Warriors will reportedly ink Kevon Looney to 1-year minimum salary deal

The Golden State Warriors made waves this week by reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent big man DeMarcus Cousins. Coming off of an Achilles injury, Cousins was once a max salary type of player. With the Warriors next season he will garner a much smaller total, but he’ll be able to move on and try to go for a larger contract in the summer of 2019.

Of course, the Warriors still need to tie up the rest of their roster, and that includes guys who were not former All-Stars.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Golden State reached an agreement with forward Kevon Looney.

Looney was taken by the Warriors in the 2015 NBA Draft with the 30th overall pick.

Free agent forward Kevon Looney has reached an agreement to re-sign with Golden State, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2018

By declining Kevon Looney's fourth-year option last year then re-signing him to the minimum rather than keeping him by exercising the option, the Warriors project to save $3,341,709 next season — $714,480 in salary, $2,627,229 in luxury tax — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) July 4, 2018

Looney has been a low usage guy for the Warriors, playing less than 10 minutes per game over his first three seasons in the league. Still, his advanced stats are good enough to make him a roster player and he has slowly improved over the past few seasons with Golden State.

Keeping Looney on the roster helps the Warriors have some solid rotational players at the end of the bench who know their system without having to bust more of their cap space to do it.