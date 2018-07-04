AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Report: Lakers passed on signing DeMarcus Cousins for salary similar to Warriors deal

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors for just the taxpayer mid-level exception sent shockwaves through the NBA.

But Cousins was Golden State’s at least second choice. Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

(Tyreke Evans will sign a one-year, $12 million contract with the Pacers.)

And the Warriors – even after the Pelicans pulled their larger offer and Cousins came to terms with accepting a relatively low salary this season – apparently weren’t Cousins’ first choice, either.

Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter:

Word also reached us Monday night that LeBron’s Lakers, after signing Rajon Rondo away from New Orleans and then losing Randle to the Pelicans, had an opportunity to sign Cousins at a one-year price point similar to the one that landed him in Golden State. But I’m told the Lakers passed, clearing the way for the Warriors to infuriate the basketball public yet again.

The Lakers have $5,681,934 of cap space left – enough to match or even slightly exceed Cousins’ $5,337,000 salary in Golden State. Los Angeles also has an underwhelming center rotation comprised of JaVale McGee, Ivica Zubac and Mo Wagner.

Why pass on Cousins?

His Achilles injury and attitude scared off many teams. Maybe we shouldn’t single out the Lakers.

But we didn’t know which other teams could have signed Cousins so cheaply. The Warriors provided an elite opportunity to win, and that obviously appealed to Cousins.

Yet, the Lakers – in the Los Angeles market with LeBron James there – drew consideration from Cousins before Golden State. So, the Lakers warrant extra attention for passing.

The Lakers just don’t seem that committed to winning a title with LeBron this year. Their other free-agent agreements – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee – collectively underwhelm. They haven’t traded any of their young players – Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart – for better veterans (like Kawhi Leonard), at least yet. Maintaining flexibility for 2019 appears to be the priority.

But Los Angeles has LeBron James! It seems foolish to throw away a year in his prime. Cousins would have increased the Lakers’ variance, helpful considering the Warriors’ supremacy. He also would have accepted a one-year deal that keeps Los Angeles’ options open for 2019.

What downside with Cousins could justify turning down that upside?

Report: Kawhi Leonard more open to Clippers with LeBron James on Lakers

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
When ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he heard Kawhi Leonard was more reluctant to join the Lakers with LeBron James there, I was skeptical.

But now Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports – who seems plugged-in with Leonard – is echoing that sentiment.

Charania on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

One thing that’s been made abundantly clear. I’m going to stress this. There’s no guarantee if Kawhi Leonard hits the market next summer that he’s going to sign with the Lakers, period. I think his options have broadened a little bit, just inside L.A. There’s another team, obviously, in L.A. I think he’d be very much open to the Clippers.

And there’s a belief around the league that if the Sixers came hard, that there could be a potential there for him potentially being there long-term.

I don’t think there’s much interest in the Boston Celtics scenario for him.

Around Kawhi, what’s been made abundantly clear is there’s not an interest to go join a super team. I don’t think he’s jumping for joy that LeBron James is in L.A. with the Lakers. If anything, that’s going to make him look maybe more toward the Clippers. Because this is a guy that won Finals MVP against LeBron James. You think he’s amped up and wants to join LeBron now? I think that’s been overstated, and the Spurs are beginning to realize that and beginning to realize that we might have a broadened market for him.

Leonard initially leaked he wanted to leave San Antonio for Los Angeles – ideally for the Lakers, but leaving the door open for the Clippers. But that was before LeBron agreed to sign with the Lakers.

This latest revelation sparks many questions.

Will the Clippers more aggressively pursue a Leonard trade now? They’ll have enough cap space to sign him outright next summer, but they might not want to risk him going somewhere – like Philadelphia – and becoming attached.

Will the Lakers still try to trade for him? Would Leonard really leave the Lakers if they trade for him now then offer him a five-year max contract next summer?

If not Leonard, whom are the Lakers saving all their 2019 cap space for? Jimmy Butler? Klay Thompson? Kemba Walker? Kyrie Irving? (Ha!)

Why do other stars keep rebuffing LeBron? Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers. Paul George re-signed with the Thunder without even meeting with the Lakers. And now Leonard might want to avoid teaming up with LeBron.

One caveat to this entire discussion: It’s possible Leonard still favors the Lakers and the Spurs are leaking this to drum up trade interest from other teams. Multiple bidders would give San Antonio leverage.

But, ultimately, it’s becoming increasingly clear we don’t really know much about Leonard. We projected values onto him because he’s quiet and played for the Spurs. As we uncover more about what truly motivates Leonard, we’ll learn much more about the NBA’s landscape.

