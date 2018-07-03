AP

Warriors will reportedly ink Kevon Looney to one-year minimum

By Dane CarbaughJul 3, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors made waves this week by reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent big man DeMarcus Cousins. Coming off of an Achilles injury, Cousins was once a max salary type of player. With the Warriors next season he will garner a much smaller total, but he’ll be able to move on and try to go for a larger contract in the summer of 2019.

Of course, the Warriors still need to tie up the rest of their roster, and that includes guys who were not former All-Stars.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Golden State reached an agreement with forward Kevon Looney.

Looney was taken by the Warriors in the 2015 NBA Draft with the 30th overall pick.

Looney has been a low usage guy for the Warriors, playing less than 10 minutes per game over his first three seasons in the league. Still, his advanced stats are good enough to make him a roster player and he has slowly improved over the past few seasons with Golden State.

Keeping Looney on the roster helps the Warriors have some solid rotational players at the end of the bench who know their system without having to bust more of their cap space to do it.

Report: Lakers passed on Cousins because they didn’t want to wait on his return

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins went to the Warriors for the shockingly low price of the taxpayer mid-level exception, $5.3 million, for just one season. That led to fans of a lot of teams saying “why didn’t we try to get him at that price?” Because he wouldn’t come to your team at that price — the Warriors offered the chance to rehab his Achilles, his reputation, and maybe win a ring at that price. What other team could offer all that at that price?

Maybe the Lakers. However, Los Angeles chose not to go that direction.

Why? Because Los Angeles couldn’t wait until mid-season when Cousins would be healthy and ready to go, sources told Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Cousins says he plans to be ready by the start of the NBA season, and he is putting in the work. However, history suggests Christmas would be the soonest we will see him. The Warriors can afford to be patient.

If the Lakers want to be competitive fast they have done a poor job of building the rest of that roster around LeBron James. Forget the personality challenges, the Lakers’ roster does not have near enough shooting. If LeBron  has the ball in the half-court every team will help off Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball (Ball is a better catch-and-shoot guy than some think, but when contested his jumper is still an issue). Lance Stephenson shot 28.9 percent from three last season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma are their floor spacers, but this is a team that is going to see opponents pack the paint.

The Lakers were a solid defensive team last season (12th in the NBA) and LeBron can help with that when focused on that end. However, Rondo and Stephenson do not help much there, nor is McGree much of a rim protector.

The Lakers are going to be better next season, a competitive team, a playoff team with this roster, probably around 50 wins. But in the West, that likely lands them a four or five seed, maybe they can get up to third, but that’s betting a lot on improvement from Ball/Kuzma/Brandon Ingram to go with LeBron.

Was all that worth not getting Boogie?

What the Lakers have done is remained flexible, to go after stars via trade during the season or free agency next season. They are in position to build a contender.

Report: Kawhi Leonard more open to Clippers with LeBron James on Lakers

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
When ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he heard Kawhi Leonard was more reluctant to join the Lakers with LeBron James there, I was skeptical.

But now Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports – who seems plugged-in with Leonard – is echoing that sentiment.

Charania on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

One thing that’s been made abundantly clear. I’m going to stress this. There’s no guarantee if Kawhi Leonard hits the market next summer that he’s going to sign with the Lakers, period. I think his options have broadened a little bit, just inside L.A. There’s another team, obviously, in L.A. I think he’d be very much open to the Clippers.

And there’s a belief around the league that if the Sixers came hard, that there could be a potential there for him potentially being there long-term.

I don’t think there’s much interest in the Boston Celtics scenario for him.

Around Kawhi, what’s been made abundantly clear is there’s not an interest to go join a super team. I don’t think he’s jumping for joy that LeBron James is in L.A. with the Lakers. If anything, that’s going to make him look maybe more toward the Clippers. Because this is a guy that won Finals MVP against LeBron James. You think he’s amped up and wants to join LeBron now? I think that’s been overstated, and the Spurs are beginning to realize that and beginning to realize that we might have a broadened market for him.

Leonard initially leaked he wanted to leave San Antonio for Los Angeles – ideally for the Lakers, but leaving the door open for the Clippers. But that was before LeBron agreed to sign with the Lakers.

This latest revelation sparks many questions.

Will the Clippers more aggressively pursue a Leonard trade now? They’ll have enough cap space to sign him outright next summer, but they might not want to risk him going somewhere – like Philadelphia – and becoming attached.

