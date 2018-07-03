Rumor: Spurs asking Lakers for massive haul in exchange for Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is still a member of the San Antonio Spurs. For now.
After much speculation, San Antonio did not end up trading Leonard to the Los Angeles Lakers prior to LeBron James deciding to sign with the purple-and-gold. Meanwhile Leonard has reportedly had other suitors, including the Philadelphia 76ers.
But now that LeBron’s opt-out date with the Cleveland Cavaliers has come and passed, and his decision has been made, the Spurs seemingly don’t have any particular leverage over the Lakers. However, that hasn’t changed their asking price.
According to NBA salary cap guru Larry Coon, the Spurs are still asking a king’s ransom for Leonard. Coon says San Antonio’s asking price of LA is Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, two first round picks, and two draft pick swaps.
Starting at 1:51 in the video below, via Twitter:
That would be a massive haul for San Antonio, which makes sense given have valuable Leonard is. Still, the former Finals MVP did cut some of the Spurs leverage when information about him wanting to leave Texas leaked earlier this year.
It’s also seems like a long play type of decision for an organization that isn’t looking to get bullied by a disgruntled star. While the Lakers may have shown their intention to sign Leonard in the summer of 2019 by inking several 1-year deals, The Spurs still aren’t backing down at this point. Keeping the asking price high and only help boost whatever they reap when the time eventually does come to trade Leonard.
We are still playing the waiting game, but it will be interesting to see where Leonard ends up as we move deeper into or the NBA offseason. The most likely negotiations still remain between the Lakers and the Spurs, especially if it is true that Leonard is reticent to re-sign wherever he’s sent to outside of LA.
DeMarcus Cousins says he received no real free agency offers this summer once the league year rolled over. Instead, according to Cousins, the former New Orleans Pelicans big man decided to reach out directly to the Golden State Warriors to inquire about a short-term deal.
You can take that at face value if you want, but you probably shouldn’t.
Meanwhile, it appears that the Pelicans did try to entice Cousins to stay during the course of the season. In fact, according to the report from The New York Times’ Marc Stein, New Orleans offered Cousins a two-year contract around $40 million after his injury but before the season ended.
Via Twitter:
There could be several things at play here. First, it could be that Cousins is simply betting on himself next season. He will likely be out rehabbing for the Golden State Warriors for some time, but if he comes back strong from his Achilles injury he is a top salary type of player.
It could also be that there’s some other machinations behind the scenes that we are missing here, including whether Cousins wanted to stay with the Pelicans and play with Anthony Davis long-term.
There hasn’t been any star big men in the NBA that have come back from a torn Achilles injury and played at their former level. Cousins passing up two years at $20 million a piece is a huge gamble on his part.
There won’t be any pressure on Cousins to perform as a member of Golden State, but whether a team feels like paying him a max salary type of contract in 2019 is another thing altogether.
We got word out of Phoenix last week that star Devin Booker wasn’t too excited about the Suns passing on keeping friend Tyler Ulis on the roster. Then again, we knew that there was no way that Booker was going to let personal preferences alter his decision when it came to signing a five-year maximum deal with the team that drafted him.
Now it appears Booker and the Phoenix Suns are getting closer on a deal which will reportedly be ready when the free agent moratorium ends on July 6th.
According to ESPN, Booker and the Suns are working on a five-year, $158 million contract extension that could come this week.
Via Twitter:
Since its inception, no player has refused a max deal coming off their rookie contract with their current team. Booker obviously was not going to be an exception to that even after the Suns decided to get rid of longtime friend Ulis.
As they stand now, Phoenix has a salary figure of around $84 million including Booker’s current deal. Signing Booker this offseason will raise that cap figure by about $24 million by itself, which will put Phoenix over the line but under the luxury.
The Suns will also be out from under the contracts of Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley after next season, so they will still have some cap space to spare. It also seems unlikely that the Suns are done dealing this offseason as they try to grow along with 2018 No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.
Signing Booker is a no-brainer for Phoenix, and the real interest will be in Ayton’s development and what moves the Suns can make moving forward.
The Wizards may have the most dysfunctional locker room in the NBA.
Dwight Howard has left unhappy teammates in his wake for years.
What could go wrong if those two things are combined?
It is on its way to happening, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic and Chris Mannix of NBC Sports Boston and Yahoo Sports.
A few things have to happen for all of this to come together. First, the Hornets have to complete the trade of Howard to the Nets, which can’t happen until the NBA’s free agency moratorium ends July 6. Then the Nets and Howard have to agree to the terms of a buyout. Both of those things are agreed to, according to sources, but still, they have to take place before we can get on to what’s next.
The Wizards traded Marcin Gortat to the Lakers for Austin Rivers in a cap-space deal recently, but it created a need at center (unless you’re Ian Mahinmi‘s mom). Thomas Bryant is not going to solve that problem.
Howard does on a pure numbers level. While nobody was watching him (relatively) last season in Charlotte he was solid, averaging 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Coach Steve Clifford put Howard back in his comfort zones, didn’t ask him to do too much, and it kind of worked. He still stopped the ball too much on offense, he was inconsistent, his teammates didn’t like him, but he was a respectable rotation center.
But Howard in the Wizards’ locker room? Could be gasoline on a fire.
Utah is keeping the band together — and they are opening up the pocket book to do it.
First, they re-signed Derrick Favors to a two-year, $36 million contract (with a player option on the second year).
Now, they have re-signed backup point guards Dante Exum and Raul Neto to deals. Both stories were broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Neto is for two years at the minimum. For a third point guard, he’s a great fit.
For Exum, that price seems high.
He has shown flashes of potential, and the Jazz love him, but he played just 14 games last season due to injury (shoulder surgery this past season, an ACL two seasons before that). He has played a total of 80 games total in the last three seasons. When healthy he shows flashes of the potential that got him drafted fifth overall in 2014, but he does not have a three-point shot (27.8 percent last season), and he turns the ball over too much.
Then, against Houston in the second round of the playoffs, with Ricky Rubio out, we saw that potential again. He played good defense on Harden, but he was turning the ball over.
The Jazz have some Rubio insurance in Exum, but at $11 million a season it just seems high.
Utah is bringing back the team from their surprising and impressive 2017-18 season. I get it, there’s a lot to love about that team. But running it back in the NBA is never as easy as it seems.