxury. After what Anthony said following the playoffs last season when the Thunder shrunk his role during the playoffs (he didn’t like it one bit) it’s hard to imagine he signs up for this.

• Other teams may jump into the mix. The question Anthony needs to ask himself is what he wants most? Touches and a big role? A title? Those two things are not coming in one package, so where is that line? Only Anthony can answer that question.

Report: Dwight Howard finalized buyout with Brooklyn, to sign with Washington

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
Get out the popcorn and get comfortable, because it’s really happening: The Washington Wizards, the most dysfunctional locker room in the NBA is about to add Dwight Howard to the mix.

Dwight Howard has been traded from Charlotte to Brooklyn, and the Nets have finalized the buyout that will make Howard a free agent, clearing the way for him to be a Wizards. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

This was all reported before but couldn’t become official until the NBA’s signing moratorium was over.

Howard replaces Marcin Gortat, who was traded because he doesn’t get along with John Wall in a salary dump for Austin Rivers. Howard had a solid season last year in Charlotte, averaging 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Coach Steve Clifford put Howard back in his comfort zones, didn’t ask him to do too much, and while things were inconsistent they were not bad for Howard in Charlotte.

Of course, Howard’s teammates weren’t fond of him in Charlotte. Now he goes to a locker room that may be the most dysfunctional in the NBA (and we can throw in Jeff Green for fun as well). Howard wants to change his reputation, but the rest of us are sitting around with popcorn waiting for the drama to begin.