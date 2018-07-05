Grayson Allen is already doing Grayson Allen things in the NBA (VIDEO)

During his time at Duke University, Grayson Allen was known for being a bit of a hassle on the floor. The multi-talented wing was a good scorer and defender, but also found himself in the middle of several controversies during his time at the vaunted basketball powerhouse.
Allen drew national headlines for kicking and tripping opposing players in a fashion not in line with normal basketball moves. For many fans heading into the 2018 NBA Draft, that was their primary concern about their favorite team selecting Allen.
Now, Allen is a member of the Utah Jazz and already it seems that he is up to his old tricks. On Thursday night, during a summer league game in Utah against the Atlanta Hawks, Allen found himself locked up with rookie Trae Young.
The play was obviously a foul (or several) on Allen, not to mention a questionable decision when it came to the Utah rookie.
Young gave him a jab step to create space, then when the two receded back to the 3-point line, Allen found himself in a vulnerable defensive position, too close to do basically anything but foul. That allowed Young to pull the swing through move, and Allen decided to fully lock him up.
Jazz coach Quin Snyder will like Allen’s tenacity on the defensive end of the floor, but first and foremost that is a bad defensive play by the rookie. Mix that with a dumb, unnecessary escalation on a normal shooting foul and … let’s just say there’s a lot of work to do in the personality department this season in Utah.
Extra games can help some teams in the NBA summer grind
LAS VEGAS (AP) Summer play is a grind for the Miami Heat.
They like it that way.
Miami is one of eight teams doubling up on summer leagues this year, and when the biggest one in NBA history opens on Friday in Las Vegas – all 30 franchises are sending a club to the primary summer league for the first time – the Heat think that getting three games under their belt already will be a big help.
The first summer league hosted by the Sacramento Kings, the California Classic, came to a close Thursday. Golden State beat the Los Angeles Lakers 77-71, and Miami topped Sacramento 86-76.
Later Thursday, play in the Utah Jazz Summer League wraps up with Memphis facing San Antonio and Utah squaring off with Atlanta.
The Heat flew cross-country for their summer league training camp in Sacramento, doing so because playing in the second league ensures that the team will appear in at least eight summer games instead of the five that are guaranteed to teams who play only in Las Vegas.
And they saw players get better in the three Sacramento games, perhaps giving them – and the other seven clubs that played in the early leagues – a leg up on competition they’ll see in Vegas.
“I’m not interested in playing guys five minutes one game, five minutes the next game,” Heat summer league coach Eric Glass said. “I’d rather play a guy 15 minutes in one game and sit him in the next game so we can get a rhythm. And you can get better in the gym by yourself, but playing organized basketball is the best way to improve and these guys get three weeks of that.”
Starting Friday, every summer game left on the NBA schedule happens on two courts at UNLV. Unlike the Sacramento and Utah leagues, there’s a true playoff system in Las Vegas and a champion will be crowned on July 17.
For all eight teams that have played this week, it’s a quick turnaround to get ready for Las Vegas. Most of the eight teams get Friday off, the lone exception being Golden State – which meets the Los Angeles Clippers in the 10th and final game on the Las Vegas opening-day slate.
The main attraction on Day 1 in Las Vegas is the 9:30 p.m. EDT game between Phoenix and Dallas. The Suns have No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton set to make his debut, though it’s almost certain that Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic – the No. 3 pick and whose European pro season ended just days before the draft – will not play in his team’s summer opener.
Ayton will likely see a few NBA stars when he gets to Vegas. He’s already been blown away by a WNBA star – Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi.
When he met her, with Taurasi walking over to greet him as he went through a weight-room session, even the NBA’s No. 1 pick was star struck.
“She is the Michael Jordan of the WNBA,” Ayton said.
Doncic still hasn’t gotten the clearance to sign his contract and hasn’t participated in a live practice with Dallas’ summer club yet.
“We’re getting close to getting those things done, but we’re not there yet,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “But he will be in Vegas. He is going to continue to ramp up his workload.”
Thursday’s recaps:
WARRIORS 77, LAKERS 71
Marcus Derrickson led the way for Golden State (3-0) with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Omari Johnson scored 15 and Gian Clavell added 10 for the Warriors, who gave Damian Jones and Jordan Bell the day off.
Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 14 points and handed out eight assists for the Lakers. Moe Wagner scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Nick King also scored 13 and Jeffrey Carroll added 11 for the Lakers.
Parker’s gonna be an interesting one because they’re trying to figure out in San Antonio what they’re doing. Can he sit around and wait for that? There is some money — Charlotte’s got some interest in him, Denver might have a little interest. Now Denver, they’re looking for a backup point guard so that might be a veteran — minimum guy, but Charlotte has an exception. They’ve got some money, and James Borrego, the new Charlotte coach, coached him with the Spurs. And there’s others. There’s not a team in the league who wouldn’t love to have Tony as a backup.
It’s hard to say what value Parker has at this time. He is 36 years old and coming off of a year which he missed parts of due to a quad injury, a leg issue that sort of nag away at a vet.
His decision is likely up to how much Parker thinks he has left in the tank, and what his projected role will be within the Spurs organization next year vs. what other teams can offer if they indeed approach him.
Luc Longley blames Philippines coach for World Cup violence
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia assistant coach and former NBA star Luc Longley has accused Philippines coach Chot Reyes of inciting the violence that marred a World Cup qualifying match between the teams on Monday.
