Report: LeBron James not pressuring Lakers to add second star

LeBron James joined the Heat with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh already committed to Miami. LeBron returned to Cleveland with Kyrie Irving already on the roster and the Cavaliers holding a clear plan to add Kevin Love.
And, for a while, it appeared LeBron wanted the Lakers to get Paul George and/or Kawhi Leonard before going to Los Angeles.
But LeBron committed to the Lakers for at least three years despite George agreeing to re-sign with the Thunder and the Spurs still holding Leonard.
When will the Lakers get LeBron a co-star?
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
LeBron is a Laker, and he is not pressuring L.A. to acquire a second star now, per sources familiar with his thinking. His decision to come alone for three guaranteed seasons speaks for itself. He knows Ingram has at least borderline All-Star potential, and that the 2019 free-agency class is loaded beyond Leonard. He has faith in the combined powers of his supernova talent and the Lakers brand.
I tend to think LeBron actually feels this way, but there’s plenty coming out of Los Angeles attributed to LeBron that maximizes the Lakers’ leverage in trade negotiations. This could be a ploy.
But even if LeBron feels this way now, I’m not sure how long it will last.
LeBron joined the Lakers for numerous reasons, including lifestyle and proximity to Hollywood. But he’s also deeply competitive, and even if he wants to take the long view, underwhelming on-court performance – look at this team! – could test his patience sooner than later.
Then what?
For Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins is not the biggest addition of the summer.
Curry and his wife, Ayesha, welcomed their new son, Canon, into the world on Monday.
Congratulations to the Currys!
Let me just add, as the father of three, the shift from man-to-man defense to zone is brutal with children. You simply cannot keep up. Godspeed you two.
Stephen is going to get
some needed sleep a little time away as he is still scheduled to play in the American Century Championship, the celbrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, July 13-15 (broadcast here on NBC).
The three stages of Dwight Howard during the journeyman phase of his career:
1. Howard joins a new team.
2. Redemption stories get told.
3. Howard departs and his teammates celebrate his exit.
Howard joining the Wizards is Step 1. So, we’re onto Step 2.
Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington:
From what I’ve been told by a source, he wants to change the narrative on him, what people perceive of him.
I believe Howard wants to change perception of him.
But I’m hardly convinced he grasps how to actually do it. He’s 32-year-old and still displays immaturity and grating behavior. Habits are hard to break.
Good luck to him and Washington, though. He at least deserves a chance to back this up.
With LeBron James moving to the Western Conference, destroying even further the idea of balance between the East and West in the NBA, the cries have gone up again to change the playoff to a 1-16 seeding regardless of conference. Balance out the schedule, then get the best teams in the postseason.
The NBA’s response: That would lead to a 40,000 miles increase in travel for teams during the postseason (from an average currently of about 90,000 up to 130,000). And, if the league is going to do away with conferences during the playoffs it needs to balance out the regular season schedules, which would add about 140,000 travel miles to teams (who did about 1.4 million miles last season).
Mark Cuban’s response to that: So what? The Dallas Mavericks owner took to Twitter.
It should be noted Cuban’s Mavericks are in the West, which is just going to be a bloodbath nightly this season — even the worst team in the conference last season, Phoenix, got noticeably better this offseason. Making the playoffs in the West is going to take 47-48 wins at least. It would be to Cuban’s benefit to have a 1-16 seeding because his team’s chances of making the playoffs and maybe even advancing a round increase.
A 1-16 seeding would be good for a league that both wants to foster a level playing field of competition, and wants to have the best Finals possible. We’ll never know for sure what would have happened, but this past season Golden State and Houston played a thrilling seven-game series in the Western Conference Finals, then from there the Warriors went on to sweep the East’s best Cavaliers. This playoff format change would be good for the league.
Not that it’s going to happen. This change would require approval from a supermajority of NBA owners — good luck convincing half a dozen or so men who own Eastern Conference teams to reduce their chances at getting playoff revenue from games in their buildings in the name of “competitive balance.” Those owners will vote their pocketbook at keep the odds of them getting extra cash higher.
Still, it would be fun to see someday.
The Timberwolves pulled Nemanja Bjelica‘s $4,937,499 qualifying offer (to sign Anthony Tolliver while remaining out of the luxury tax).
Bjelica will land on his feet – though with a slight reduction to a salary of $4,449,000.
Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:
Bjelica becomes the 17th player who’ll get a standard contract from Philadelphia – two more than the regular-season limit. The 76ers could buy out Jerryd Bayless. Maybe they’ll make a larger trade (for Kawhi Leonard?) that clears another roster spot. More likely, someone like Justin Anderson or Furkan Korkmaz could get pinched.
Bjelica will replace Ersan Ilyasova (who’s leaving for the Bucks) as a stretch four. Dario Saric‘s development reduces the importance of a specialist for that role, though.
Unlike Ilyasova, Bjelica can’t easily slide to center. Bjelica can play small forward, but he did that due more to Minnesota’s roster construction than a genuine proficiency for the position.
Bjelica, already 30, doesn’t have the upside associated with most players who have only three years of NBA experience. But he’s already a productive player, and he’ll fit just fine in Philadelphia.