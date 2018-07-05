AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Report: Markelle Fultz (76ers), Jaylen Brown (Celtics) among players ‘off limits’ in Kawhi Leonard trade

Update: Perhaps, Wojnarowski meant Al Horford rather than Terry Rozier as a top-five player. Horford is better, but given age and salary, Terry Rozier might have more trade value. So, it’s ambiguous.

 

The 76ers and Celtics are rising powers, because they’re loaded with good, mostly young, players.

For the same reason, both teams are viable trade partners with the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard.

Philadelphia has Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz. Boston has Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier.

But apparently neither team is willing to deal those players to San Antonio.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz – they’re off limits. Boston’s really got their top five players off limits. Boston’s more willing to do a deal that’s pick-heavy. But the Spurs want good players back. They don’t want to rebuild. They want picks and guys who can help them stay in the playoffs.

Perhaps, the 76ers can construct a trade around Dario Saric and Robert Covington. Philadelphia also has the Heat’s 2021 first-round pick.

The Celtics are more loaded with draft picks – a Kings or 76ers first-rounder next year, a Grizzlies first-rounder and a Clippers first-rounder. But beyond its top five, Boston’s players aren’t exactly alluring.

Not that the Celtics should include any of those top five. Leonard reportedly isn’t that interested in Boston – a big deal because he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Perhaps, Philadelphia should dangle Fultz. Leonard might be more interested in staying there.

But his injury presents a big risk for any team that has him. Even a reliable pledge to re-sign would leave major questions.

Really, this shows how far the Spurs are from trading Leonard. They’re asking for the moon, and other teams refuse to include assets worthy of the superstar. That gap can get bridged quickly, but this is the stalemate typical of early trade talks.

Report: Lakers prioritizing ‘tough-minded playmakers’ who’ll allow LeBron James to post up more

After adding LeBron James, the Lakers have since agreed to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo.

What the heck are the Lakers doing?

Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

The Cavs were a team of specialists — many of them shooters — who were placed around the league’s ultimate Swiss Army knife. But at times, especially during the playoffs, it did have the feel that James was playing 1-on-5 and needing to play 48 minutes because he was the team’s only true creator and playmaker.

Cleveland also prioritized shooters and offense-minded players ahead of defenders and steadily sunk in the defensive rankings over the past three seasons, bottoming out as the No. 29 defensive efficiency team last season. This became a liability at times, particularly against the juggernaut Warriors.

What Johnson pitched to James was a team stocked with tough-minded playmakers like Stephenson and Rondo who could free up James to finish in the lanes and from the post, rather than having to create the lion’s share of the offense himself. Rondo and Stephenson are also defensively versatile as their length enables them to be effective defenders in switches. That also follows with the talents of the 6-foot-6 Ball, who showed the ability to be an elite rebounder and defender for a guard in his rookie year.

James, who will turn 34 in December, had studied the careers of all-time greats such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan and noted how they moved from the wing to the post as they approached their mid-30s.

Playing more like Bryant and Jordan will take time and patience and James told Johnson that some habits will be hard to break, sources said. But James knows moving to playing more inside and giving up some control of the ball is important as he ages and his athleticism starts to fade.

Maybe the idea is playing in the post on this team will ideally train LeBron for the new challenge. If he can do it with the poor spacing Los Angeles will have next year, he can do it in any system. It’s like a donut on a baseball bat in the on-deck circle.

But I fear the Lakers believe this iteration will work.

It’ll be an uphill battle.

Lebron needn’t be his only team’s playmaker, but he’s arguably the greatest playmaker of all-time. Taking the ball out of his hands is self-defeating in the micro.

In the macro, perhaps that’ll allow him to preserve energy. LeBron reportedly wants to play off the ball more.

If that allows him to expend more energy on defense, it could pay off. The Cavaliers’ defense was awful, and LeBron’s laziness on that end factored both directly and indirectly, setting a tone for his teammates. Given LeBron’s massive offensive burden, that approach made some sense. But it had major drawbacks.

The problem now: Rondo and Stephenson aren’t good enough.

Their defensive reputations far exceed their production anymore. Stephenson has struggled outside Indiana, and Rondo dials it up only in the playoffs.

Rondo remains a plus-passer, and Stephenson brings creativity offensively. But it’ll be harder for both to operate on this spacing-challenged team. And they’ll be taking the ball from LeBron freaking James.

I’m also skeptical this is a massive departure from LeBron’s situation in Cleveland. The Cavs were at their best when surrounding LeBron with specialists. But they also spent enough time last season partnering LeBron with another ball-dominant perimeter player – Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade or Jordan Clarkson – to expose the failings of those lineups.

The Lakers are definitely prioritizing more defense, and their experiment deserves a chance to unfold. But I’m doubtful.

At least the Lakers have the young players (Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart) and cap space next summer to re-tool if this plan fails.

Counter-report: Kawhi Leonard consistent in desire to join Lakers

Word emerged a couple weeks ago Kawhi Leonard wants to leave the Spurs – ideally for Los Angeles, particularly the Lakers.

Then, LeBron James agreed to sign with the Lakers.

That has made Leonard less interested in the Lakers and more interested in the Clippers, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

On the other hand…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Leonard has been very consistent – well, really, privately – that he wants to go to the Lakers.

It’d be easy to chalk up Charania’s scoop as San Antonio trying to create leverage in trade talks by projecting multiple suitors for Leonard, and maybe that’s all this is. But Charania appears too plugged-in with Leonard to dismiss.

Then again, the reliable Wojnarowski is saying the opposite.

It’s becoming increasingly clear we know far less about Leonard than we thought. The quiet superstar’s intentions remain mysterious.

Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker: ‘Will never celebrate 4th of July. Know your history’

Major NBA free-agent decisions have hijacked July 4 the last few years – Gordon Hayward to the Celtics in 2017, Kevin Durant to the Warriors in 2016, LaMarcus Aldridge to the Spurs in 2015.

But the holiday was quiet this year, Amir Johnson returning to the 76ers the biggest move. That allowed people around the league to enjoy the day’s festivities.

Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker apparently didn’t partake, though.

Walker:

We celebrate July 4 as a national independence day, but only whites achieved a level of independence worth celebrating in 1776. Though we’ve made huge strides, the United States has not adequately reconciled the racism in its past – and present. By celebrating July 4, perhaps, on some level, we’re perpetuating an and inaccurate and harmful rosy version of history. If we don’t accurately recognize how blacks have been and are treated in this country, we’ll never properly address it.

I’d argue the Declaration of Independence set us all on a course toward greater freedom and is worth celebrating. Have we always upheld the document’s creed “that all men are created equal”? No. But declaring that noble intention was progress. It represents what we should strive for, and at times have strived for, as a nation.

Perhaps, it’s harder for Walker than me to look past America’s repeated failings on that front and focus on the idealized dream. As a black man, he has had different experiences than me, a white man. So, I don’t begrudge his stance, even if it differs from mine.

Our freedom of speech, constitutionally protected in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence, is part of what makes America great and worth celebrating – even though it’s far from perfect.

Reports: Amir Johnson returning to Philadelphia next year

Amir Johnson is going back to the Philadelphia 76ers for at least one more season.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday that Johnson has agreed to a one-year contract with Philadelphia that could become official as soon as Friday, when the NBA’s offseason moratorium on player movement ends. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of that moratorium.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

