Reports: Jazz to re-sign point guards Dante Exum, Raul Neto

Utah is keeping the band together — and they are opening up the pocket book to do it.

First, they re-signed Derrick Favors to a two-year, $36 million contract (with a player option on the second year).

Now, they have re-signed backup point guards Dante Exum and Raul Neto to deals. Both stories were broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Utah Jazz restricted free agent Dante Exum has agreed to a three-year, $33M contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

Neto is for two years at the minimum. For a third point guard, he’s a great fit.

For Exum, that price seems high.

He has shown flashes of potential, and the Jazz love him, but he played just 14 games last season due to injury (shoulder surgery this past season, an ACL two seasons before that). He has played a total of 80 games total in the last three seasons. When healthy he shows flashes of the potential that got him drafted fifth overall in 2014, but he does not have a three-point shot (27.8 percent last season), and he turns the ball over too much.

Then, against Houston in the second round of the playoffs, with Ricky Rubio out, we saw that potential again. He played good defense on Harden, but he was turning the ball over.

The Jazz have some Rubio insurance in Exum, but at $11 million a season it just seems high.

Utah is bringing back the team from their surprising and impressive 2017-18 season. I get it, there’s a lot to love about that team. But running it back in the NBA is never as easy as it seems.