The former Chicago Bulls player described the bench-clearing brawl which saw 13 players, including four Australians, ejected from the match as the worst thing he had seen on a basketball court.
Longley, who has been praised for his efforts to protect Australian player Chris Goulding from a large group of Philippines players, said Reyes had called on his players during a time out to “hit somebody, put somebody on their …”
Reyes has defended the comments, which were picked up by television microphones, as a routine instruction to his players to foul on fast breaks.
Speaking to media on Wednesday, Longley rejected Reyes’ comments and criticized the Philippines players for posing for a group selfie after the brawl had abated. Basketball Australia has sought to limit further comment on the brawl which is being investigated by world governing body FIBA.
But Longley was eager to speak, condemning what he called the “gangster” behavior of some Philippines players.
“I do believe their coach Chot Reyes incited them to come out and thug us,” Longley said. “There’s video evidence of that.
“Then he substituted a thug out there who took three or four cheap swings at (Goulding). This is out of the party line but I’m most disturbed with their head coach. I think he was embarrassed by the way his team was playing. I think he was embarrassed by the shape they were in. I think he was embarrassed by how they fought.
“He wouldn’t look me in the eye at the end of the game when I shook his hand. I think he was embarrassed and that’s where a lot of it came from. I’m upset with him more than anybody. To let his team take gangster selfies on the baseline after something like that, that shows a total lack of control and respect.”
This just happened. After one of the wildest on-court brawls in recent memory, the Philippines team pauses to pose for a selfie, like there’s something to celebrate pic.twitter.com/fTXAaBA5lp
Longley said he felt he had no choice but to come off the bench to defend Goulding when he saw the Australian pinned under a pile of Philippines players.
“Those are the sorts of images you hope you never see, one guy lying on the ground covering up his head and being kicked and beaten by the other team, players and officials and guys from the crowd,” he said. “It was horrifying. I wasn’t supposed to come off the bench. It was really disturbing.
“I went onto the court to protect our guys, with the idea of not hurting anyone, just putting my big body in the way.”
Basketball Australia was expected to make Goulding available to speak to reporters Wednesday but withdrew him, saying he would speak “at a better time.”
Australian veteran Daniel Kickert who was seen to elbow a Philippines player in response to a foul on Goulding before the brawl erupted, described the violence as “regrettable.”
“I was put in a position where I made an action that was unfortunate,” he said. “I think I overstepped a little bit in my response to the escalation in the game.
“I’m going to let FIBA do everything they need to do and come to the answers they see fit.”
Australia coach Andrej Lemanis said he feared the brawl would make it more difficult to call on Australian NBA players for international duty.
NBA teams are often reluctant to release players as it is for the two FIBA windows, in June-July and September, that fall in the league’s off-season.
Two current NBA players, Milwaukee Bucks pair Thon Maker and Matthew Dellavadova, were on Australia’s roster for the match. Maker is facing a possible FIBA suspension after he attempted numerous fly-kicks on Filipino opponents.
“Obviously that’s one of the concerns … what it means generally in terms of players willingness to participate and put their hand up,” Lemanis said.
“We’ll see. Hopefully there’s good learnings out of this for everybody in terms of the safety and security required around the game.”
Report: Kawhi Leonard’s “people” actively hid him from Spurs staffers
The relationship between the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard has evolved over the past year from distrust to dysfunctional, with both sides playing their part to make it worse. It’s not quite “War of the Roses” bad, but this relationship is beyond repair now.
The Spurs exacerbated the problems — Tony Parker‘s comments about his injury being 100 times worse set things way back — but it’s not like Leonard and his advisors (particularly his uncle the manager) acted like adults through this. Look at these comments from ESPN’s Michael C. Wright on the must-listen “Back To Back” podcast:
“There was a point during [Kawhi’s] rehab process in New York that some of the Spurs brass went out to see him in New York,” Wright said. “As soon as those guys arrived to the building, Kawhi’s people grabbed him and sequestered him to another part of the building. And so the Spurs’ people couldn’t even see him.”
Classy.
The Spurs have lost leverage in the trade market, and Leonard is a part of that, too. Before a team such as Philadelphia would fully jump in with their best offer (Markelle Fultz?), they are going to want to both get a detailed look at Leonard’s medical reports, then sit down with his “people” and discuss the possibility of him re-signing. Thing is, the Sixers and other NBA teams have no relationship with Leonard’s uncle or other advisors, so they don’t know if they can trust anything he says. (It should be noted at one point Leonard consulted with the Sixers’ team doctor about his quadriceps tendon issue, so they could have some information there.) Teams are not how to even back-channel information well with Leonard.
Maybe this is Leonard’s master plan to force his way to the Lakers (or the Knicks, or the Clippers, or wherever is rumored this hour he wants to play). There is no solid information out there from the ever-quiet Leonard and his camp, which creates a news vacuum — and the Internet abhors a vacuum. So it gets filled with speculation and rumor. However all these vacillating reports — he doesn’t want to play withLeBron James, oh wait yes he still does — do not help Leonard’s image or marketability. Just forcing his way to a major market and playing well is not enough in-and-of-itself to get the kind of shoe/endorsement deal his people want for him, he’s got to open up, do more social media and more. How much of this is driven by Leonard’s desires and how much by the people in his ear remains a good question?
It’s also moot for the Spurs. They need to find the best trade for him they can, and that is not going to be easy.