Celtics 1st-rounder Robert Williams on missing flight: ‘It’s all on me’

Associated PressJul 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics first-round draft choice Robert Williams got a lecture from the team about accountability and said they are moving on from the bad first impression he made by missing a flight and failing to get back in time for summer league practice.

“It’s all on me,” Williams told reporters Tuesday, a day after he missed practice. “So we’re going to push forward and move past that.”

A potential lottery pick who dropped to the Celtics at No. 27 because of questions about his work ethic, the forward out of Texas A&M overslept for a conference call with reporters the morning after the draft, blaming the difference in time zones. He was in Boston last week for an introductory news conference, where he said he knew he would have to work hard to make it in the NBA.

Then he went home to Louisiana and missed his flight back.

Williams, 20, said he was upset with himself for making a bad first impression.

“Missing my flight didn’t help,” he said. “I talked to Coach (Brad) Stevens when I got back and he obviously explained to me about the opportunity. There’s not that many. So, definitely a real wakeup call.”

Williams said he didn’t expect any discipline, except for maybe some extra sprints.

“They discipline you with words, more than you may know,” he said.

Also Tuesday, free agent Brad Wanamaker practiced with the team and was assigned the No. 9 that was last worn by Rajon Rondo.

 

Report: Thunder to bring back Raymond Felton on one-year deal

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Raymond Felton filled a big need for the Thunder last season. In the couple of seasons before that, when Russell Westbrook wasn’t on the court, Oklahoma City’s second unit was a mess. It cost them against Houston in 2017 playoffs. Felton revived his career and changed that dynamic — he averaged 6.9 points per game and shot 35 percent from three, but it was more about him being a floor general and stabilizing the second unit.

Understandably the Thunder wanted him back, and the fact they were able to get him in a near veteran minimum contract is key, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Even so, the Thunder are now reaching record levels of payroll and tax.

Free-agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told ESPN.

Felton’s signing will push the Thunder’s payroll and luxury tax hurtling past an historic NBA threshold: $300 million. The Thunder are responsible to pay $150 million in tax on the 2018-19 season’s roster, if the roster stays intact through the end of the season.

This is a good deal for Oklahoma City, a no-brainer re-signing. He’s good on the court, good in the locker room and part of what makes OKC work.

But that tax bill is a number that would make the Lakers or Knicks balk. Thunder ownership insists for a year they are willing to pay it, they like this roster, but still look for them to make some moves to lighten that load a little either later this summer or by the trade deadline.

Carmelo Anthony, who opted into his $27.8 million for this season, becomes the obvious target to save money. However, it’s not that easy. He has a no-trade clause and at that salary the Thunder would be hard pressed to find a taker anyway. They could save a $91 million in taxes long term by waiving and stretching him (reducing his salary hit to $9.3 million a year for the next three years) but the question is how would that play with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, who consider him a brother? Anthony is not likely to agree to a buyout at a discount.

The Thunder may end up keeping Anthony around. But expect other, smaller moves to ease that tax bill.

NBA Summer League notes from Salt Lake City

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2018, 12:41 AM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA’s official, all 30 teams are there, Summer League kicks off Friday in sweltering Las Vegas. But before that buffet of games, there are a couple appetizer Summer Leagues, ones that are a little smaller but packed with intrigue of their own.

I’ve been in Salt Lake for the Utah Summer League the last few days, here are some of my notes from the previous 48 hours:

Trae Young has a lot of work in front of him. A lot of development to do. The No. 5 pick came in hyped by fans and some scouts, but just watching him through two games it’s clear he has a lot of fundamental things he needs to do better before he can start to live up to anything near those lofty expectations.

It’s not the 2-of-16 from three for two games that is the most concerning, he’s a better shooter than that, but rather his need overall to adapt to the speed, length and athleticism of the NBA game. His shot seems rushed, and come October the defenders he will see nightly are better than the guys here (with all due respect to Javon Carter and Derrick White). Young has to both get stronger and learn how to better use his body to create space to get off his shot on drives. He needs to find a comfort level with the pace and the pressure.

He can get there, he made adjustments in these games, but after watching his first couple of days it’s clear he has a long way to go.

The Hawks praised his decision making and Young echoed that.

“For me the biggest thing is he’s making the right plays,” coach Lloyd Pierce said. “There were a ton of possessions last night where he made the right play. There were a ton of possessions tonight where he made the right play.”

“My main thing is right now to make the right plays,” Young said. “The rest of the team isn’t knocking down shots that we’re going to eventually hit. I’m excited we’re getting the looks we’re getting, we’re just not knocking down shots right now. Eventually, it will come, and when it does it will come fast.”