Will the Lakers still try to trade for him? Would Leonard really leave the Lakers if they trade for him now then offer him a five-year max contract next summer?

If not Leonard, whom are the Lakers saving all their 2019 cap space for? Jimmy Butler? Klay Thompson? Kemba Walker? Kyrie Irving? (Ha!)

Why do other stars keep rebuffing LeBron? Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers. Paul George re-signed with the Thunder without even meeting with the Lakers. And now Leonard might want to avoid teaming up with LeBron.

One caveat to this entire discussion: It’s possible Leonard still favors the Lakers and the Spurs are leaking this to drum up trade interest from other teams. Multiple bidders would give San Antonio leverage.

But, ultimately, it’s becoming increasingly clear we don’t really know much about Leonard. We projected values onto him because he’s quiet and played for the Spurs. As we uncover more about what truly motivates Leonard, we’ll learn much more about the NBA’s landscape.

Report: Lakers passed on signing DeMarcus Cousins for salary similar to Warriors deal

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors for just the taxpayer mid-level exception sent shockwaves through the NBA.

But Cousins was Golden State’s at least second choice. Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

(Tyreke Evans will sign a one-year, $12 million contract with the Pacers.)

And the Warriors – even after the Pelicans pulled their larger offer and Cousins came to terms with accepting a relatively low salary this season – apparently weren’t Cousins’ first choice, either.

Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter:

Word also reached us Monday night that LeBron’s Lakers, after signing Rajon Rondo away from New Orleans and then losing Randle to the Pelicans, had an opportunity to sign Cousins at a one-year price point similar to the one that landed him in Golden State. But I’m told the Lakers passed, clearing the way for the Warriors to infuriate the basketball public yet again.

The Lakers have $5,681,934 of cap space left – enough to match or even slightly exceed Cousins’ $5,337,000 salary in Golden State. Los Angeles also has an underwhelming center rotation comprised of JaVale McGee, Ivica Zubac and Mo Wagner.

Why pass on Cousins?

His Achilles injury and attitude scared off many teams. Maybe we shouldn’t single out the Lakers.

But we didn’t know which other teams could have signed Cousins so cheaply. The Warriors provided an elite opportunity to win, and that obviously appealed to Cousins.

Yet, the Lakers – in the Los Angeles market with LeBron James there – drew consideration from Cousins before Golden State. So, the Lakers warrant extra attention for passing.

The Lakers just don’t seem that committed to winning a title with LeBron this year. Their other free-agent agreements – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee – collectively underwhelm. They haven’t traded any of their young players – Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart – for better veterans (like Kawhi Leonard), at least yet. Maintaining flexibility for 2019 appears to be the priority.

But Los Angeles has LeBron James! It seems foolish to throw away a year in his prime. Cousins would have increased the Lakers’ variance, helpful considering the Warriors’ supremacy. He also would have accepted a one-year deal that keeps Los Angeles’ options open for 2019.

What downside with Cousins could justify turning down that upside?

Celtics first-rounder Robert Williams on missing flight: ‘It’s all on me’

Associated PressJul 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
BOSTON — Boston Celtics first-round draft choice Robert Williams got a lecture from the team about accountability and said they are moving on from the bad first impression he made by missing a flight and failing to get back in time for summer league practice.

“It’s all on me,” Williams told reporters Tuesday, a day after he missed practice. “So we’re going to push forward and move past that.”

A potential lottery pick who dropped to the Celtics at No. 27 because of questions about his work ethic, the forward out of Texas A&M overslept for a conference call with reporters the morning after the draft, blaming the difference in time zones. He was in Boston last week for an introductory news conference, where he said he knew he would have to work hard to make it in the NBA.

Then he went home to Louisiana and missed his flight back.

Williams, 20, said he was upset with himself for making a bad first impression.

“Missing my flight didn’t help,” he said. “I talked to Coach (Brad) Stevens when I got back and he obviously explained to me about the opportunity. There’s not that many. So, definitely a real wakeup call.”

Williams said he didn’t expect any discipline, except for maybe some extra sprints.

“They discipline you with words, more than you may know,” he said.

Also Tuesday, free agent Brad Wanamaker practiced with the team and was assigned the No. 9 that was last worn by Rajon Rondo.

 