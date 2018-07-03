Report: LeBron James told Lakers he’s excited to play with Lonzo Ball

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Remember when NBA teams generally agreed LaVar Ball wouldn’t deter them from acquiring Lonzo Ball.

That sure changed in a hurry.

The Spurs reportedly don’t want Lonzo and the accompanying circus in return for Kawhi Leonard.

Do the Lakers still want Lonzo after nabbing LeBron James? LeBron and LaVar beefed last year, and the Lakers just signed Rajon Rondo at point guard.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

I’m skeptical LeBron said this. Maybe he did. Maybe he didn’t. But it sounds like the type of thing the Lakers would put out to keep up appearances, accurate or not.

Lonzo is a smart player with high-end court vision and passing ability, and he could fit fine with LeBron. A good cutter and lob-finisher, Lonzo brings off-ball skills. It’d help if he shot better from beyond the arc, but I wouldn’t rule that out. Despite his funky motion, he was more effective at UCLA and maybe needed a year to adjust to the deeper NBA arc.

But then there’s LaVar, who threatens to annoy the heck out of LeBron with attention-grabbing stunts. The Lakers have added goofballs in JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson, so maybe LeBron is cool with the noise. But, if he tires of LaVar, LeBron also wields the power to get Lonzo traded.

It might depend on the return Lonzo would fetch and how Rondo is playing. Neither Lonzo nor Rondo is a clear championship-level starting point guard at this point. Generally, the Lakers are smart to hedge their bets rather than rely on solely Lonzo.

LeBron famously gave Lonzo advice after a Lakers-Cavaliers game last season. So, there is a connection.

Strong enough to keep Lonzo in Los Angeles with LeBron? I’m in wait-and-see mode, though this report nudges me slightly toward the affirmative.

Watch Jaren Jackson Jr. drain threes on way to 29 points in Summer League debut

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY — In the first 50 seconds of his first Summer League game, the Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. set a pick, popped out to the three point line close to straight away, and drained a three.

“I like shooting threes,” Jackson said after the game. “When you’re open, you got to take it. There’s 24 seconds on the clock, you may not get a better shot sometimes. Coach told me, ‘If I get a good look, just shoot it.'”

Jackson would go on to hit six more threes — including a halftime buzzer beater complete with a shimmy to celebrate — on his way to 29 points in his Summer League debut. It was an impressive showing where he also showed his handles to create shots and a nice touch inside. He also blocked two shots.

Check out the highlights above from his big performance.

Giant LeBron banner to be removed again in Cleveland

Associated Press
Associated PressJul 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — The massive LeBron James banner hanging downtown is being removed again following the superstar’s announcement he’s leaving Cleveland.

The 10-story billboard, which shows James wearing his No. 23 jersey with his arms spread wide has become a city landmark. It was also removed in 2010 when he decided to join the Miami Heat. On Sunday, James agreed to sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A spokesman for Sherwin-Williams, which owns the building where the banner hangs, said Nike is taking the banner down later this week. Sherwin-Williams is evaluating what to do with the wall on its global headquarters.

After learning the billboard was coming down, some people headed over to take photos in front of it.

Cleveland fans are recovering from losing James for the second time. His jerseys have been reduced by 40 percent in the Cavs’ team shop at Quicken Loans Arena.

 

Report: Avery Bradley returning to Clippers for two-years, $25 million

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2018, 2:14 AM EDT
Last season was a rough one for Avery Bradley.

The fit with the Pistons’ offense was not smooth, he struggled with turnovers so Stan Van Gundy shipped him out to the Clippers as part of the Blake Griffin trade. Los Angeles was supposed to be a chance for Bradley to correct course, but injuries cut his time on the court in L.A. short.

The Clippers must have seen something they liked, they are bringing him back, something is broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Bradley will split time at the two guard spot with Lou Williams (Bradley will probably start, Williams was the Sixth Man of the Year). He could play a little three in a small-ball lineup.

If he gets healthy and back to form, this is a quality signing at a fair price for the Clippers. Los Angeles is not going to be tanking, this is still a solid lineup from Patrick Beverley at the point through Marcin Gortat at the five. Not sure they make the playoffs in a brutal West, but it’s a good lineup.

PBT Extra: LeBron James is coming to L.A., what is next for Lakers?

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2018, 12:05 AM EDT
LeBron James has further tilted the NBA’s axis toward the West.

But that wasn’t the big surprise — rather it was how he chose to do it, giving the Lakers a four-year contract. The Cavaliers only got two years after a title. It gives the Lakers time to build smartly, rather than overpay in a Kawhi Leonard trade or for veteran free agents.

What are the Lakers doing with that? In a word, flexibility. In a few words, thinking about the summer of 2019.

I get into all of it in this latest PBT Extra.