The shots will come. The additional games in Las Vegas will help Young. But like the rebuilding Hawks team, there is a lot of development, a lot of work to do before the results they want start to show.

• A year in the Spurs’ development system has been good to Derrick White — the combo guard spent much of last season in the G-League, with some cups of coffee (139 total minutes) with the big club. In Utah he looked like he deserved more, he has improved considerably in the past year. Last summer the speed and athleticism of the other players seemed to have him second-guessing himself. No more.

Tuesday night he was 7-of-15 from the floor with 21 points plus had nine assists. He’s been strong in both of their games in Utah.

“Derrick is a good basketball player,” said Spurs Summer League coach Will Hardy. “We’re trying not to pigeonhole him as a one or a two. He can play off the ball as a two. I think tonight we saw he can handle the ball, Atlanta pressed and trapped for the majority of the second half and Derrick was our primary handler. I think that makes him unique. He’s got sort of an old-school feel to his game in the sense he’s just a good backcourt player, and that gives him some versatility because he can play with a lot of different guys.”

White, the No. 29 pick of the Spurs in the 2017 draft, is a story of overcoming expectations. Out of high school he had no D1 college offers and just one at D2, but he grew five inches at D2 school and eventually transferred to Colorado, only to make first team all Pac-12. As a 23-year-old draftee teams were concerned before the draft about how much he could improve, but this year at Summer League the answer has been “plenty.”

We could be seeing more of him in the fall.

• We had our first coach’s challenge of Summer League — Lloyd Pierce of the Hawks challenged a clear path foul in the first game Tuesday. Sure, his team was down 16 points with 1:31 left, but it was a coach’s challenge.

He lost it. Pierce currently has the worst record in the NBA in coach’s challenges (at 0-1, but still).

Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to be very good. Yes, it’s two Summer League games and those matter about as much as the points on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” but his shooting stroke, handles, and shot blocking are a great combo in the modern NBA. Through two games he’s scored 39 points, shot 10-of-17 from three, and has been the best rookie in Utah. And it’s not just the threes that impress.

Tuesday’s second game was closer to what we can expect of him most nights — 10 points, eight rebounds and a couple of blocks, including one down the stretch of the game that was athletic and helped preserve the Grizzlies win.

“He’s a defensive-minded player and he’s an extremely talented player,” Grizzlies Summer League Coach J.J. Outlaw said. “Defense travels. You’re not always going to have your jumper, you’re not always going to be able to score points, but he was able to help us out and make some plays defensively.”

Like every rookie, there is a lot of development work ahead for Jackson, but in his case you can quickly see where he fits in the modern NBA.

• Both Grayson Allen of the Jazz and Lonnie Walker IV did not play in their teams’ second games on Tuesday for rest.

• Javon Carter is making fans. The hustle guys who defend in Summer League games — which are stylistically glorified pickup games — stand out, and that is what Carter has done. In the first game he was one of the reasons Trae Young started 0-of-10 from three, Carter was in his grill and taking away Young’s air (on some shots, others Young just mixed).

I don’t know how things will work for Carter when the skill and athleticism levels jump in the fall, he struggled at moments down the stretch against Utah when it got tight, but he is going to put in the work and you know Grizzlies coaches will want to keep a guy like that around.

• Great advice from Naz Mitrou-Long, the former Iowa State player who spent most of last season in the G-League (and dropped 19 points with eight assists Tuesday night), had some fantastic advice for other rookies looking to make an impression in Summer League:

“If you come here and take every single shot when the ball touches your hands, it’s not going to benefit you. I know I personally came in here last year thinking ‘I need to average 30 in this thing’ but nobody does that, and it’s for a reason. You’re playing high-level talent. Find out what your organization wants, find out the right way to play basketball and do that. Max out your potential in your role.”

• The Utah Summer League is the kind of experience was old school in a good way. It was small, intimate, with a couple of games a day and a chance for fans to get closer to players — and the NBA guys who show up to watch — than happens in Las Vegas now.

Also a plus: A passionate, loud home crowd. Tickets are cheap ($8 for some in the lower bowl and that is for both games) so people turn out. Tuesday night the Jazz were getting blown out by 26 to the Grizzlies, but battled back to make it a game late (and even took a brief lead). The crowd was large and loud. They cared. That added an energy and passion to the game usually missing in other Summer Leagues.

Throw in that Salt Lake is a great city to visit — walkable downtown, impressive food scene — and I’m going to try to make it back if they keep doing this.